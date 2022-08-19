Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Intentionally Starves 4-Year-Old To Death As She Feeds Other ChildrenMary HolmanNew York City, NY
Why is There a Dog Statue in NYC's Central Park? Meet Balto, the Heroic Siberian HuskyNew York CultureNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Masseria Caffè: The Local Coffee Shop Offering an Italian Café ExperienceCarlos L.Manhattan, NY
Nausea: A Hardcore Anarchist Rock Band Born In AmericaTyler Mc.New York City, NY
Related
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Announces Decision On His No. 9 Car
The future of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s No. 9 car remains up in the air a bit, but one thing's for certain... it will be back. Per WSBU's Nathan Solomon, the NASCAR Hall of Famer confirmed the No. 9 Camaro will be touch the asphalt next season. Saying, "There are multiple opportunities that could be in play."
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate William Byron News
William Byron won't have the starting position he expected in Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen race. Per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, officials found an electrical issue in Byron's No. 24 vehicle during a pre-race inspection. He'll move to the rear for unapproved adjustments. Byron was originally slated to...
Chase Elliott not ok after contact with Kyle Larson for Watkins Glen win (Video)
Watch the video as Chase Elliott walked right to his team owner after getting taken out by his teammate. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series unloaded in Watkins Glen, New York. Chase Elliott started on the pole position at Watkins Glen International with teammate Kyle Larson starting alongside. Watch the...
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Bubba Wallace Has 4-Word Message Before Sunday's Race
It's go time in the Cup Series chase. NASCAR's Cup Series is set to hold one of the final races of its regular season on Sunday afternoon. 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace is set to go on Sunday afternoon. "Sirius business. Tune in," he wrote. The Cup Series race is...
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's 2023 Admission
Longtime NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. is playing things close to the vest with his decision on the No. 9 car for the 2023 season and beyond. Dale Jr. was asked on Saturday about the decision on the No. 9 car. "We're deep into discussions with an opportunity to fill...
NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin Gave A Drunk Fan A Ride Home Last Night At Watkins Glen
That’s one hell of a designated driver. Apparently one NASCAR fan partied a little too hard on Saturday at Watkins Glen, ahead of today’s Go Bowling at the Glen. When Kyle Jordan found himself needing a ride, he somehow managed to get one from…Denny Hamlin. There’s not...
NASCAR: Kyle Busch penalized before Watkins Glen race
Kyle Busch will be forced to start Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International at the rear of the field after an engine change. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch was the only Toyota driver to advance from the first round to the second round of qualifying on Saturday afternoon for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, the penultimate race of the 26-race regular season.
RELATED PEOPLE
5 worst wrecks in modern NASCAR history
NASCAR has its fair share of fun moments, but there are still terrible wrecks along the way. Let's dive into the top-5 worst wrecks in modern NASCAR history.
Kyle Busch hints he’ll be outside Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023
Kyle Busch: “It will not look the same as what it has for the last 15 years.”. Kyle Busch has driven for Joe Gibbs Racing since 2008. He’s collected two championships along the way in 2015 and again as recently in 2019. However, for 2023, the two-time champion’s...
Bubba Wallace Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Performance
Bubba Wallace had another tough road course performance on Sunday, as he finished in 35th (DNF) in the Cup Series race. The 23XI Racing driver had some playful words about his performance, at least. Wallace took to social media on Sunday night to weigh in on his up-and-down road course...
Watkins Glen Race Results: August 21, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR results from the rain race at Watkins Glen International. Today, NASCAR goes rain racing at the road course of Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York. The skies have opened and the Next Gen car will see its first race in the rain. View Watkins Glen results for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
racer.com
Andretti announces plans for new $200m headquarters
Andretti Global will invest $200,000,000 in a new 575,000 square-foot shop in Fishers, Indiana, with the goal of moving into the facility by 2025. According to the team, the shop will “occupy approximately 90-acres alongside the up-and-coming Nickel Plate Trail, the Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve and near the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport. The new global headquarters would add up to 500 jobs to the local community by early 2026.”
NBC Sports
Race for final NASCAR Cup playoff spot comes down to Daytona
It comes down to one race for one playoff position in the NASCAR Cup Series. Ryan Blaney holds the final playoff spot heading into Saturday’s regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). But 14 drivers could knock him out of that position by winning that race.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0