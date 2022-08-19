ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SAS cancels 1,700 flights due to pilot strike, late aircraft deliveries

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OOa06_0hNAGrw000

STOCKHOLM, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS (SAS.ST) has suspended 1,700 flights in the coming months due partly to a two-week pilot strike in July over collective agreements and delayed aircraft deliveries.

SAS, whose biggest owners are Sweden and Denmark, grounded some 3,700 flights during the crippling strike which the airline said put the carrier's future in doubt. read more

SAS said on Friday 1,700 flights, roughly 4% of the total number of flights, had been cancelled in September and October. Travellers had been informed and re-booked to other flights, it said.

"It is the effects from the strike but also delayed deliveries of aircraft and some other factors," a SAS spokesperson said, adding that the company does not see lower demand.

SAS said last week it had secured bridge financing during U.S. chapter 11 bankruptcy protection proceedings through a deal with U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO.N). read more

The carrier, which even before the pandemic was losing money amid rising competition from low-cost carriers, filed for the protection in July, a day after the strike was launched.

The Swedish government has rejected a plea for more cash, while Denmark has said it might write off some debt and inject fresh funds if SAS found support also from new private-sector investors.

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Anna Ringstrom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sas#Aircraft#Business Industry#Linus Business#Apollo Global Management#Swedish
TheStreet

A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight

At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Amputee abandoned on plane at Manchester Airport had to be helped off by ‘embarrassed’ pilot

A wheelchair user with an amputated leg was left feeling “as insignificant as anyone could possibly feel” when he was left waiting on a plane after landing at Manchester airport last month. Actor David Judd says an “embarassed” Jet2 pilot had to come to his rescue to assist him off the aircraft once it became clear no special assistance staff were on hand.Mr Judd, from Wakefield, had flown in from Almeria, Spain with his wife Amanda on 18 June when he was stranded on the aircraft as the other passengers departed.The 54-year-old - who had his lower leg amputated...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Thomas Smith

Airlines Want to Stack Passengers One on Top of the Other in Coach

The future of low-cost travel may involve airlines stacking Economy passengers one on top of the other. That’s the nightmarish vision of designer Alejandro Nunez Vicente, who just won a prestigious design award for the Chaise Lounge Economy Seat, his design for two-level stacked airline seats.
cntraveler.com

U.S. Airlines Are Cutting Thousands of Fall Flights—Here's What to Know

After a summer plagued by flight delays and cancellations, U.S. travelers are looking ahead to the fall and hoping for smoother operations. As airlines are doing the same, they're making the choice to cut thousands of flights into the fall and holiday season. Earlier this week, American Airlines alone cut 31,000 flights from its November schedule, according to Cirium, an aviation data company.
LIFESTYLE
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Updates Health Protocols to Include Most U.S. Cruises

Royal Caribbean is updating their health protocols and will soon allow unvaccinated guests to sail on their cruise ships starting on September 5, 2022. This new update includes just about all cruises that depart from a U.S. port. Previously, the cruise line announced that unvaccinated would only be able to sail out of a handful of U.S. ports.
TRAVEL
Fortune

JetBlue CEO says he’s ‘over-hiring’ just to keep staff numbers level after another weekend of airline chaos sees 8,700 U.S. flights delayed or cancelled in a single day

Staff shortages have wreaked havoc at airports across the globe in recent months, disrupting countless summer vacations. But one airline is taking matters into its own hands by hiring more people than it actually needs in a bid to guarantee it has enough employees to keep operations running. Robin Hayes,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Passengers wait on planes and in airport for up to six hours as torrential rain hits Gatwick

Passengers said they were left stranded on planes for hours on Wednesday, as Gatwick Airport was hit by torrential rain.Some said they had had “no information” from airlines as they waited to see if their journey would proceed.Due to heavy rain and thunderstorms following a month of continuous hot dry weather, dozens of flights were delayed at the Sussex hub, after air traffic controllers imposed restrictions on flying.The downpour was so heavy in areas in and around London that some shops and platforms at Victoria Station, which has direct train services to Gatwick, were closed.Furious passengers took to social media...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Germany's Rhine water too low even for some empty vessels

BERLIN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Water levels on Germany's Rhine river are so low that some vessels cannot sail even when empty, a shipping cooperative said on Friday, although long-awaited rain has begun to ease bottlenecks on one of the country's main commercial routes.
ECONOMY
SlashGear

Air Taxis Are About To Change The Future Of Travel

Have you ever been stuck in bad traffic and daydreaming about how easy life would be if your car could just fly over the half-mile of honking metal in front of you? Well, those dreams could soon come true, sort of. The solution could be air taxis, which are basically exactly what they sound like: flying vehicles that are capable of taking a small number of passengers on short-range trips. Although it may seem like one of those futuristic ideas that are perpetually five years away, air taxis are already here, and some major companies have bought into the idea.
TRAVEL
Reuters

Reuters

558K+
Followers
350K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy