Election contests to watch Tuesday in Florida, New York and Oklahoma
The final primary day of August has some key election contests in Florida, New York and Oklahoma. Florida and New York had their congressional maps scrambled by redistricting, boosting the number of notable races Tuesday. But the biggest matchup in Florida is at the top of the ticket, where Democrats...
Here are the key primary election results from Florida
In Florida, Democrats will determine nominees to take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP Sen. Marco Rubio. Several congressional seats are also open. Polls in Florida close at 8 p.m. ET. See results for other states holding elections on Tuesday: New York and Oklahoma. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see...
Activists in Florida say Black voters have seen their political power curtailed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A combination of new election laws and congressional redistricting has made it harder for Black communities in Florida to organize and vote, activists say. Florida, which concludes its primary elections on Tuesday, is among various Republican-led states that have passed laws since the 2020 election that...
Here are the key primary runoff election results from Oklahoma
Oklahoma holds runoff elections Tuesday following June primaries, led by the contest to replace retiring Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe. Polls in Oklahoma close at 7 p.m. CT, 8 p.m. ET. See results for other states holding elections on Tuesday: Florida and New York. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit...
