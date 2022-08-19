Read full article on original website
Here's Our First Look at Jennifer Lopez's 3 Jaw-Dropping Bridal Looks
Jennifer Lopez celebrated her union with husband Ben Affleck with three utterly jaw-dropping bridal looks, custom-made by Ralph Lauren. Lopez and Affleck, who previously married in a surprise Las Vegas chapel ceremony back in July, said their "I dos" for a second time in front of family and friends at Affleck's lavish estate in Riceboro, Georgia.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Jennifer Lopez Wears a Breathtaking Ralph Lauren Gown to Marry Ben Affleck (Again)
Yesterday was a nice day for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's (a.k.a. Mr. and Mrs. Affleck's) white wedding. One month after their surprise Vegas nuptials, the couple held a full weekend bash at the Tender Bar actor's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, where they were photographed taking portraits after the evening ceremony. For her second trip down the aisle, the bride wore a pure-white Ralph Lauren gown, featuring short sleeves, a modest neckline, and a textured circular train.
Duchess Meghan Releases a Breathtaking New Portrait for the Debut of Her Spotify Podcast
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has released a stunning new portrait for the premiere of her debut Spotify series, Archetypes. In the black-and-white photo, which serves as the podcast's cover art, Meghan poses against a gray backdrop while wearing a white ribbed tank top. Her long hair is down, with one half behind her shoulders and the other half cascading in front of her, and she is looking calmly into the camera. The cover art includes a dark green gradient border and text that reads, "Archetypes with Meghan."
Emma Watson makes her directorial debut with Prada
After years of bringing characters to life on screen, Emma Watson has stepped behind the camera for the first time, in partnership with Prada beauty. The new ad campaign for the Prada Paradoxe fragrance sees Watson wear many different hats, taking on the roles of director, narrator, writer and star. The campaign was shot by famed photographer Harley Weir, who is known for challenging the female gaze through her imagery.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Marry in a Lavish Georgia Ceremony
Congratulations are in order (again) for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck!. Just a few weeks after their whirlwind Vegas nuptials, the superstar couple have tied the knot in a second wedding party, a private ceremony on the Good Will Hunting star's Riceboro, Georgia estate, per Page Six. Celebrity guests included Affleck's longtime collaborator and close friend Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso and director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes. In photos obtained by Page Six, guests appeared to all be dressed in white for the lavish nuptials.
Duchess Meghan Nails 9-to-5 Style in a Pinstriped Blouse and Cream Pants
Duchess Meghan's latest outfit is offering some major return-to-office workwear inspiration. Spotify recently released a new promo video for the Duchess of Sussex's podcast, Archetypes, in which she's filmed wearing the perfect nine-to-five outfit. Plopping down on a green velvet couch and adjusting the mic stand before her, Meghan wore a brown-and-white pinstriped blouse from Anthropologie, leaving the neck tie open. She paired the top with a pair of tapered beige trousers and her signature heeled pumps. For accessories, the duchess opted for a classic gold Cartier Tank wristwatch and a gold Cartier bracelet. Over her sleek high ponytail, Meghan also wore black headphones.
Prince Harry Makes a Surprise Cameo in Duchess Meghan's First Spotify Podcast Episode
Prince Harry had a hilarious surprise interaction with Serena Williams, the first guest of Duchess Meghan's new Spotify podcast, Archetypes. The Duke of Sussex briefly walked into Meghan's makeshift recording studio in their Montecito, California, home while she was conducting her interview with Williams. "Look who just popped in," Meghan...
Duchess Meghan Sits Down with Serena Williams for Her Debut Podcast Episode on Spotify
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, joins forces with Serena Williams to release the first episode of her long-awaited podcast, Archetypes. The 12-episode series, which sheds light on the tropes that women across generations have overcome, is the first part of her and Prince Harry's content partnership with streaming giant Spotify. In...
Emma Watson Directs Herself in the Prada Paradoxe Fragrance Campaign
Emma Watson is a woman of many talents: actor, fashion plate, activist, wizard. And now, she can add a new title to the list: director. The multifaceted star was just announced as the new face of Prada's latest fragrance, Paradoxe. But not only is Watson the star of the campaign, she is also its director, writer, and narrator.
Capitol Records Severs Ties With FN Meka, an AI-Generated ‘Virtual Rapper,’ Over Stereotypes, Lack of Black Creative Involvement
Not long after announcing that the Capitol label had signed a computer-generated rapper dubbed FN Meka, Capitol Music Group announced that it is severing ties with the project. The move Tuesday came after Capitol came under fire from activists pointing out that the music perpetuated Black stereotypes and included the repeated use of the N-word but was actually the work of a non-Black creative team. “CMG has severed ties with the FN Meka project, effective immediately,” the label group said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. “We offer our deepest apologies to the Black community for our insensitivity in signing this...
Here's Where Jennifer Garner Was During Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Second Wedding
On Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's second wedding day, Jennifer Garner was running errands with family. The 13 Going on 30 star was spotted on a shopping trip at a Sam's Club location in South Charleston, West Virginia, Saturday afternoon, per TMZ. She wore a blue tee and stripped linen pants as she browsed the box store with two men who appeared to be her father and her boyfriend, businessman John Miller, taking time to snap pictures with fans.
Demi Lovato's Boyfriend, Jute$, Shares a Romantic Birthday Tribute to Her
Demi Lovato's new boyfriend, Jordan Lutes, just confirmed their relationship with a romantic tribute to the singer on her 30th birthday. Over the weekend, the musician posted an Instagram carousel featuring photos and videos of the two taken over the course of their romance. In the first photo, they are seen smiling at each other while on a hike. And in an adorable clip, Lutes, a.k.a. Jute$, is seen continuously kissing Lovato as they drive.
Kendall Jenner's Off-Duty Look Includes Mom Jeans and the Most Stylish Clogs
Kendall Jenner just stepped out in one of the year's hottest and most unexpected trends: clunky clogs. The supermodel was seen running errands in Los Angeles yesterday, wearing a relaxed and timeless off-duty look consisting of a black cropped T-shirt and baggy dark jeans cinched with a black leather belt with gold hardware. She finished the ensemble with black clogs with large gold buckles, a matching leather shoulder bag, skinny rectangular sunglasses, and small gold hoop earrings.
Hailey and Justin Bieber Complement Each Other in Casual Weekend Looks
Hailey and Justin Bieber are masters at the art of complemented couple dressing. The pair were spotted out in LA yesterday, on the way to the birthday party for Hailey's sister Alaia Baldwin's two-year-old daughter. The couple's causal looks went together perfectly, with each wearing their own loose-fitting, summery pants.
Angelina Jolie and Daughter Vivienne Smile in Rare Instagram Photo
It looks like at least one of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's children got the theater gene. This past weekend, the Those Who Wish Me Dead star took daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 14, to Philadelphia to meet the cast of Dear Evan Hansen during their North America tour. The musical follows...
Demi Lovato Says They're Looking Forward to "Having a Family"
As they celebrate the release of their hit album Holy Fvck, Demi Lovato revealed what's left in their bucket list. During a talk with Entertainment Tonight, the singer shared, "Things like having a family is really important to me," adding, "It's the substance of life." The singer is currently dating...
Winona Ryder on coming to terms with the past
When Winona Ryder was a child, she daydreamed about movies – not starring in them, but watching and making them. Her parents, who are both writers and editors, moved to a commune on the Northern Californian coast when she was seven, and though there were no TVs, her mother would put up a sheet on the side of a barn to show old films. "I was in heaven," Ryder says. After her family moved a few years later to Petaluma, a city in the San Francisco Bay Area, she would try to view the world through the camera’s lens. "I'd sort of walk and force myself to see things in black and white, like a movie," she says. "I created a kind of fantasy world. There was an old theatre I loved, and I used to fantasise about living there. Like, ripping out the seats and having a bed and a bathtub and a bike and watching movies all the time."
