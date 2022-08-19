The Chevy Corvair debuted for the 1960 model year. The Corvair moniker came from a blending of Corvette and Bel Air, with the “air” portion a direct reference to the Corvair’s air-cooled, horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine. When it was introduced, the Corvair was offered in base and deluxe sedan configurations, with the entry-level sedan sparsely equipped to keep the sticker price under $2,000. Both sedans were propelled by the 145 cubic-inch Chevrolet Turbo Air air-cooled six producing 80 horsepower. The Corvair was intended to compete with offerings from Porsche, Volkswagen, and other compact imports.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO