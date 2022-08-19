ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9to5Mac

[Update: iOS 16 support] This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works

Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
dronedj.com

Skydio drones automate Sydney Harbour Bridge inspections

Australia’s iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge is now being maintained with the help of Skydio inspection drones equipped with artificial intelligence. The 90-year-old bridge contains 4,100 elements and 485,000 square meters of steel and paint that must be inspected regularly. The responsibility for Sydney Harbour Bridge’s maintenance rests with Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW), which also inspects and maintains another 6,000 bridges across the state.
komando.com

10 bad iPhone default settings you should change today

Your devices come preloaded with settings and apps that can slow things down. This is especially true with new PCs, which have many programs that start automatically as soon as you boot it up. Windows comes with many preloaded programs that you’ll never use. Are you faxing stuff from your...
Business Insider

How to delete photos from iCloud in 3 ways to free up storage space

ICloud might not be a feature you think about very often, but its automatic backups of your most important data makes it an incredibly powerful tool. If enabled, every photo and video you take on your iPhone or iPad is automatically copied to iCloud. Consequently, you might sometimes need to delete some of those images to free up iCloud storage.
GeekyGadgets

How to find your hidden iPhone apps

We previously published a guide on how to hide your iPhone apps, this guide will show you how to find hidden apps on your iPhone. The iPhone comes with a feature that lets you hide apps from your Home Screen, this is a useful feature if you have a lot of apps and do not want to have too many pages of apps. As well as hiding individual apps you can also hide whole pages of apps from your device.
