Today: On August 5, 2022 following a special session Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed into legislation the new Indiana abortion We speak with advocates on both sides of the debate. Supporters of abortion rights said the measure was too restrictive while anti-abortion groups said it didn’t go far enough. Rebecca Gibron is the President of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest. She tells us what the organization plans to do to continue to advocate for women’s reproductive health. But up first, Len Reynolds is the president of Lake County’s Right to Life. He shares what the decision means for the work and the mission of his organization. All of that and more on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

INDIANA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO