The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Announces Decision On His No. 9 Car

The future of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s No. 9 car remains up in the air a bit, but one thing's for certain... it will be back. Per WSBU's Nathan Solomon, the NASCAR Hall of Famer confirmed the No. 9 Camaro will be touch the asphalt next season. Saying, "There are multiple opportunities that could be in play."
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate William Byron News

William Byron won't have the starting position he expected in Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen race. Per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, officials found an electrical issue in Byron's No. 24 vehicle during a pre-race inspection. He'll move to the rear for unapproved adjustments. Byron was originally slated to...
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch penalized before Watkins Glen race

Kyle Busch will be forced to start Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International at the rear of the field after an engine change. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch was the only Toyota driver to advance from the first round to the second round of qualifying on Saturday afternoon for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, the penultimate race of the 26-race regular season.
racer.com

Andretti announces plans for new $200m headquarters

Andretti Global will invest $200,000,000 in a new 575,000 square-foot shop in Fishers, Indiana, with the goal of moving into the facility by 2025. According to the team, the shop will “occupy approximately 90-acres alongside the up-and-coming Nickel Plate Trail, the Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve and near the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport. The new global headquarters would add up to 500 jobs to the local community by early 2026.”
NBC Sports

Race for final NASCAR Cup playoff spot comes down to Daytona

It comes down to one race for one playoff position in the NASCAR Cup Series. Ryan Blaney holds the final playoff spot heading into Saturday’s regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). But 14 drivers could knock him out of that position by winning that race.
SPORTS
