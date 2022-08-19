ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Harry and Meghan ‘Risking Wrath of Queen’ With Quasi-Royal U.K. Tour

By Tom Sykes
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bVITA_0hNAEj3000
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced earlier this week that they are going to visit the U.K. next month to carry out a series of charitable engagements, observers of the great soap opera of the British monarchy have been trying to make sense of what exactly the surprise move means.

While disinterested observers might see absolutely nothing to possibly object to at the couple dropping in on Blighty to support causes which they have said are “close to their hearts” on their way to and from the Invictus Games, insiders are grumbling that Harry and Meghan are apparently positioning themselves as quasi-royals by undertaking charitable engagements in the style of the institution.

Behind palace walls, the mood is one of weary resignation. While any irritation is being carefully tempered by an unwillingness to pour fuel on the fire, one source, a former Buckingham Palace staffer, told The Daily Beast: “The chutzpah of those two is unreal. Their proposal for being hybrid working royals was comprehensively rejected [at the Sandringham Summit], but it looks like they are just going ahead and doing it anyway.”

Queen Elizabeth’s office dismissed the suggestion that there was any irritation at the palace over Harry and Meghan’s visit. Sources at the palace have previously told The Daily Beast they were notified in advance of Harry and Meghan’s plans, but declined to specify how much notice they were given. Harry and Meghan’s office did not respond to a request for comment for this article.

The problem that Harry and Meghan’s visit presents for the royals was neatly described to The Daily Beast by Duncan Larcombe, a biographer of Harry who formerly toiled as royal editor for Britain’s top-selling tabloid newspaper, the Sun.

“They will be all over the media. It’s a calculated provocation on their part.”

“To the casual observer, especially overseas and even more especially in America, this will look like Harry and Meghan are back doing royal jobs, especially given that one of the gigs Harry is doing is the WellChild awards for sick children, which he always used to do when he actually was a working royal. It will be incredibly high-profile. They will be all over the media, and you won’t be able to put a cigarette paper between what Harry and Meghan are doing and what Will and Kate are doing. It’s a calculated provocation on their part. They are seriously pushing their luck and risking the wrath of the queen.”

One thing the queen will not be doing, as The Daily Beast exclusively revealed earlier this week, is rushing to clear her diary to make time for a cozy chat with Harry and Meghan. A source at the palace told The Daily Beast that the queen had a busy schedule in early September (which includes formally inviting Britain’s new prime minister to form a government), saying, “There is formal work to be undertaken that week and some things cannot be moved.”

The writer Christopher Andersen, whose latest bestselling royals book Brothers and Wives named Prince Charles as the royal racist (the palace denied his claims), told The Daily Beast: “It makes perfect sense for Harry and Meghan to travel to the U.K. and Germany—these are three charities that are near and dear to their hearts. It makes just as much sense for the queen and the rest of the royals to want to steer clear of the Sussexes. The queen is unwilling to be seen as accepting any half-in, half-out role for Harry and Meghan. She said fish or cut bait—you’re either all in or all out—and she meant it.”

But for Harry and Meghan, this visit seems to be very much about blurring the line between their royal and non-royal lives. Their argument—that they are simply helping worthy causes—echoes their rebuff to the queen when she said, announcing their departure form frontline royal life: “Following conversations with the Duke, the queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.”

Harry and Meghan issued a statement in response which concluded, “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jD4vz_0hNAEj3000
Meghan and Harry attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3, 2022, in London. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty

It is interesting, in this regard, to note that they have still not taken down the website they set up in early 2020, sussexroyal.com, which says they will “become privately funded members of The Royal Family with permission to earn their own income and the ability to pursue their own private charitable interests.” The website also makes reference to their (denied) wish to carry on as part-time royals, saying: “The preference of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex was to continue to represent and support Her Majesty The Queen albeit in a more limited capacity…”

The statement subsequently issued by Buckingham Palace was blunter: “With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.”

This is where the palace has real grounds to call out Harry and Meghan for breach of contract. Whatever position one takes on their moral right to expose the royals’ alleged vile behavior towards Meghan or Harry’s decision to publish a memoir, it is hard to make the case that the public airing of grievances is a way to “uphold the values” of the queen.

There is a compelling case to be made that Harry and Meghan have violated the exit agreement. If, for the sake of argument, one accepts this, the question becomes what sanctions the palace is now capable of imposing on them.

The notion of stripping them of their “Duke/Duchess” titles remains a popular one in the U.K., but it will never happen because the palace dodged that fight with Sarah Ferguson. She was never stripped of her “duchess” title when she divorced Andrew, left the ranks of working royals and launched a commercial career, which, at its lowest point, saw her selling juicers on QVC.

“The ice-cold shoulder they were shown at the Platinum Jubilee made clear that Harry and Meghan will never again get to stand alongside the queen in public again.”

She still uses the title to promote herself, most notably on Twitter, where she trades under the name of @SarahTheDuchess. The palace has also been notably unwilling to remove Andrew’s “Duke of York” title (despite the protestations of the good people of the city of York). If you can pay a multi-million dollar settlement over a sex case, or be caught selling access to your husband to undercover journalists (as Sarah was) and still keep a duke or duchess title, it hardly seems appropriate to remove it for Harry for attending a fundraiser for sick children.

The only recourse the queen, and the rest of the royal establishment has, is to deny the commercially independent Sussexes a refresher of the royal endorsement on which so much of their commercial appeal is based on.

This seems to be what is happening. The ice-cold shoulder they were shown at the Platinum Jubilee made clear that Harry and Meghan will never again get to stand alongside the queen in public. The events of that weekend also suggest, quite clearly, that a photograph of Lilibet with her will never be issued.

But the queen signaling that she may decline to make space even to meet the couple behind closed doors on their forthcoming trip to the U.K. represents an unmistakable and tangible hardening of the position.

Indeed, there is every possibility that the Sussexes have already met the queen for the very last time—whether or not they know it yet.

Comments / 40

Bob in Florida
4d ago

I doubt Harry will ask to see the queen on this trip as he knows he would be refused. The English are stoic, peaceful, polite and well manored by comparison with Americans and do not publicly protest unless strongly incited to do so. This trip to England by the two traitors may prove to be enough incitement. There is no meaningful purpose behind the trip other than to stir up more trouble for the Royal Family.

Reply(1)
45
just another side of the story
4d ago

They are inconsequential in the US now and they need to get that Netflix crew into the UK to film them doing something “Royal”.

Reply(2)
58
guest
4d ago

Their office didn’t respond to comments. 😂🤣 They are just so important that they have an office. They’re way beyond delusional.

Reply
39
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Sarah Ferguson
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Princess Diana’s Family Reportedly Didn’t Give Harry the Support He Was Looking For in Marrying Meghan

Click here to read the full article. It was only a week ago when Prince Harry recounted the moment he knew his wife Meghan Markle was his soulmate. But as longtime royal family fans will tell you, the couple’s initial relationship was met with some skepticism from members of Harry’s family. Now we’re learning that it wasn’t just prominent figures in the House of Windsor who had their doubts about Harry and Meghan’s marriage — Princess Diana’s family seemingly shared a less than enthusiastic reaction to Meghan and Harry’s relationship. According to Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Engagements#Wrath#Uk#Royalist#The Daily Beast
The List

Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging

It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Queen's Final Resting Place After Her Death Will Have A Symbolic Connection To Her Father

When the longest-reigning monarch in British history passes away, it will understandably plunge the country into a state of shock and devastation. Considering all of the code name operations British officials will carry out following the queen's death, it's clear there are strict procedures in place to deal with this eventuality. In fact, The Guardian confirms that certain elements have been set in stone for decades, while others are gradually honed over regular meetings, held annually.
U.K.
SheKnows

Prince William Might Be Making a Mistake in Discrediting Infamous Princess Diana BBC Interview

Click here to read the full article. The BBC’s recent announcement that they will never air Princess Diana’s infamous Panorama interview at the request of her eldest son, Prince William, might not have the effect he was intending. Royal biographer Andrew Morton sees this move in an entirely different light than the Duke of Cambridge. Morton, who wrote Diana: Her True Story in 1992, pulls no punches about what he thinks of the BBC agreeing to William’s call to bury the interview for good. “It is a supreme irony that it is her son who has led the calls to posthumously muzzle Diana, to...
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

The Cambridges allegedly 'feuding' with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice for this reason

Prince William and Kate Middleton are allegedly feuding with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. But why?. According to Royal expert Neil Sean, the feud has apparently been brewing for a while, but has only been revealed now. It stems from what’s going to happen when Prince Charles becomes King, as reported by Express. The Duke of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge are reported to want a slimmed-down monarchy where the Princesses won’t even have minor roles.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
QVC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever

Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
TENNIS
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
womansday.com

Here’s What’s Really Going On With Those Prince William and Kate Middleton Affair Rumors

Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Welp, here we go again! The internet has once again been inundated with (likely false) rumors that Prince William is having an affair and cheating on Kate Middleton. Last time we dealt with this whole thing was in 2019, when tabloids became obsessed with a “falling out” involving Kate, William, and a family friend named Rose Hanbury, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced like “Chumley”). The Cambridges have never commented publicly on the ordeal, but if you’re confused about these rumors, the phrase “rural rival,” and a new @Deuxmoi tip that has #princeofpegging trending on Twitter, we've got you.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy