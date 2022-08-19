ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

So just what would be a proper sentence for Cameron Herrin? | Letters

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JiYcI_0hNAHhop00
Cameron Herrin reacts the moment he hears his sentence — 24 years in prison — at the conclusion of his sentencing hearing on April 8, 2021, at the Hillsborough County Edgecomb Courthouse before 13th Judicial Circuit Court judge Christopher Nash in downtown Tampa. Herrin was the driver of a Ford Mustang that crashed into a mother and daughter on Bayshore Boulevard in 2018, as Herrin, who was then 18, was apparently racing another driver, John Barrineau. The Mustang hit Jessica Reisinger-Raubenolt, who was pushing her 21-month-old daughter, Lillia, in a stroller across Bayshore. Both Herrin and Barrineau pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

The cost of two deaths

Sentence called “crazy” | Aug. 17

While street racing on Tampa’s Bayshore Boulevard at speeds up to 102 mph, Cameron Herrin hit and killed a young mother and her infant child, resulting in a 24-year prison sentence for vehicular homicide. A family is shattered. Now the offender’s lawyer wants the prison sentence reduced, and Andrew Warren, a state attorney recently removed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, has stated he was “disappointed by the sentence,” one that was “egregiously high.” So, what would be a proper sentence for two deaths and a destroyed family?

Gary West, St. Petersburg

The law is the law

Warren files suit over his removal | Aug. 18

It occurs to me, that if I worked as a mechanic in an auto repair shop, and told my boss that I would not fix flat tires, he’d probably fire me. By the same token, if the state attorney says he will not prosecute laws he doesn’t like, the governor would have every right to remove him. Andrew Warren was elected to enforce/prosecute all the criminal statutes, not just the ones he likes.

Kenneth R. Gilder, St. Petersburg,

An old salt solution

Beating the heat | Aug. 14

I was flabbergasted that this article about physical laborers who suffer working in the extreme heat did not mention an age-old way to handle heat exhaustion: salt and potassium. When I was a child, my mother — a nurse — gave me salt tablets when I got a headache and/or nausea and felt exhausted on a hot summer day. When I went to camp, they did the same. The organizations and officials mentioned in this article only recommended giving workers water, shade and rest breaks. What about salt, potassium and other electrolytes so they wouldn’t be suffering in the first place? Water alone won’t do it when your body is deficient in electrolytes.

Elyse Van Breemen, Clearwater

A full-time governor

From Disney to Andrew Warren, DeSantis shows taste for power — and a fight | Aug. 6

Florida has a part-time governor. These past three years, Gov. Ron DeSantis has spent too much time grooming his image to appeal to the national conservative base for a presidential run than governing in the interest of Floridians. He focuses his energy on punishing the Tampa Bay Rays, Disney, school boards and local officials who have legitimate differences of opinion with him. DeSantis has allowed our schools to languish resulting in thousands of teacher vacancies. Likewise, he has ignored the homeowner insurance crisis in the state. We need a full-time governor.

David Beaven, Clearwater

Comments / 13

Darcee
4d ago

Regarding Herrin's sentence for that horrible, horrible crime...sentencing rules call for up to 15 years for the vehicular homicide while the racing calls for up to a year. I've always disagreed with vehicular homicide sentencing guidelines. And for vehicular deaths involving impairment. Too lenient. Probably legally he should get 16 years but morally he should sit right where he is for the rest of his life.

Reply(2)
8
Anthony
4d ago

Life in prison..the man killed two people racing. This should be a very easy answer

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Here’s what voters around Tampa Bay said about the primary

Voters participating in the primary today are deciding who will run against Gov. Ron DeSantis and other key races in November, including for judges and school board candidates. Across Florida,1.6 million people voted by mail while 613,864 voted early by Tuesday. In Hillsborough County, 113,218 people cast ballots by mail...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

It shouldn’t be a crime to be confused about voting in Florida | Letters

I assisted a man who had a felony on his record to register to vote before the 2020 election. After checking online court records, it was unclear as to whether or not he had outstanding financial obligations. I called the local supervisor of elections office because I did not want to get him in trouble. After explaining the situation, I was told that he should send in his application anyway, that a voter ID card would not be issued if he was not qualified. So if officials mistakenly issued him a voter registration card, could he be next?
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Is Florida still an affordable place to retire?

On Wednesdays, Alfred and Charlene Ortwein sit down to read the paper — but instead of news or the crosswords, the couple is looking for deals. They’ll hit at least three grocery stores to complete their shopping. Other than commutes to church, it’s the only time they drive their car these days.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Primary election results: Hillsborough County

Here are the latest results for the 2022 primary election in Hillsborough County, including the Democratic primary featuring Rep. Kathy Castor, the Republican race between Kelli Stargel, Jackie Toledo, Demetries Grimes, Laurel Lee and Kevin McGovern and the local tax referendum. Follow these links to see results for Tampa Bay or all of Florida or local results for Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Primary election results: all Florida and Tampa Bay races

Here are the latest results for the 2022 primary election in Florida and Tampa Bay, including the Democratic race for governor and all races for Congress and Florida Legislature. Follow these links to only see results for Tampa Bay or local results for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Non-prosecution of low-level offenses dropped in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The practice by a Florida prosecutor, who was suspended from his job by Gov. Ron DeSantis, of not prosecuting suspended licenses, disorderly conduct and other low-level misdemeanors has been dropped by his successor. Susan Lopez who was appointed as state attorney for the Tampa area after DeSantis removed Andrew Warren from office told her staff last week that she is rescinding the practice. The Tampa Bay Times reports that local leaders and experts fear that the change will disproportionately affect people of color and the poor. They’re often “crimes of poverty,” said Melba Pearson, of the Center for Administrative Justice at Florida International University.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Primary election results: Pinellas County

Here are the latest results for the 2022 primary election in Pinellas County, including the Republican primary featuring Anna Paulina Luna, Amanda Makki and Kevin Hayslett and local races for the county commission and school board. Follow these links to see results for Tampa Bay or all of Florida or local results for Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Gary West
WMNF

A Stetson Law professor weighs in on Andrew Warren v. Ron DeSantis

Last week, suspended Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a federal suit that challenges Governor Ron DeSantis’s action to suspend him. The challenge is on First Amendment grounds. Warren says the governor used the powers of his office to suppress criticism and promote cronyism. DeSantis’ executive order focuses on...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida primary: Here’s how and where to vote

If you haven’t already voted, today is the day. Florida’s primary elections will be decided Tuesday, and there’s a ton at stake. Gov. Ron DeSantis will find out who will challenge him in the governor’s race. Marco Rubio will get an opponent in his reelection fight. And dozens of local judge and school board races could be decided across the state.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Rays#Violent Crime#Letters
Tampa Bay Times

Florida commissioner of agriculture candidates: Who they are, what they stand for

The race for Florida agriculture commissioner will decide who runs a sprawling state agency. Among other responsibilities, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services ensures the food Floridians eat is safe. It advocates for Florida’s agricultural products. It even runs the state’s concealed weapons program and inspects the state’s theme park rides.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Disney
Tampa Bay Times

Florida, local primary election results: governor, county races, more

Here are the latest results for the 2022 primary election in Florida and Tampa Bay, including the Democratic race for governor (featuring Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried), area primaries for Congress and the state Legislature, and local offices. Follow these links to see results for all of Florida or local results for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough bus stop accessibility remain work in progress, decades after the ADA

TAMPA — Old City Hall shone purple on the last Tuesday of July to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. But scattered across Tampa and surrounding Hillsborough County stand an untold number of bus stops that don’t meet standards set by the landmark legislation that affords people with disabilities the right to access all areas of public life, including public transportation.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
74K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy