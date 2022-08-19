ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Emporium Arcade Bar opening new venue in St. Roch next month

Emporium Arcade Bar, a tap room concept that incorporates music, art and an arcade with traditional bar games, is coming next month to the site of the former Art Garage on St. Claude Avenue in St. Roch. The new venue will be the seventh in the small Chicago-based chain, which...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Beignet Fest Announces Full Menu of Beignet Dishes for 2022

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Beignet Fest returns September 24 to New Orleans City Park with an array of vendors doing their take on the iconic beignet. Leading the way, PJ’s Coffee joins the event this year serving its famous coffee, as well as beignets, which the brand introduced in their coffee shops last year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
Society
NOLA.com

'Mermaids' at Slidell Little Theatre? Disney musical to open Friday

What happens when a young mermaid decides that seeing dry land is worth risking her the ire of her father, the spells of a creepy sea witch and the love of a handsome price?. You get "The Little Mermaid," Disney's version based on the timeless story by Hans Christian Andersen, which comes to life "Under the Sea," but this time at Slidell Little Theatre, opening Friday.
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

First-ever Lower 9 Fest happening next Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — Lower 9 Fest is coming to the Lower 9th Ward next Saturday. The first-time event is happening from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Hosted by the Lower 9th Ward Homeownership Association and the Lower 9 Neighborhood Association, the festivities will happen at the Oliver Bush Playground, which is located on Fats Domino Ave.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Monique R. Jones Selected Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale Queen 2023

NEW ORLEANS – The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale held its annual members-only soirée, titled “The Reveal,” on Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The organization selected its 2023 royalty and announced next season’s parade theme, honorary grand marshal and floats.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

With lobster rolls and 'fluffy tacos,' new full-service food hall debuts in New Orleans

I started with a sandwich, because said sandwich was a lobster roll, and in the New Orleans summer, that alone can qualify as a meal-sized escape. Then I backtracked a bit to what seemed like an appetizer, or maybe a snack: a trio of crunchy rice cakes topped with mashed avocado, raw salmon dressed with spicy mayo and tiny tobiko roe. To finish, instead of dessert, it was a full-fledged lunch plate, a pair of tacos with puffy fried shells next to rice and beans and thick, deep birria sauce.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Lil Weezyana fest, a tribute to King Louie Bankston, 'Lysistrata' and more New Orleans events coming up Aug. 23-29

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. The latest festival to return after two-year pandemic hiatus, Lil Weezyana brings Lil Wayne and a roster of rap stars to Champions Square. The Hollygrove native and former Cash Money artist and Hot Boy is the mogul behind Young Money Entertainment, and he founded the festival as a homecoming celebration in 2015. He stood atop the rap world more than 15 years ago with a series of albums named “The Carter,” and the sixth edition is due out soon. Also, on the bill is Moneybagg Yo, who topped the Billboard 200 last year with “A Gangsta’s Pain.” Coi Leray released her first studio album in April and has grabbed attention for “Blick Blick,” a collaboration with Nicki Minaj. Rob49 also performs. At 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Champions Square. Tickets $65 on ticketmaster.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Real Superheroes will headline the Safe Harbor gala

Voting is underway to determine who will win the coveted cape and crown when the Real Superheroes of St. Tammany gala returns in September to benefit the Safe Harbor domestic violence program. It’s the 10th gala, which began as the Real Men of St. Tammany and was renamed the "Real...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Sipping wine to benefit Northshore Humane canines

The “Fine Wines for Canines” charity dinner and wine pairing to benefit the Northshore Humane Society was recently held at Tchefuncte’s Restaurant overlooking Madisonville’s beautiful scenic river. Amid the stunning backdrop of the Tchefuncte River, a sold-out crowd sipped and socialized before heading to tables to enjoy a four-course tasting paired with exquisite wines. A silent auction capped off the event, which was sponsored by Keesler Federal Credit Union. Up next for the Humane Society is their “Unleashed! Rescue Me Gala” on Nov. 12 at the Pontchartrain Yacht Club in Mandeville. Along with the music of Four Unplugged, the yacht-themed event will feature premium food and beverages, as well as live and silent auctions. For more information on tickets, visit www.northshorehumane.org.
MADISONVILLE, LA
travelexperta.com

PoBoys New Orleans: What it is, History and Johnny’s Po-Boys

New Orleans is known to have some of the most unique foods created in all of the US that are native to this city. This was one of my missions, to try as much of the New Orlean local food as possible. And there’s nothing better than starting with a staple, famous food, the PoBoys New Orleans, and in one of the best restaurants around, Johnny’s Po Boys Restaurant!
NEW ORLEANS, LA

