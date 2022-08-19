Read full article on original website
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Florida's primary is all about school boards and Ron DeSantis
Florida’s primary election is tomorrow. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has his own race to run. But he’s been heavily involved in others, spending his own campaign money in support of his preferred candidates for school boards. Over the weekend, he hosted several events as part of what he’s calling an “education agenda tour.”
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Regionally Speaking, August 23, 2022
Today: On August 5, 2022 following a special session Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed into legislation the new Indiana abortion We speak with advocates on both sides of the debate. Supporters of abortion rights said the measure was too restrictive while anti-abortion groups said it didn’t go far enough. Rebecca Gibron is the President of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest. She tells us what the organization plans to do to continue to advocate for women’s reproductive health. But up first, Len Reynolds is the president of Lake County’s Right to Life. He shares what the decision means for the work and the mission of his organization. All of that and more on this edition of Regionally Speaking.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Lake County Right To Life reacts to passage of Indiana abortion bill
Americans often think of the abortion debate as a tale of two sides. You’re either for abortion rights or against them. Liberal or conservative. Focused on women’s rights or a faith-based “right to life.” And although religious groups continue to be major players in the abortion debate, a recent survey shows faith is far from the only factor influencing public opinion. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson spoke with Len Reynolds, president of Lake County Right to Life about his organizations reaction to the new Indiana abortion law.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Region unemployment rates higher, even as more residents working
Unemployment rates continue to move higher in Northwest Indiana, but the actual number of people working is also up. Lake County's unemployment rate rose a tenth of a percentage point to 5.4 percent in July, the second-highest in the state. But some local communities — like Gary, Merrillville and East Chicago — continue to see even higher rates, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's unemployment rate rose from 3.4 percent in June to 3.6 percent in July.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Holcomb appoints Stephen Jones as Indiana state fire marshal
Indiana has a new state fire marshal – a position responsible for investigating suspicious fires and enforcing fire and building safety codes. The governor recently named Stephen Jones to the position. Jones spent the last nine years as the fire marshal in Brownsburg, an Indianapolis suburb. He has a...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in northeast Indiana
The invasive spotted lanternfly was first found in Indiana last year in Switzerland County in the southeast part of the state. Now the insect has also been found up north in Huntington County. Since other counties in the state haven’t reported the pest, it’s not clear how it got there.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
New Talent Resource Navigator site aims to connect Hoosiers with employment services
A new Indiana Chamber of Commerce website aims to connect Hoosiers with services to help them get and keep jobs. The Talent Resource Navigator launched Tuesday with over 500 resources available at first. Users can search by zip code to find organizations and programs ranging from employment help for people with disabilities to paid job training opportunities in manufacturing.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Barge spills diesel fuel into Lake Michigan waterway Sunday night
A barge spilled hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel into a Lake Michigan waterway Sunday night. Workers on the barge were transferring fuel from a cargo tank to another fuel tank. The tank was overfilled and up to 800 gallons of fuel spilled into Burns Harbor. Coast Guard Lt. Rachel...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
What's behind the student exodus from public schools?
At the height of the pandemic parents' eyes were opened to every aspects of their children's education, especially in regard to curriculum. And as some public schools extended virtual-only instruction for the fall 2020 school year many families made the decision to remove their kids from the public school system they once held at high esteem. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson spoke with Bishop Noll Institute (BNI) Principal Lorenza Jara-Pastrick about how her school enrollment has grown over the last two years.
