gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1: The Exclusive Off-Roader
The 2023 GMC Canyon will see the introduction of the new AT4X trim level, which expands on the already capable AT4 trim level with 33-inch tires, Multimatic DSSV dampers, front and rear e-lockers, underbody skid plates and a Baja drive mode, among more. The GMC Canyon AT4X will also be available with an exclusive Edition 1 package, which aims to make the new off-road-ready AT4X trim level even more appealing with a variety of exclusive off-road parts and components.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado HD Pricing Increases $1,000 Over 2022 Model
GM has applied a minor price change to the 2023 Chevy Silverado HD lineup, with the base price of the nameplate set to increase by $1,000 across the board over the outgoing 2022 model. With this change, the price of the 2023 Chevy Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab in the entry-level...
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Colorado Off-Road Rocker Protection Constraint Resolved
Back in May, GM Authority learned that certain examples of the 2022 Chevy Colorado ZR2 would be produced without the standard rocker panel shields. GM has now resolved this parts constraint, allowing rocker panel shields to return to the 2022 model-year Chevy Colorado ZR2 as standard equipment. As of the...
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Production Heavily Constrained
Anticipation for the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 is high, with countless fans eager to get the new mid-engine supercar into their driveway. Unfortunately, GM Authority has learned that 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 production will be heavily constrained for the foreseeable future. According to GM Authority sources, 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06...
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Colorado Adds Two New Variants In Ecuador
Nearly two years after launching the refreshed international midsize pickup in Ecuador, General Motors has just added two new variants to the 2022 Chevy Colorado lineup in the South American country. The automaker expanded the 2022 Chevy Colorado range in Ecuador by launching the Z71 and LTZ variants, as until...
gmauthority.com
GM Testing Honda Prologue Alongside Chevy Blazer EV
As GM Authority has covered extensively in the past, GM and Honda have formed a strategic alliance in North America to produce a range of new, affordable electric vehicles set to utilize GM Ultium batteries and GM Ultium drive motors. That includes the up-and-coming Honda Prologue EV, which was recently caught testing alongside another all-electric crossover, namely the new Chevy Blazer EV.
gmauthority.com
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Heated Seat Retrofits Now Under Way
GM has started a Customer Satisfaction Program to retrofit heated and ventilated seats in certain 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 and Sierra 1500 Limited trucks that were impacted by the semiconductor chip shortage. Certain 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 and Sierra 1500 Limited models were produced without heated/ventilated front seats, heated front...
gmauthority.com
Watch This Chevy II Blitz The Drag Strip: Video
Combining stratospheric horsepower numbers with pavement-twisting traction, modern dragsters can pull off some pretty insane acceleration, as demonstrated by this Chevy II in the following racing video. Coming to us from the folks at 1320, the video clocks in at about 12 minutes, 30 seconds, and covers some of the...
gmauthority.com
1967 Pontiac GTO Takes On A 1968 Hurst/Olds In Close All-GM Drag Race: Video
Once upon a time, car enthusiasts would have to pack a cooler and head down to the local raceway to see cars like a Pontiac GTO and a Hurst/Olds sprint down the quarter-mile. But now, thanks to the magic of the internet, we have the opportunity to see these two iconic muscle cars go head-to-head in a factory stock drag race from the comfort of our own homes.
gmauthority.com
2023 Kia EV6 GT Revealed As Upcoming Chevy Blazer EV SS Rival
Electric vehicles represent a major shift in the automotive landscape. This fact is perhaps best exemplified in the new 2023 Kia EV6 GT – a battery-electric family crossover that produces 576 horsepower from its dual-motor powertrain, making it the most powerful Kia ever produced and giving it enough performance to outgun a brand-new Lamborghini Huracán Evo in a heads-up drag race.
gmauthority.com
One-Of-One 1960 Chevy Corvair Coupe Speciale Offered In Monterey
The Chevy Corvair debuted for the 1960 model year. The Corvair moniker came from a blending of Corvette and Bel Air, with the “air” portion a direct reference to the Corvair’s air-cooled, horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine. When it was introduced, the Corvair was offered in base and deluxe sedan configurations, with the entry-level sedan sparsely equipped to keep the sticker price under $2,000. Both sedans were propelled by the 145 cubic-inch Chevrolet Turbo Air air-cooled six producing 80 horsepower. The Corvair was intended to compete with offerings from Porsche, Volkswagen, and other compact imports.
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4X Caught Testing
In March, GM Authority sources revealed the automaker had plans to expand its growing AT4 portfolio with the introduction of a new GMC Sierra HD AT4X model. Now our sharp-eyed spies have captured photos of a prototype for this future off-road truck testing on public roads in Michigan, giving us a better idea of what to expect from the future Sierra HD model variant.
gmauthority.com
What Are Your Thoughts On The 2023 Corvette Z06 Price: Poll
The 2023 Corvette Z06 offers world-beating performance and head-turning supercar styling for relatively little outlay. However, the key word here is “relative,” and we want to know – what are your thoughts on the 2023 Corvette Z06 price?. In case you missed it, GM announced pricing for...
gmauthority.com
Spy Shots Show 2024 Chevy Silverado HD High Country Exterior
Earlier this week ,GM Authority spies captured new photos showing the interior of the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD High Country. Now our sharp-eyed photographers have sent over a gallery showing that same prototype’s exterior, as well, giving us a better idea of what the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD will look like in this range-topping trim level.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Yukon Enhanced Trailering Package Currently Unavailable
The start of regular production for the 2023 GMC Yukon kicked off on July 18th, 2022, however, GM has already begun to experience parts shortages for certain components. GM Authority has learned that the Enhanced Trailering Technology Package (RPO code ZM1) is unavailable to order for the time being due to a temporary constraint.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Celestiq Show Car Presented At Pebble Beach
The Cadillac Celestiq Show Car made its official online debut last month, with GM providing the media with a handful of digital renderings of the battery-electric luxury concept. Now GM has presented the Cadillac Celestiq Show Car in person for the first time, with the automaker bringing the svelte, high-priced EV to the Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance in California this past weekend, where it was in the presence of countless wealthy car collectors, enthusiasts and influencers.
gmauthority.com
Electric Corvette Crossover Under Consideration
Big things are happening with the Chevy Corvette nameplate in the not-so-distant future, with GM considering the development of a new all-electric Corvette sedan to battle rivals like the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan. In addition, GM is also considering development of a new all-electric Corvette crossover model. This...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Corvette Discount Non-Existent In August 2022
In August 2022, a Chevy Corvette discount remains non-existent as are any incentives on “America’s sports car.” But the 2023 Chevy Corvette Stingray is here and 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 is on the way. See details below. Chevrolet Corvette Incentives. There are no Chevy Corvette discount offers...
gmauthority.com
Buick Encore GX Sales Place 12th In Segment During Q2 2022
ENCORE GX -65.37% 9,089 26,244 -67.61% 14,471 44,679. In Canada, Buick Encore GX deliveries totaled 1,758 units in Q2 2022, a decrease of about 24 percent compared to 2,310 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of the year, Encore GX sales decreased about 39 percent to...
gmauthority.com
Xcite Automotive To Serve As Photography Provider For GM CarBravo
Chicago-based automotive dealer media and solutions company Xcite Automotive has entered an agreement with GM to serve as the photography and merchandising provider for the automaker’s new web-based used vehicle search tool, CarBravo. Xcite Automotive says it will provide GM dealers with the ability to pay for vehicle merchandising...
