Montgomery County, TX

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Ban on Residential Burning of Limbs and Leaves Lifted – 8-22-22

All other burnings must follow applicable state law. Garbage burning is prohibited in subdivisions or on less than 5 acres. Recent rainfall has reduced our wildfire risk in Montgomery County, allowing for the lifting of the ban on residential burning of limbs and leaves, effective immediately. While this limited restriction...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Hotel resident falls asleep while cooking and starts fire

HOUSTON - A hotel resident fell asleep after cooking in their room early Monday morning. The Houston Fire Department arrived near Highway 290 and Pinemont Drive around 1:15 a.m. on Houston's Northwest side. Authorities arrived to the hotel and found a fire with heavy smoke on the third floor. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Investigation Continues into Fatal Fire in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, TX -- Montgomery County Firefighters responded Saturday evening to a neighbor’s report of a fire at the back of a property in the 800 block of N. Fostoria off Hwy 105 E. Upon their arrival, they discovered a house on fire at the end of a long driveway....
CLEVELAND, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MOTHER DEAD -TWO CHILDREN EJECTED AFTER CAR HITS TWO 18 WHEELERS

Just after 6 am this morning a 32-year-old mother was traveling west of FM 787 near the Cleveland Airport and just outside the Cleveland City Limits, when she passed an 18-wheeler in a curve. As she came out of the curve she went into the grass median of the eastbound lanes. After over 100-yards her KIA Sorrento came back onto the road sliding sideways. An eastbound 18-wheeler dumptruck struck her. The impact then spun her into the westbound 18-wheeler that she had just passed. A Liberty County Deputy was first on the scene. He immediately called for fire and EMS. A 2-year-old child was ejected while still in the car seat. The deputy was able to get an 8-year-old, suffering from a severe head injury out of the back seat. The mother was deceased. Life Flight was dispatched from Tomball and responded to the scene. Both children were flown to Hermann Hospital medical center in critical condition. DPS investigated the crash. FM 787 reopened at about 10 am.
CLEVELAND, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NEAR DROWNING IN CUIT N SHOOT

1215PM-North Montgomery County Fire Department and MCHD are on the scene of a near drowning of a child in a pond on Crockett Martin Road near SH 105.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Highway 6 reopens following rollover crash in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - 9:00 P.M. UPDATE: Highway 6 has reopened following a rollover crash Sunday night in Navasota. According to the Navasota Examiner, the crash happened near the new HealthPoint building between Stacey Street and Neal Street. Multiple injuries were reported.
NAVASOTA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAJOR CRASH NEAR CLEVELAND AIRPORT

630AM-Major accident FM 787 near Cleveland Airport EMS requesting two Air Medical Helicopters. Life Flight 7 is en route from Hooks Airport in Tomball.
CLEVELAND, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

I-45 IS NOW CLOSED -BACKUP TO GLADSDELL

TXDOT HAS CLOSED SOUTHBOUND LANES UNTIL 5AM MONDAY-AT CRIGHTON/RIVER PLANTATION. TXDOT HAS JUST BEEN NOTIFIED BY THE CONTRACTOR THAT ALL THE MATERIAL NEEDED HAS NOT ARRIVED THERE WILL BE A ONE-WEEK DELAY FROM THE ORIGINAL TUESDAY AUGUST 16, 2022. TUESDAY NIGHT , AUGUST 23 AND 24TH FROM 9 PM UNTIL...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MCSO INVESTIGATES PORTER SHOOTING

Saturday night MCSO responded to a reported accidental shooting at the Montgomery Pines Apartments on I-69 in Porter. MCHD and Porter Fire arrived on the scene to find a 21-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the upper chest. CPR was initiated and he was transported to Kingwood Hospital where he died. Montgomery County Homicide Detectives spent the entire night investigating the shooting and talking to witnesses. At daylight, they remain on the scene. They have not yet concluded the investigation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CONROE FLOOD RISK INCREASES TONIGHT

On and off rain will continue overnight into tomorrow across parts of southeast Texas. We have a lot of moisture in place so heavy rain will be possible which could lead to street. HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A front has been slowly creeping down south through Texas today. Earlier this...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Owner upset his restaurant broken into 3 times in last 4 months

HOUSTON — A Houston restaurant owner is frustrated after a string of recent break-ins over the last several months. He said the police aren't doing anything about it. The owner of City Cellars wine bar and restaurant said he doesn’t know what to do anymore. He feels this thief just keeps coming back for more. He’s gotten away with electronics and cash registers, and the last time he broke in, he went straight for the liquor.
HOUSTON, TX

