Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Brad Pitt managed to hush up a scandal that seriously damaged his reputationDaily Car NewsNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute to host two weeks of fun-filled fundraising eventsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Emporium Arcade Bar opening new venue in St. Roch next month
Emporium Arcade Bar, a tap room concept that incorporates music, art and an arcade with traditional bar games, is coming next month to the site of the former Art Garage on St. Claude Avenue in St. Roch. The new venue will be the seventh in the small Chicago-based chain, which...
NOLA.com
Steamy Midsummer Mardi Gras parade is back on Saturday, with new, shorter route
Expect to sweat. Expect inebriation (observed or experienced). Expect to sway and cheer as scantily clad marchers and dancers sashay by. Yes, it’s time for the annual Midsummer Mardi Gras parade and party, which is making a comeback Saturday, Aug. 27, after a two-year absence caused by the coronavirus pandemic and Hurricane Ida.
NOLA.com
Krewe of Centurions hopes to bring Lundi Gras Carnival parade to Metairie in 2023
It’s been six years since a parade last rolled along Veterans Boulevard on the Monday before Mardi Gras. Now the 375-member Krewe of Centurions hopes to bring a Lundi Gras parade back in 2023. Centurions board member Michael Bourgeois said the krewe leadership feels Metairie deserves a parade on...
myneworleans.com
Beignet Fest Announces Full Menu of Beignet Dishes for 2022
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Beignet Fest returns September 24 to New Orleans City Park with an array of vendors doing their take on the iconic beignet. Leading the way, PJ’s Coffee joins the event this year serving its famous coffee, as well as beignets, which the brand introduced in their coffee shops last year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
'Mermaids' at Slidell Little Theatre? Disney musical to open Friday
What happens when a young mermaid decides that seeing dry land is worth risking her the ire of her father, the spells of a creepy sea witch and the love of a handsome price?. You get "The Little Mermaid," Disney's version based on the timeless story by Hans Christian Andersen, which comes to life "Under the Sea," but this time at Slidell Little Theatre, opening Friday.
WDSU
First-ever Lower 9 Fest happening next Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — Lower 9 Fest is coming to the Lower 9th Ward next Saturday. The first-time event is happening from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Hosted by the Lower 9th Ward Homeownership Association and the Lower 9 Neighborhood Association, the festivities will happen at the Oliver Bush Playground, which is located on Fats Domino Ave.
bizneworleans.com
Monique R. Jones Selected Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale Queen 2023
NEW ORLEANS – The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale held its annual members-only soirée, titled “The Reveal,” on Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The organization selected its 2023 royalty and announced next season’s parade theme, honorary grand marshal and floats.
NOLA.com
With lobster rolls and 'fluffy tacos,' new full-service food hall debuts in New Orleans
I started with a sandwich, because said sandwich was a lobster roll, and in the New Orleans summer, that alone can qualify as a meal-sized escape. Then I backtracked a bit to what seemed like an appetizer, or maybe a snack: a trio of crunchy rice cakes topped with mashed avocado, raw salmon dressed with spicy mayo and tiny tobiko roe. To finish, instead of dessert, it was a full-fledged lunch plate, a pair of tacos with puffy fried shells next to rice and beans and thick, deep birria sauce.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red Beans & Rice Monday kick-off!
Red beans & rice has been a standing Monday tradition in New Orleans and much of South Louisiana since the early 19th century.
NOLA.com
Row houses to flop houses and back again: How the '13 Sisters' on Julia Street came back from the brink
It was 1976, and the sisters were sagging. In their prime, they were beautiful, fashionable, desirable. But now, they were old, cracked, their glory days having long since faded from memory to rumor. That’s what 144 years will do if you’re not paying attention, and it’s what happened to the...
NOLA.com
Lil Weezyana fest, a tribute to King Louie Bankston, 'Lysistrata' and more New Orleans events coming up Aug. 23-29
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. The latest festival to return after two-year pandemic hiatus, Lil Weezyana brings Lil Wayne and a roster of rap stars to Champions Square. The Hollygrove native and former Cash Money artist and Hot Boy is the mogul behind Young Money Entertainment, and he founded the festival as a homecoming celebration in 2015. He stood atop the rap world more than 15 years ago with a series of albums named “The Carter,” and the sixth edition is due out soon. Also, on the bill is Moneybagg Yo, who topped the Billboard 200 last year with “A Gangsta’s Pain.” Coi Leray released her first studio album in April and has grabbed attention for “Blick Blick,” a collaboration with Nicki Minaj. Rob49 also performs. At 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Champions Square. Tickets $65 on ticketmaster.com.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: A faded advertisement on Canal is a reminder of A. Shwartz and Son's 'dry and fancy' goods store
On the side of a building in the 800 block of Canal Street are the markings “A. Shwartz and Son.” It looks like an advertisement, but I can’t make out too much else. What can you tell me about it?. Abraham Shwartz was born in Germany in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Real Superheroes will headline the Safe Harbor gala
Voting is underway to determine who will win the coveted cape and crown when the Real Superheroes of St. Tammany gala returns in September to benefit the Safe Harbor domestic violence program. It’s the 10th gala, which began as the Real Men of St. Tammany and was renamed the "Real...
NOLA.com
In meetings with New Orleans residents, Mayor Cantrell lays out 2023 plans
Mayor LaToya Cantrell took her plans for New Orleans on a roadshow over the past month, telling residents that she’ll aim to shore up a dwindling New Orleans Police Department, strengthen the code enforcement department and invest across the city's neighborhoods next year. In a series of community meetings...
WDSU
New Orleans mayor spends more than $40,000 on France trip, cost includes first-class airfare
NEW ORLEANS — New records obtained by WDSU Investigates show that the flight New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell took to France last month cost over $17,000. The records and invoices were sent to WDSU through a public records request. The entire trip cost the city of New Orleans over...
NOLA.com
Sipping wine to benefit Northshore Humane canines
The “Fine Wines for Canines” charity dinner and wine pairing to benefit the Northshore Humane Society was recently held at Tchefuncte’s Restaurant overlooking Madisonville’s beautiful scenic river. Amid the stunning backdrop of the Tchefuncte River, a sold-out crowd sipped and socialized before heading to tables to enjoy a four-course tasting paired with exquisite wines. A silent auction capped off the event, which was sponsored by Keesler Federal Credit Union. Up next for the Humane Society is their “Unleashed! Rescue Me Gala” on Nov. 12 at the Pontchartrain Yacht Club in Mandeville. Along with the music of Four Unplugged, the yacht-themed event will feature premium food and beverages, as well as live and silent auctions. For more information on tickets, visit www.northshorehumane.org.
“We’re NOT canceling Mardi Gras” Mayor’s empty threat to cancel Carnival causes tourism concerns
Mardi Gras may still be several months away from Carnival Season, but the topic of Mardi Gras was on many minds following a comment by Mayor LaToya Cantrell implying that 2023 celebrations could be canceled if police numbers continue to fall.
NOLA.com
Mom-and-pop shops lead the way in New Orleans East: 'There's a lot of good here'
With its massive machines that can ink a logo on everything from a block of slate to a golf ball, Universal Printing has no shortage of customers. The Lake Forest Boulevard print shop – the only one of its kind in New Orleans East – counts dozens of local churches, schools, and the Essence Festival of Culture among its clients.
travelexperta.com
PoBoys New Orleans: What it is, History and Johnny’s Po-Boys
New Orleans is known to have some of the most unique foods created in all of the US that are native to this city. This was one of my missions, to try as much of the New Orlean local food as possible. And there’s nothing better than starting with a staple, famous food, the PoBoys New Orleans, and in one of the best restaurants around, Johnny’s Po Boys Restaurant!
New Orleans Mayor Admits Mardi Gras 2023 May Be Cancelled
Will Mayor LaToya Cantrell cancel Mardi Gras 2023?
Comments / 0