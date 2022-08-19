When Winona Ryder was a child, she daydreamed about movies – not starring in them, but watching and making them. Her parents, who are both writers and editors, moved to a commune on the Northern Californian coast when she was seven, and though there were no TVs, her mother would put up a sheet on the side of a barn to show old films. "I was in heaven," Ryder says. After her family moved a few years later to Petaluma, a city in the San Francisco Bay Area, she would try to view the world through the camera’s lens. "I'd sort of walk and force myself to see things in black and white, like a movie," she says. "I created a kind of fantasy world. There was an old theatre I loved, and I used to fantasise about living there. Like, ripping out the seats and having a bed and a bathtub and a bike and watching movies all the time."

