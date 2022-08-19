Read full article on original website
You're Invited! Rockland Fall Festival Will Include Face-Painting, Beer Garden & Live Music!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Dogtoberfest: 21+ Event Will Include Tastings From Local Breweries, Music & More!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Boston CelticsAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
8-day cruise spends entire time exploring Massachusetts shoreline, visiting vintage lighthouses and whale watching
An 8-day cruise explores the Massachusetts shoreline, only leaving once to visit Rhode Island. Known as the Cape Codder Cruise through American Cruise Lines, travelers start and end their 8-day, 7-night cruise in Boston. “Travel to the picturesque town of Gloucester and admire vintage lighthouses, historic schooners, and impressive homes...
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
WBUR
Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn
When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
People
Mass. Man Spends Days Searching Sea for Stranger's Missing Wedding Ring — and He Finds It!
A Massachusetts woman has been reunited with her precious wedding ring thanks to the determination of a man she met on social media, who searched the ocean for days. Francesca Teal, 29, of Groveland, was tossing a football around with her husband Austin at North Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire on Aug. 6 when the ring slipped off her finger and into the waist-deep water below, according to The Boston Globe.
connecticuthistory.org
The Connecticut Houses that Ended Up in Massachusetts
In the 1930s, the Wells Historical Museum—founded by Albert B. Wells, along with his brothers Channing M. and J. Cheney Wells—purchased a farm in Sturbridge, Massachusetts to create a living village museum for Wells’ antiques collection. The museum initially named the attraction Quinebaug Village and began searching for historic buildings to move to the farm to build a pseudo-19th century New England-style town. Between 1938 and 1964, the museum physically moved at least five buildings from around Connecticut to complete “Old Sturbridge Village.”
Up to 70 more beagles coming to Massachusetts via Second Chance Animal Services, MSPCA-Angell in rescue effort from troubled Envigo facility
Up to 70 more beagles will soon be transported to Massachusetts from a troubled Virginia breeding facility run by the company Envigo which once housed nearly 4,000 dogs, which have gradually been dispersed nationwide to find new adoptive homes as pets. Twenty beagles from the facility “riddled with animal welfare...
WCVB
Rain brings 'temporary relief' from Massachusetts brush fires as drought drags on
BOSTON — Rain and humidity are temporarily reducing the risk of brush fires in Massachusetts, but the amount of precipitation will not be enough to pull the state out of drought conditions. Some parts of the state received more than two or even three inches of rain Monday, with...
New Hampshire home collapses following explosion
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
Officials urge caution as brush fires continue to burn across Massachusetts
Brush fires continue to burn across Massachusetts and officials are warning the public of smoke-filled air that is affecting many communities. Wildfires in Lynn, Saugus, Marlboro, Sudbury, and Braintree have kept fire officials busy this weekend as crews across several towns work to put out the blazes that have lasted several days.
WCVB
Grafton, Massachusetts, police help skunk with head stuck in cup
GRAFTON, Mass. — Grafton, Massachusetts, police helped a skunk that was found with its snout stuck in a cup. The distressed animal was spotted on Pleasant Street early Thursday morning walking in circles, trying to shake a container from its head. Officers threw a disposable blanket over the animal...
Families May Receive Baby Formula and Diapers from 411Cares
Baby formula and diapers are being offered free for families in need. Fresh off a successful community drive, Haverhill’s 411 Cares is accepting requests by calling 978-857-7696 or emailing [email protected]. While pickups are preferred, diapers and baby formula may be delivered to those without means of transportation.
Why Trash Can Potatoes Are Appealing to City Gardeners
One of the most versatile vegetables in a garden patch is the potato. Seriously, nothing bad comes from cooking, frying or mashing a potato. From homefries to tater tots, mashed to baked, and french to waffle, every option is a mouthwatering treat that starts four to six feet deep before ending up on our plates.
fallriverreporter.com
Nor’easter to impact southern New England with wind, precipitation; how much rain remains uncertain
Boston, MA – A Nor’easter storm will impact much of southern New England, however, it may not bring some of the soaking rain that drought-stricken communities could use. According to the National Weather Service, an anomalous late summer Nor’easter will impact eastern Massachusetts tonight & Wednesday, with strong winds & heavy rain for Cape Cod & the Islands.
