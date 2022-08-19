Read full article on original website
Burlington School District announces BHS/BTC 2025 fundraising partnership
Donations to Burlington Students Foundation Will Support Equity, Engagement, and Deep Learning Experiences in the Queen City. Vermont Business Magazine Burlington School District (BSD) is proud to announce a BHS/BTC 2025 Fundraising Partnership with Burlington Students Foundation (BSF). The partnership with the 501(c)3 will allow the District to solicit private, tax-deductible donations from the public. The partnership will also help the District apply for grants and funding awards that may not have been previously available to the school district.
SVCOA announces American Rescue Plan Act grant recipients
12 grants awarded to bolster community initiatives in support of older Vermonters. Vermont Business Magazine Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging (SVCOA) today announced that it has awarded more than $66,000 in supportive grants to 12 different aging services community organizations throughout Bennington and Rutland counties recently made available through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (“ARPA”).
United Way of Northwest Vermont receives support from Guard’s Counterdrug Program
Vermont Business Magazine United Way of Northwest Vermont (UWNWVT), an organization dedicated to improving lives in Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties, is grateful for support from Vermont National Guard’s Counterdrug Program to help reduce substance misuse among youth and young adults in Vermont. Technical Sergeant Mahat Abdullahi, an...
Nuclear medicine camera enhances efficiency at Gifford
Gifford Nuclear Medicine Supervisor, Tera Benson and Gifford’s new GE SPECT/CT camera. Vermont Business Magazine Gifford’s new GE SPECT/CT camera is installed and ready for patients. The Nuclear Medicine Department at Gifford performs exams that range from heart, gallbladder and bone, to gastrointestinal bleeds and pulmonary embolisms. Randolph-based Gifford also recently started performing a procedure that helps diagnose Parkinsonian Syndrome vs. Essential Tremor. These tests will benefit the most from Gifford’s upgrade to the new SPECT/CT as the combined scan provides precise information about how the body is working and more clearly identify problems.
Annual Vermont Children’s Hospital golf tournament raises $187,000
(L to R) Frank Guillot, Dr. Jill Rinehart, Dr. Lewis First and, Dr. Buzz Land participated in the 31st Annual Golf Tournament to benefit the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital. Vermont Business Magazine The 31st Annual University of Vermont Children’s Hospital Golf Tournament raised $186,947 to support the world-class...
Jenna’s Promise appoints Daniel Franklin as chief operating officer
Daniel Franklin, former vice president for advocacy and community relations at the Vermont Association for Mental Health and Addiction Recovery in Montpelier, has been named the first chief operating officer at the substance-use prevention organization Jenna's Promise(link is external). The COO is an important member of the leadership team of...
Marshfield among three communities to get assistance to grow their outdoor recreation economy
Vermont Business Magazine The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) announced assistance for 25 small and rural communities from across the country to identify strategies to grow their outdoor recreation economies and revitalize Main Streets through the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities (RERC) program. Three communities in New England were among those selected: Bangor, Maine, Claremont, New Hampshire, and Marshfield, Vermont.
National Bank of Middlebury announces several new appointments
National Bank of Middlebury(link is external) announces the promotion of Meaghan McLaughlin, to vice president and chief lending officer, and the hiring of Becky Paliling, as vice president and chief credit officer, and Michael Corbett, as vice president and business community lender. McLaughlin has been with National Bank of Middlebury...
Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus
Alburgh mosquito pool is first to test positive in 2022 surveillance season. Vermont Business Magazine A sample of mosquitoes collected in Alburgh have tested positive for West Nile virus. This is the first positive pool of mosquitoes of the 2022 surveillance season. A pool is a group of up to 50 mosquitoes of the same species and location. There have been no human cases of West Nile virus yet this year. The last confirmed case was in 2021.
NEFCU promotes Jefferis, Rogers to mortgage loan sales supervisor
Williston-based New England Federal Credit Union(link is external) recently promoted Abbie Jefferis and Annie Rogers to the position of mortgage loan sales supervisor. Jefferis has spent her entire professional career with NEFCU, starting as a teller in 2009. Prior to her promotion, she served as mortgage loan officer. She is a graduate of the University of Vermont and holds an MBA and certificate in advanced management from Champlain College. Jefferis is actively involved in the Vermont Mortgage Bankers Association and serves as co-chair of the Association of Vermont Credit Unions Young Professionals board and co-leader of NEFCU’s internal committee.
Five towns commit ARPA funds to build high-speed internet
Rural Collaboration Brings Broadband to Neighboring Communities Sooner. Vermont Business Magazine Select boards in Groton, Hardwick, Peacham, Ryegate, and Walden have voted to allocate a total of $328,050 in American Rescue Plan Act (“ARPA”) funding towards constructing additional high-speed broadband infrastructure within their communities. The funds pledged by...
UVM names Trenten Klingerman vice president and general counsel
Trenten Klingerman, former deputy general counsel and chief privacy officer at Purdue University, has been named vice president for legal affairs and general counsel at the University of Vermont(link is external). As the university’s top lawyer, Klingerman will provide legal counsel and strategy to the administration, lead the Office of the General Counsel and serve as assistant secretary of the UVM Board of Trustees.
Vermont AFL-CIO supports abortion amendment, endorses Progressives, names new leader
Vermont Business Magazine On Saturday the Vermont AFL-CIO held its Convention at the Old Socialist Party Labor Hall in Barre. There, the State Labor Council voted to prioritize passage of the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, endorsed the entire Progressive Party slate of candidates running for Statehouse, and appointed Katie Harris to fill the vacant position of Executive Vice President.
