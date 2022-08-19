ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Beast’s Obsessed—Our New Entertainment Site—Premiered Monday. Here’s What You Missed.

By The Daily Beast
When it comes to pop culture, we don’t just get our feet wet—we jump all the way in. This past Monday, The Daily Beast’s Obsessed debuted with launch partner Paramount+, the streaming home for your great reality escape. Obsessed is your new hub for insider-level context; thoughtful analysis; and Beasty takes on the characters, shows, and narratives taking over the pop-culture world. If you missed the launch, don’t sweat it. Click here to indulge your current obsessions and find some new ones. And don’t stop there: Go all in by signing up for the Daily Beast’s Obsessed newsletter and following Obsessed on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and TikTok .

