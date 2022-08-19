Read full article on original website
Tennessee tops Hagerstown in extra innings
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The cardiac kids from Hagerstown just didn't quite have one more in them. After thrilling walk-off wins in the regional championship and their Little League World Series debut, Hagerstown seemed poised for another miraculous win. Down 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth to the Southeast...
Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital
DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
woofboomnews.com
Madison County Festival Shut Down
Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football team announces death of second player following tragic car accident
Indiana State is mourning the loss of 2 players following a tragic car accident over the weekend. The school released a statement and further details about football players Christian Eubanks and Caleb VanHooser, who died early Sunday morning in a one-car accident. The Vigo County Sheriff released the names Monday. Police said there were a total of five people in the car. Two of them were ISU football players Omarion Dixon and John Moore. They are out of intensive care but still in serious condition.
WLWT 5
30-40 firefighters respond to Indiana house fire overnight
GREENDALE, Ind. — A house fire in Greendale, Indiana, garnered a massive response from local authorities early Monday morning. Officials say a report of a fire came in around 2:09 a.m. at a home on Ridge Avenue. We're told 30 to 40 firefighters from across the area, including departments in Kentucky and Ohio, helped to put out the fire.
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
cbs4indy.com
PHOTOS: Landspout creates funnel in the Indiana sky
On Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed a landspout occurred in northcentral Indiana. The spout prompted a Tornado Warning in Randolph County. Was your residence affected? If so, send us a photo to wxinweb@nexstar.tv and electronically sign a content consent form here.
readthereporter.com
The man behind Westfield’s new old cabin
Mike Bailey is the man hired by the Westfield Washington Historical Society & Museum to rebuild the historic cabin in downtown Westfield at 136 Penn St., near City Hall. The Reporter sat down with Bailey to talk about the cabin, his interesting life, and how you can help see this project to completion.
hoosieragtoday.com
‘As I See It’ by Gary Truitt: The Dumbing Down of the Indiana State Fair
The Indiana State Fair is entering the home stretch. For those of us who have regularly attended the Fair, there was something different about it this year. I have been struggling to try and put my finger on it. I think it is not one thing, but a whole lot of little things that gave the Fair a different feel.
IMPD: Home on College Ave. shot up overnight
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a house with children inside was shot up overnight on the near north side of Indianapolis. Just after 1 a.m., police received a report of a person shot at a home on N. College in between 33rd and 34th streets. Officers on scene learned no one had actually been […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
VIDEO: Indiana officer's fiancée walks down aisle in special moment at hospital
RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond police officer Seara Burton has been fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital, after being critically injured in a shooting a week before her wedding. It wasn't the wedding they had planned, but on Saturday, her fiancée Sierra Neal posted a video on TikTok...
Batesville man arrested, accused of getting into fight after touching women at Florida bar
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Batesville, Indiana man was arrested in Florida after police say he got in a fight after being asked to leave a bar where several customers said he was putting his hands on women. An arrest affidavit filled out by police in Lake County, Florida show 56-year-old Erik William Hanson was […]
countynewsonline.org
Concert drew a large crowd
The first of the two concerts at the Great Darke County Fair drew a large crowd. First on the stage was Laine Hardy. Laine Hardy is an American singer from Livingston, Louisiana and the season 17 winner of American Idol. After his show, Riley Green entered the stage and the...
thewhiskeywash.com
Indiana’s West Fork Whiskey Opens Large Scale New Whiskey Facility
The West Fork Whiskey Company in Indiana recently announced the grand opening of its 30,000-square-foot agritourism facility, set for the doors to open to the public on Aug. 20th. With the expanded distillery operations, West Fork will have the capacity to make up to 5,000, 53-gallon barrels each year. The...
cbs4indy.com
Showers and thunderstorms in Indiana this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and thunderstorms on the way to Indiana this weekend. The weekend opens with high temperatures in the mid 80s on Saturday, plus the chances for weekend rain takes off. This will mainly be in the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday showers and storms. Scattered showers and...
WIBC.com
These 3 Affordable Homes In Central Indiana Are Listed For $1
As interest rates have gone up, the housing market is starting to cool. However, if you are patient or have a dollar you can get into an affordable home right now. Keep in mind that you might need to invest in some sweat equity. Where are the Central Indiana Homes...
WIBC.com
Indy FOP: No Confidence in Prosecutor Mears & County Court System
INDIANAPOLIS — It was a vote of no confidence by the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police for both Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears and the Marion County court system. In a Monday press conference, Indy FOP President Rick Snyder says the no confidence votes are a result of repeated incidents and fractures within the system. He cites examples of failed uses of Indiana’s Red Flag law, light bonds for violent repeat criminal offenders, and light sentences.
Officials link Indiana deer deaths to deadly viral disease
INDIANA — A viral disease has been found in dead deer in Indiana. Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) was confirmed to be in deer found in Franklin County, Indiana, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Friday. Officials said EHD affects white-tailed deer and is common in the United States....
Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close
INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to FOX59 that both venues are now closed. Earlier this year, Indiana’s Alcohol & Tobacco Commission voted to revoke the downtown nightclubs’ liquor license. The bars have […]
