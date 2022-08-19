ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Ranked 2nd Least Equitable School District in Maryland, According to Report

With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Maryland. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Maryland based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. Montgomery County came in ranked 23rd out of 24 districts in Maryland. The state of Maryland ranked as the 18th most equitable state overall.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems

As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Over 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies given out by Maryland’s police officers

A group of Maryland police officers are doing their part to help students who may be returning to class without all the supplies they need. A “Stuff the Backpack Drive” is one of the events organized by the nonprofit Beyond the Badge Foundation, where officers give away backpacks full of school supplies to students in need.
coloradopolitics.com

COVID, CRT, sexuality: What's behind the mass student exodus from public schools

Elicia Brand and her family moved to Loudoun County nine years ago to take advantage of well-reputed public schools in the affluent northern Virginia enclave. But after the pandemic began, the schools she once regarded as fantastic changed. Brand said her three sons encountered sexualized reading materials, a racially fraught curriculum, and an approach to education that seemed to prioritize the politics of the district’s adults over the needs of its children.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

‘Emmett Till Alerts’ go live in Maryland

Following a spike in hate crimes and other incidents targeting minorities and their places of worship, a new alert system led by civil rights leaders in Maryland has gone live. The new system is called Emmett Till Alerts, and it was announced inside a church that’s been attacked twice this...
MARYLAND STATE
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Unlicensed assisted living home operators swept up in nursing home ‘dumping’ case

The operator of two unlicensed assisted living facilities was sentenced last week for felony theft following an investigation into nursing homes reportedly unlawfully discharging residents to unlicensed homes in the Baltimore area. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced last week that Troy Desante Brown was sentenced to a three-year suspended...
BALTIMORE, MD
georgetowner.com

Georgetown BID Employee Murdered

On Aug. 11, MPD Second District Commander Duncan Bedlion appeared on the scene to answer reporters’ questions about an apparent drive-by double-shooting from a “silver car” in the Dupont Circle area, on the 2000 block of Florida Avenue NW at approximately 9:32 p.m. The deceased victim was identified as Stephon Johns, 31, whom police believed to have been “targeted” by the killers thought to have been “circling around the area in a silver 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia.” After spotting Johns along Florida Avenue, the report said, “four people got out of the car and opened fire, killing him and hitting another man who happened to be nearby.”
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Fairfax to activate speed cameras near schools on Monday

FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — A new Virginia law that allows cities and counties to put speed cameras in school zones is enabling several Northern Virginia jurisdictions to do so, including some that will begin when students go back to school next week. It received positive feedback from several people walking those streets who […]
FAIRFAX, VA
ffxnow.com

FCPS will still provide free meals to students at 34 schools this year

While free school lunches ended nationally earlier this summer, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) will still offer free meals to students at a select number of schools. Earlier this month, FCPS announced that it will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), which distributes breakfast and lunch to students attending schools in low-income areas at no cost.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

2 injured in Northern Virginia shooting

BRISTOW, Va. — Prince William County Police are investigating after a man and woman were shot in Bristow, Virginia. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Acadia Park Drive on Monday after a report of a shooting. Police found that a man and a woman, whose identities have not been disclosed, suffered from injuries, according to officials.
BRISTOW, VA
mocoshow.com

MCPS Sends E-Mail Offering $5,000 Incentive For Dual-Certified Teachers to Volunteer to Transfer Into Special-Ed Program; MCEA Rejects Agreement Citing Equitable Treatment for Current Educators

On Friday Afternoon, MCPS sent an e-mail to teachers offering a $5,000 incentive for dual-certified teachers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The e-mail states that the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) agreed to the incentive, “Through a collaborative negotiation with the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA), MCPS has agreed to provide a one-time $5,000 incentive to any dual-certificated teacher who volunteers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The incentive will be paid in two equal installments, in October and in February, to any teacher selected by MCPS to transfer.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
