Community Day planned at Children's Hope Alliance
Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partners, Grill 4 God Ministries and Calvary Chapel Lake Norman, announce a Community Day for families at their Barium Springs campus. The event will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m....
Adventure of a lifetime: Mooresville, Statesville Scouts overcome challenges, achieve goals
“Nothing in the world is worth doing unless it means effort, pain, and difficulty.” (Theodore Roosevelt) Never has a truer phrase been spoken. Members of Troop 166 and 1166 of First Presbyterian Church, Mooresville, and Troop 1314 of Broad Street UMC of Statesville have been putting this quote into action this past year. Eighteen young men and women, along with seven adult leaders, have been backpacking across areas of North Carolina to train and ready themselves for their adventure in the backcountry in New Mexico at Philmont Scout Ranch.
Mooresville business donates to Rotary Club
Todd and Tara Youngblood of Mooresville, owners of Sleep Me, which is located in Mooresville, have given a $1,000 donation on behalf of all their employees to the Top of the Lake Rotary Club. The club, it was noted, fills many needs both locally and internationally and appreciates the Youngbloods’ support. The money will go to Rotary projects, which have not been determined as yet. Todd, right, is pictured presenting the check to Brett Sawyer, president of the local organization. Top of the Lake Rotary Club meets every Thursday, except on any fifth Thursday, beginning at 8 a.m. with breakfast, at Victory Lanes, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville.
An ‘authentic’ Italian restaurant and social club to debut at Mill One in Mooresville
An Italian restaurant and social room will debut next month, bringing a little Mediterranean flair to the Lake Norman area where Mooresville’s first mill once stood. Acqua Ragazza is expected to open by the end of September at Mill One, 201 N. Church St. in downtown Mooresville, restaurant owner Tara Marie Cottone told The Charlotte Observer.
Christmas Made in the South at Cabarrus Arena & Events Center Oct 21-23
Get ready for the holidays with Christmas Made in the South. This Christmas show takes place at Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 US Highway 49 North, Concord, NC, on October 21st, 22nd, and 23rd, 2022. An alternate address, which might work better with your GPS, is 4551 Old Airport Road, Concord.
Catalinas to perform in Downtown Statesville at Friday After 5
Summertime is not over yet. Bring your friends and family to Downtown Statesville on Friday as crowd favorite beach music band The Catalinas performs at the Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series. The Catalinas, America’s premier beach music band, began in 1957 and will celebrate its 65th anniversary...
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for August 23
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark .
Construction begins on new high school in Cabarrus County, N.C.
The Cabarrus County (N.C.) district has broken ground on a $77 million high school in Concord. The Independent Tribune reports that the three-story building will have 75 classrooms and will accommodate 1,600 students. Officials say the school should relieve crowding at other high schools in the district when it opens in August 2019.
City of Statesville developing plan for improving ecological health of Free Nancy Branch
The City of Statesville is working to develop a plan for improving the stability and ecological health of Free Nancy Branch. Free Nancy Branch flows through the heart of Statesville and is very important to the local environment of the community. The Stormwater Division of the Public Works Department has...
A Concord Couple Restores ‘The Ugliest’ 1900s Mill Home—While Becoming TikTok Stars
Locals referred to it as “the ugliest house in Concord”: a 1,100-square-foot mill house on Glenn Street that was built in 1900 and had been vacant for at least the previous five years. Adam and Jessica Miller bought it in June 2021 for $70,000. The Millers, both studio artists, had renovated four homes over the last decade. But nothing could have prepared them for dummy grenades in the front lawn, a vintage soda can under the floorboards, and snakes—snakes!—in the rotting walls.
VolunTeen scholarship recipients are honored
Carolina Caring, a regional serious illness provider, announced that Madison Greene and Hannah Spurling have been selected as winners of its 2022 VolunTeen Scholarships. These $500 awards recognize young adults who generously give their time and talents to support Carolina Caring’s patients and families. The scholarships are made possible by generous donors.
The Green Park in Suffers Damage after Unwanted Visitors
The Green Park Inn is a Beautiful piece of history for the town of Blowing Rock. Many may recognize its iconic green roof, green horse, and many more recognize it as the first thing you see when entering the town of a Blowing Rock. The hotel has seen its fair...
PHOTOS: Serenity at Stony Point Alpaca Farm
For anyone looking to learn about alpacas, or simply to be charmed in their presence, the Serenity at Stony Point Alpaca Farm is a must-see destination. The farm offers tours to the public where one can both interact with the alpacas and learn more about them. Lori McGourty of Corks...
Charlotte Pride 2022 draws thousands to uptown
Thousands packed into the streets of uptown Charlotte on Saturday in a burst of rainbows and color for the annual Charlotte Pride festival — the first since the COVID-19 pandemic limited large public gatherings in 2020 and 2021. Many festival-goers said they were excited for the annual celebration to...
Applications being accepted for Retail Lab Boot Camp for entrepreneurs in Cabarrus and Rowan
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Fall 2022 Retail Lab Boot Camp application period is now open for early stage and pre-launch retail entrepreneurs in Cabarrus and Rowan counties. The program consists of an application-based, 6-week immersive boot camp, followed by an opportunity for new retailers to test their concept...
Abandoned Building Catches Fire In Concord
CONCORD, N.C. — Firefighters brought a house fire in Concord under control within 20 minutes Monday night. Around 11:57 p.m. on Monday, August 23rd, the Concord Fire Department responded to the reported fire on Cabarrus Avenue E. Firefighters were on the scene within two minutes and found an abandoned...
SML featured on episode of Deep Water Salvage
Smith Mountain Lake was recently showcased in a episode of Deep Water Salvage on The Weather Channel. On the show’s season finale on Aug. 7, a diving crew worked to raise a 28-foot cabin cruiser that sunk while docked near channel marker R22. The show featured a dive team...
Claudio Gregorio serving on USS The Sullivans
Petty Officer 2nd Class Claudio Gregorio, a native of Statesville, is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). Gregorio, a 2018 North Iredell High School graduate, serves as an electronics technician responsible for working on equipment in various spaces of the ship and working with quartermasters to ensure safe navigations.
Tickets on sale now for the Southern Christmas Show
CHARLOTTE – The 55th Annual Southern Christmas Show returns this year with A Winter Wonderland theme. Find the magic of the season in an enchanted entrance with frosty-inspired decorations while visiting more than 400 holiday merchants, dazzling designer rooms, Christmas Tree Lane, Olde Town and Santa Claus. Crafters and artisans will showcase their treasures as entertainers perform.
