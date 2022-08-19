Williston-based New England Federal Credit Union(link is external) recently promoted Abbie Jefferis and Annie Rogers to the position of mortgage loan sales supervisor. Jefferis has spent her entire professional career with NEFCU, starting as a teller in 2009. Prior to her promotion, she served as mortgage loan officer. She is a graduate of the University of Vermont and holds an MBA and certificate in advanced management from Champlain College. Jefferis is actively involved in the Vermont Mortgage Bankers Association and serves as co-chair of the Association of Vermont Credit Unions Young Professionals board and co-leader of NEFCU’s internal committee.

