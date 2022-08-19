ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee County to convert more areas to same-day waste collections

By Joshua Cole
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OqW4q_0hNAKBsK00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As the county rapidly grows, Lee County Solid Waste is managing its services, incorporating more areas to same-day pick up services.

About 26 thousand residences are being added to the same-day service for garbage, recycling and yard. This will begin Monday, August 22, for the following areas:

  • Captiva
  • Iona
  • Whiskey Creek
  • San Carlos Island
  • South Fort Myers south of Gladiolus Drive and west of U.S. 41

“This will minimise the days the residents have to have their items curb side and reduce vehicle traffic,” said Amanda Condomina, a manager with Lee County Solid Waste. “Your garbage, recycle and yard waste for residents all collected on the same day. This is the county’s commitment to providing high quiality costumer serivce to our residents.”

People who live in Lee County can use the search feature on the Lee County Solid Waste website to determine which day of the week is their new collection day. Visit www.leegov.com/solidwaste. Or use the county’s Resident Information Tool at www.leegov.com/tools. Residents with questions can contact WM customer service at 239-334-1224.

Lee County officials have been notifying residents in the affected areas with fliers and signage for the past weeks leading to the change.

This is the fourth area in Lee County that has shifted to same day waste services. The county moved Estero, San Carlos, Gateway and portions of South Fort Myers converted to same-day service in earlier this year. The area of North Fort Myers and Greater Pine Island and Lehigh Acres were among the first to move to the service enhancements in 2021.

County Officials said the move is to keep up with the growing population of the county and to avoid future delays.

“So we’re trying to get ahead of that. And leveling the routes, putting it all onto same day so its easier for the residents. And reducing impacts in the future,” said Condomina. “Absolutely the area that we’re going into, we’ve had residents express for years now. Wanting this to occur. So it’s an opportunity to give the residents what they want.”

After this area, officials said there is one more area of the county that will convert to same day service at a later time.

Comments / 0

Related
fox4now.com

Lee County residents may experience changes with trash pick-up

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Changes could be coming in Lee county to the weekly routine nearly all of us have with when to put out the trash and recycling. Lee County Solid Waste says nearly 26,000 homes will have same-day service for garbage, recycling, and yard waste after having to do this on different days of the week!
LEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

$103 million apartment project expected to reshape Cape Coral

Construction is close to starting on a long-awaited mixed-use project on Cape Coral’s main shopping corridor. The Cove at 47th, touted as the kind of project that will help elevate the area and make it into a true nighttime destination, is being built at Cape Coral Parkway East between SE 8th and 9th Courts.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Lee County Property Appraiser mails TRIM notices

Lee County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell issued the annual Truth in Millage notices for 2022 property values. The TRIM notice shows property owners the assessed value of their property and how much they can expect to pay in property taxes this year. It also details the process and deadlines for taxpayers who have concerns about their values or exemptions. Property owners will receive their TRIM notices in the mail beginning this week.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Estero, FL
City
Gateway, FL
City
North Fort Myers, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
gulfshorebusiness.com

Bayfront in Naples loses outdoor live entertainment permit

Bayfront, the Naples shopping, dining and residential development at the corner of Goodlette-Frank Road and U.S. 41 on the Gordon River, is no longer allowed to have outdoor music and events as Naples City Council voted to revoke the development’s live entertainment permit. Bayfront has a history of receiving...
NAPLES, FL
Longboat Observer

Bacteria prompting no-swim advisories likely from multiple sources

No-swim advisories have popped up at several Sarasota and Manatee county locations this summer, strongly advising beachgoers to stay out of the water while stopping short of actually closing the shorelines. Typically prompted by routine weekly tests that yield results of higher-than-acceptable concentrations of enterococcus bacteria, the advisories are often...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Savoy Park townhome project coming to Naples

MK Architecture was awarded the architectural services for Savoy Park, a new multifamily townhome development on Carman Drive in Naples, as developed by FL Star Development. The project will consist of 212 total units, with eight- and 10-unit buildings and an amenity center with resort style pool. The project is expected to start in the first quarter of 2023.
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solid Waste#Yard Waste#The Lee#Signage#Urban Construction#Gladiolus Drive#Wm
tourcounsel.com

The Beautiful Island of Sanibel in Florida

The beaches of Sanibel Island, Florida, attract visitors from all over the world, in part because of the large amounts of shells that wash up on its beaches. One of the reasons for these accumulations of shells is the fact that Sanibel is a barrier island that has an east-west orientation, when most of the islands in the area have a north-south orientation.
floridainsider.com

From gorgeous blooms to forbidden fruit, here are 10 of the best gardens in Florida

Chihuly Art in Pond at Fairchild Botanical Gardens in Miami, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Nava Fedaeff. Mangoes at Edison & Ford Winter Estates – Fort Myers. When Thomas Edison’s friend, Henry Ford, built a home next to his on the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers, the automotive tycoon named the estate “The Mangoes” after the trees that grew in bunches in his yard.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Recycling
WINKNEWS.com

Cane toad population on the rise; why they are dangerous

The poisonous cane toads population is on the rise in Southwest Florida. These toads hide in plain sight, in mulch and under bushes but the toxic cane toads can’t escape Scott Flavelle’s quick hands. When the sun goes down, Flavelle with Scott’s Animal Services jumps into action with...
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Organization connected to luxury Naples developer buys Sarasota condos for $9.4M

An LLC with ties to Naples luxury developer The Ronto Group has purchased nearly 20 individual condominiums in three Sarasota condominium buildings adjacent to one another. According to Sarasota County property records, WSR-GGP LLC bought 17 units in total at 495, 449 and 325 Golden Gate Point, paying between $500,000 and $635,000 for each. The company paid $9.425 million for the condos, an average of about $554,400.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pet adoption event in Collier County on Friday and Saturday

Collier County Domestic Animal Services is hosting an adoption event Friday and Saturday. There are currently almost 500 animals at CCDAS waiting to be adopted. You can meet and adopt pets in need of a permanent home at the Kitty Cat and Canine Adoption Carnivale and Fundraiser, which will also have food, games and prizes.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy