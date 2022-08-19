Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Intentionally Starves 4-Year-Old To Death As She Feeds Other ChildrenMary HolmanNew York City, NY
Why is There a Dog Statue in NYC's Central Park? Meet Balto, the Heroic Siberian HuskyNew York CultureNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Masseria Caffè: The Local Coffee Shop Offering an Italian Café ExperienceCarlos L.Manhattan, NY
Nausea: A Hardcore Anarchist Rock Band Born In AmericaTyler Mc.New York City, NY
Related
ALERT CENTER: 19-year-old pedestrian fatally struck in East Garden City
The driver stayed at the scene.
Teen dies at hospital after being struck by car on Long Island
The victim, who hasn’t been identified, was at the intersection of Stewart Avenue and South Street in East Garden City when he was hit by a Honda Civic around 1:15 a.m.
ALERT CENTER: Suspects wanted for setting fire to buses in Valley Stream
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
Authorities identify 4-year-old Bronx victim in fatal pedestrian struck incident
A 4-year-old boy from the Bronx has died after police say he was hit by a car in Queens Saturday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 Killed In Fiery Single-Vehicle Montauk Highway Crash In Oakdale
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight on Long Island. Ir happened around 11:10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 in Oakdale. A 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Montauk Highway, just south of eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road, when the vehicle crossed over the westbound lane and went off the road, catching fire, Suffolk County Police said.
Fiery car crash leaves one dead on Montauk Highway on LI: police
OAKDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A driver died after a single-car crash on Montauk Highway on Long Island Monday night, police said. The driver was going east in their Jeep Wrangler when the car crossed over into the westbound lane and drove off the road, where it caught fire around 11:10 pm., according to a news […]
Police: Woman wanted for attacking employee during robbery at Baldwin beauty supply store
According to detectives, an unknown female subject entered Lucky Beauty Supply located on Grand Avenue and was observed removing numerous items from the shelves and placing them into a black bag.
suffolkcountynews.net
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash
Monday, August 22, 2022 at approximately 11:10 p.m. Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a driver in Oakdale last night. A 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Montauk Highway, just south of eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road, at approximately 11:10 p.m. when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Bronx man dies in fiery car crash on Sprain Brook Parkway
A 22-year-old Bronx man was killed in a fiery car crash in Westchester County early Sunday morning, police say.
Nassau County police announce ‘closure’ in case involving Seaford gazebo vandalism
Nassau County police announced Monday that there is “closure” to a case of property destruction -- but have not said if there are any suspects charged.
longisland.com
Three People Wanted for Robbing Target in Farmingdale
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who stole merchandise from a store in Farmingdale in February. Two woman and a man stole approximately $3,100 worth of items, from Target, located. at 100 Willow...
Seen Him? Police Seek Man Accused Of Stealing Car Outside Of Patchogue-Medford Library
Authorities are asking the public for help locating a man who stole a car that was parked outside of a Long Island library. A man stole a 1995 Pontiac Bonneville that was parked at the Patchogue-Medford Library, located at 54-60 East Main St. in Patchogue, on Thursday, Aug. 4, Suffolk County Police reported on Monday, Aug. 22.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ALERT CENTER: FDNY firefighter from Point Lookout dies in Queens accident
The FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association said Joseph Mulvey, of Engine Company 325, died in a "tragic accident" Friday night.
NBC New York
Two 4-Year-Old NY Boys Dead in Separate Saturday Crashes
A pair of deadly traffic deaths claimed the lives of two 4-year-old boys on Long Island and Queens on Saturday, authorities investigating the deaths said. The first tragedy struck around 11:30 a.m. out in Suffolk County, where police said a boy was struck and killed in the driveway of his Huntington Station home.
'I will never forget this day': Community mourns Brooklyn woman found dead at apartment building
Friends and family are mourning a woman from Brooklyn who was fatally shot early this morning inside of an apartment building in Brownsville.
Boy Seriously Injured In Crash Causing Hours-Long Closure Of Long Island Expressway In Suffolk
A man who was allegedly driving drunk was arrested following a crash that seriously injured a 9-year-old boy and caused an hours-long closure of a stretch of the Long Island Expressway. It took place in Suffolk County around 1:50 a.m., Monday, Aug. 22 in Farmingville. According to Suffolk County Police,...
NYPD: 2 wanted in connection to string of robberies in the Bronx
Police are searching for two suspects linked to at least three robberies in the Bronx.
News 12
Officials: 3 people, 1 dog displaced in fire at Stratford home
Three people and a family dog were displaced after firefighters responded to a fire at a home in Stratford. The flames broke out Sunday night on Alvord Street around 7 p.m. Officials say no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation but not suspicious.
Child Fatally Struck In Driveway Of Huntington Station Home
Police are investigating a crash that fatally injured a child in the driveway of his home in New Yorrk. It happened on Long Island just after 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 in Huntington Station. A 2006 Lexus RX 330 to 8 3rd Ave., when the vehicle struck 4-year-old Rasool Guevara...
longisland.com
Man Arrested for DWI Following Crash That Seriously Injured Child
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Brooklyn man for driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle crash that seriously injured a 9-year-old boy. Travis Dickson was driving a 2018 BMW westbound on the Long Island Expressway when his vehicle rear-ended a 2019 Toyota Corolla at approximately 1:50 a.m. A passenger in...
Comments / 1