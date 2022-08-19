ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dudley, MA

ABC6.com

Gas leak disrupts traffic in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A gas leak disrupted traffic in Providence early Tuesday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a “strong gas leak” on the corner of North Main Street and Doyle Avenue. Providence police said construction companies working struck a gas line. The...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NBC Connecticut

Fire Damages House in Lisbon

Several departments responded to a house fire in Lisbon on Monday night. Firefighters were called to a home on Newent Road around 7:44 p.m. after getting a report of a fire. Heavy flames could be seen coming out of the home. In total, firefighters from 11 fire departments responded to...
LISBON, CT
Dudley, MA
Daily Voice

Fire Breaks Out At Popular Pizzeria In Ashford

A popular Connecticut pizza restaurant and lounge was heavily damaged during a fire. It happened in Windham County at the Midway Restaurant in Ashford around 11:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20. First-arriving firefighters found flames at the back of the building and through the roof of the lounge area, said Ashford...
ASHFORD, CT
WTNH

I-395 North in Norwich closed after tractor-trailer rollover crash

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — I-395 North at exit 13B in Norwich is shut down due to a tractor-trailer rollover Tuesday morning, according to Connecticut State Police. Officials are asking travelers to seek alternative routes and plan for traffic delays in the area. They have not commented on the nature of the crash. Watch News 8’s […]
NORWICH, CT
ABC6.com

Fairhaven police search for bike thieves

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — Fairhaven police said that they are looking to track down some bike thieves. Police said that they got two separate reports of stolen bicycles over the weekend. The first report came on Friday, saying that a Tropical Smoothie Café employee had their bike stolen. Investigators...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

At least 10 vehicles hit, Trooper nearly killed, after Massachusetts woman goes on rampage

A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after reportedly driving into several cars and nearly killing a Massachusetts State Trooper. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, early Monday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., Troopers at the H-6 Barracks received a 911 call from a driver reporting an erratic operator traveling North on I-93 in Milton. The 911 caller reported a car had struck the rear of their vehicle multiple times and then fled the area. Using the description provided by the 911 caller, Troopers were able to locate the vehicle on l-93 North in the area of the Savin Hill overpass.
MILTON, MA
ABC6.com

Driver dies after crashing into tree in Burrillville

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WLNE) — Burrillville police said that a driver died Sunday after crashing into a tree in the town. Police said that 53-year-old Kevin Frenette was driving on Sherman Farm Road just before 2 p.m. when he slammed into the tree. First responders found that Frenette, who’s from...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Ashford restaurant fire under investigation

Two people are dead after a boat accident in Stonington. Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at the Buckland Hills Mall on Friday. First of its kind UConn report analyzes police ‘use of force’ data. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:55 PM UTC. For the...
ASHFORD, CT
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Flames tear through Mace Polymers warehouse in Dudley

Wall collapse in Dudley. DM for use by permission only ⁦@ctfirephoto⁩ ⁦@MAFireDistrict7⁩ ⁦@wbz⁩ ⁦@deskon7⁩ ⁦@7News⁩ ⁦@WCVB⁩ ⁦@myfoxboston⁩ ⁦@telegramdotcom⁩ ⁦@KempterFireWire⁩ ⁦@thefirenews⁩ pic.twitter.com/OakpqFqeXR— Bud Harris Photography (@BudHarrisPhoto) August 19, 2022 DUDLEY – A burning smell dirtied the Friday morning air around Roberts Road after an overnight fire destroyed the main brick building of Mace Polymers & Additives. ...
DUDLEY, MA
ABC6.com

Man leads police on foot chase in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man led police on a brief foot chase in Providence early Tuesday morning. Providence police told ABC 6 News that the man then fled in a car when officers attempted to stop him. No further information was released. This is a developing news story,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Man charged of hitting officer with ATV in New Bedford, police say

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man is facing charges after police said he hit an officer with an ATV. Kamyrn Silva, 26, has been charged with negligent operation of an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, failing to stop for police, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Bristol man to serve five years in prison for Massachusetts robberies

SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — A Bristol man has been sentenced to serve five years in prison for two Massachusetts robberies. Niles Webster, 39, pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the robberies in Seekonk and Swansea, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office. On February 4, 2020, Swansea...
SWANSEA, MA
ABC6.com

Commuters brace for month-long Orange line shutdown

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Commuters are bracing for the month-long Orange line shutdown. The T is working to complete 5 years worth of construction in the 30-day shut down on the Orange line, which began Friday, August 19th and 9 pm. The Orange line closure is focused on improving...
ATTLEBORO, MA

