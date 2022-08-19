ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Dr. Oz and John Fetterman: Two Rich Phonies Playing Populism

By Matt Lewis
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JbmlV_0hNAEgOp00
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

At a time when it feels like democracy is on the line , one of the most closely watched U.S. Senate races is shaping up to be an identity politics battle to see which rich guy can out-populist the other .

I’m talking about Pennsylvania, where Dr. Mehmet Oz ’s attempt to pander by talking about how expensive groceries have gotten ( he blames President Joe Biden ) badly backfired. First, he called the grocery store “Wegner’s,” which seems to be some mangled combination of Wegmans and Redner’s . Second, he referred to crudités, which, as Fetterman pointed out , is typically called a veggie tray in PA.

To make matters worse, The Daily Beast reported this week that Oz owns 10 properties , including a mansion in New Jersey and two houses in Turkey.

Oz’s wealth and celebrity image—not ideology or public policy debates— seem to be driving the campaign . This is ironic, in part because Fetterman (who boasts a master’s degree from Harvard) is also from a privileged background.

As the Philadelphia Inquirer noted earlier this month , “for a long stretch lasting well into his 40s, his main source of income came from his parents, who gave him and his family $54,000 in 2015 alone. That was part of the financial support his parents regularly provided when Fetterman’s only paying work was $150 a month as mayor of Braddock, a job he held from his mid-30s until he turned 49. Partway through his tenure, in 2013, he moved to an industrial-style loft he purchased from his sister for $1 after she paid $70,000 for it six years earlier.”

So, we have a rich guy whose entire life and career, well into his middle age, were subsidized by mommy and daddy, versus a rich celebrity doctor, whose residency in the state is dubious.

This is more a microcosm of today’s U.S. politics than an anomaly.

In a country where only about 8 percent of the adult population are millionaires , and more than half the members of Congress are millionaires , the gap between the citizens and our “public servants” has widened. According to a 2011 article in The Washington Post , as recently as 1975, “it wasn’t nearly so unusual for a person with few assets besides a home to win and serve in Congress.”

But the choice for the next senator from Pennsylvania originally wasn’t just between two rich guys. Consider also that Oz’s elevation to Republican nominee came by virtue of defeating former hedge fund CEO David McCormick ( who is worth tens of millions and arguably comes across as even less of a regular guy than Dr. Oz).

If relatability remains the sine qua non of this campaign, Fetterman will win handily, based on his ability to outwardly appear like a working-class schmo.

The only thing that could possibly derail or supplant this narrative is Fetterman’s health. Three months ago, he suffered a stroke, causing him to retreat from the trail.

For now, though, Fetterman’s ability to cast Oz as the effete elite (traditionally, Democrats have been more vulnerable to this tactic) is the storyline. This illusion is aided by Fetterman’s sheer size, bald head, tattoos, and penchant for wearing hoodies with shorts. He looks more like a regular guy (if, by regular guy, you mean a biker who could kick your ass in a bar fight).

Image is, in politics, everything. Everyone running for office in Pennsylvania feels the need to at least pretend to be blue-collar. But is it possible the biggest poseur is the guy who is shameless enough to pull it off?

The ability of unlikely elites to reinvent themselves as populist heroes is nothing new. Franklin D. Roosevelt, scion of one of the wealthiest families in New York, was a very successful traitor to his class. More recently, in 2016, Donald Trump (a fellow celebrity who endorsed Dr. Oz) cast himself as a populist outsider, despite being a New Yorker and (allegedly) a billionaire— who had his wealth seeded by daddy .

Not everyone is so skilled at this maneuver. Blue bloods like John Kerry and Mitt Romney both tried, and failed, to connect to the working class voter on a national level. Ivy League populists (see Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Elizabeth Warren, et al.) fared better in their states, but continue to struggle to appear as the genuine article (yes, they pulled it off enough to make it to the U.S. Senate, but I don’t think they’re fooling many people).

Fetterman, for now, appears to be in the Trump category of privileged people who have managed to connect with the everyman.

This is not to say that Dr. Oz is a better man—or that he would make a better senator. But our country has serious problems. China. Inflation. Donald Trump. You name it. Is this the best way to pick a U.S. senator?

Pennsylvania has long been an important swing state. Its Rust-Belt union-card Democrats loved “Joe from Scranton,” but also Donald Trump in 2016.

And now, control of the U.S. Senate could come down to whether your rich candidate calls it a veggie tray or crudités ?

May the more convincing phony win!

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 8

Rhonda
4d ago

Difference between Oz and Fetterman…Fetterman is a socialist AND a racist; Oz supports capitalism AND is the son of legal immigrants. Vote For Oz 🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(4)
8
Related
Business Insider

Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'

Chris Christie predicts that fewer than a dozen Republicans will run for president in 2024. He bills Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Ted Cruz, and Tom Cotton as top contenders. Christie says the decision comes down to appeasing one man or supporting the entire country. Onetime Trump ally and possible 2024...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Dr. Mehmet Oz claims Democratic opponent John Fetterman ‘was living off Daddy’s money until he was 46'

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's blue-collar image is questioned by Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, who cites Fetterman's comfortable upbringing and reports of being financially supported by his parents until his mid-40s. Fetterman has confirmed the financial backing from his parents during his time as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, and said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Dr Oz insists he was joking when he complained Biden has made 'crudite' expensive and blames campaign 'exhaustion' on using fake grocery store name 'Wegners' when questioned if he's out of touch for 'everyday, hardworking' Pennsylvanians

Pennsylvania Republican Senate hopeful Dr. Mehmet Oz insisted he was joking when he said his wife sent him shopping for 'crudite,' in a video that has since gone viral that was supposed to be an attack on President Joe Biden over high food prices. Oz was interviewed by Newsmax's Shaun...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Braddock, PA
City
Scranton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
TheDailyBeast

Trooper Having Affair With Former NY Gov’s Daughter Said He Was ‘Defeated’ After Forced Transfer

A state trooper assigned to protect former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family told state investigators he was banished for having an affair with one of Cuomo’s daughters in spring 2020. According to a report released Friday by the New York Office of the Inspector General, State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer said it was not his idea nor did he volunteer to be transferred from his post to Plattsburgh, a city in upstate New York, giving him a two-hour work commute. “On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said, adding that it had left him “pretty heavily defeated,” according to the report. He initially tried to be transferred closer to his original post in the governor’s mansion, but his superiors shut that down, telling him he was “expected” to take a position outside of the Albany region. Pfeiffer told investigators he believed he had done nothing wrong because he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and there is no explicit rule preventing troopers from engaging in sexual relations with people they’re protecting.Read it at New York Post
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
John Kerry
Person
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
TheDailyBeast

Team Putin Airs Insane Offer to ‘Help’ America and ‘Save’ Trump

It has been a difficult week for the Kremlin. For one, a devastating attack on a Russian air base in occupied Crimea had government officials and state media outlets scrambling to convince citizens that Ukrainian forces weren’t responsible for the explosions that rocked the Saki air base, as an exodus of frightened tourists clogged the Crimean bridge and other roadways that connect the occupied peninsula to the Russian mainland.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The Daily Beast Getty#U S Senate#Wegmans#Harvard#The Philadelphia Inquirer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Salon

Lauren Boebert's neighbors call 911 over family ruckus

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) wears a 'Make America Great Again' hat as she leaves the U.S. Capitol (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Law enforcement officials in Garfield County, Colorado, have released audio recordings of 911 calls they received from neighbors of Rep Lauren Boebert (R-CO), complaining her kids were speeding on the street, her husband was driving drunk and he drove over their mailbox and was trying to start a fight.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy