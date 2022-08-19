ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

wglt.org

Election contests to watch Tuesday in Florida, New York and Oklahoma

The final primary day of August has some key election contests in Florida, New York and Oklahoma. Florida and New York had their congressional maps scrambled by redistricting, boosting the number of notable races Tuesday. But the biggest matchup in Florida is at the top of the ticket, where Democrats...
FLORIDA STATE
wglt.org

Here are the key primary election results from Florida

In Florida, Democrats will determine nominees to take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP Sen. Marco Rubio. Several congressional seats are also open. Polls in Florida close at 8 p.m. ET. See results for other states holding elections on Tuesday: New York and Oklahoma. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see...
FLORIDA STATE
wglt.org

Here are the key primary runoff election results from Oklahoma

Oklahoma holds runoff elections Tuesday following June primaries, led by the contest to replace retiring Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe. Polls in Oklahoma close at 7 p.m. CT, 8 p.m. ET. See results for other states holding elections on Tuesday: Florida and New York. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit...
OKLAHOMA STATE

