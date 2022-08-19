Read full article on original website
Worcester investigators seek public help in motorcycle crash
WORCESTER - Investigators are reaching out to the public for information about a serious accident involving a car and motorcycle on Cambridge Street Saturday night. A car making a left turn into a parking lot collided with a motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction, police said. The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old...
ABC6.com
Gas leak disrupts traffic in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A gas leak disrupted traffic in Providence early Tuesday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a “strong gas leak” on the corner of North Main Street and Doyle Avenue. Providence police said construction companies working struck a gas line. The...
ABC6.com
Cranston man attempts to put out house fire with garden hose
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A Cranston man attempted to put out a fire at his home with a garden hose early Monday morning. The fire broke out just after midnight at the home on Urbana Street. Upon arrival, crews saw the fire in the back of the home and...
NBC Connecticut
Fire Damages House in Lisbon
Several departments responded to a house fire in Lisbon on Monday night. Firefighters were called to a home on Newent Road around 7:44 p.m. after getting a report of a fire. Heavy flames could be seen coming out of the home. In total, firefighters from 11 fire departments responded to...
Fire Breaks Out At Popular Pizzeria In Ashford
A popular Connecticut pizza restaurant and lounge was heavily damaged during a fire. It happened in Windham County at the Midway Restaurant in Ashford around 11:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20. First-arriving firefighters found flames at the back of the building and through the roof of the lounge area, said Ashford...
I-395 North in Norwich closed after tractor-trailer rollover crash
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — I-395 North at exit 13B in Norwich is shut down due to a tractor-trailer rollover Tuesday morning, according to Connecticut State Police. Officials are asking travelers to seek alternative routes and plan for traffic delays in the area. They have not commented on the nature of the crash. Watch News 8’s […]
ABC6.com
Fairhaven police search for bike thieves
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — Fairhaven police said that they are looking to track down some bike thieves. Police said that they got two separate reports of stolen bicycles over the weekend. The first report came on Friday, saying that a Tropical Smoothie Café employee had their bike stolen. Investigators...
fallriverreporter.com
At least 10 vehicles hit, Trooper nearly killed, after Massachusetts woman goes on rampage
A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after reportedly driving into several cars and nearly killing a Massachusetts State Trooper. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, early Monday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., Troopers at the H-6 Barracks received a 911 call from a driver reporting an erratic operator traveling North on I-93 in Milton. The 911 caller reported a car had struck the rear of their vehicle multiple times and then fled the area. Using the description provided by the 911 caller, Troopers were able to locate the vehicle on l-93 North in the area of the Savin Hill overpass.
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash
A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
ABC6.com
Driver dies after crashing into tree in Burrillville
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WLNE) — Burrillville police said that a driver died Sunday after crashing into a tree in the town. Police said that 53-year-old Kevin Frenette was driving on Sherman Farm Road just before 2 p.m. when he slammed into the tree. First responders found that Frenette, who’s from...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Ashford restaurant fire under investigation
Two people are dead after a boat accident in Stonington. Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at the Buckland Hills Mall on Friday. First of its kind UConn report analyzes police ‘use of force’ data. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:55 PM UTC. For the...
Flames tear through Mace Polymers warehouse in Dudley
Wall collapse in Dudley. DM for use by permission only @ctfirephoto @MAFireDistrict7 @wbz @deskon7 @7News @WCVB @myfoxboston @telegramdotcom @KempterFireWire @thefirenews pic.twitter.com/OakpqFqeXR— Bud Harris Photography (@BudHarrisPhoto) August 19, 2022 DUDLEY – A burning smell dirtied the Friday morning air around Roberts Road after an overnight fire destroyed the main brick building of Mace Polymers & Additives. ...
ABC6.com
Man leads police on foot chase in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man led police on a brief foot chase in Providence early Tuesday morning. Providence police told ABC 6 News that the man then fled in a car when officers attempted to stop him. No further information was released. This is a developing news story,...
Police dog finds suspected drunken driver, who fled a Charlton crash scene, hiding under bushes inside woods
A 52-year-old man, who officials believe was drunk, crashed his car in Charlton on Saturday night and fled the crash scene on foot. A Charlton Police Department K9 found the alleged drunk driver hidden away under a thick layer of bushes in a nearby woodland area. On Saturday at 9:20...
Burrillville man killed in crash
Kevin Frenette, 53, veered off Sherman Farm Road around 1:40 p.m. and hit a tree, according to Burrillville police.
ABC6.com
Man charged of hitting officer with ATV in New Bedford, police say
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man is facing charges after police said he hit an officer with an ATV. Kamyrn Silva, 26, has been charged with negligent operation of an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, failing to stop for police, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
ABC6.com
Bristol man to serve five years in prison for Massachusetts robberies
SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — A Bristol man has been sentenced to serve five years in prison for two Massachusetts robberies. Niles Webster, 39, pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the robberies in Seekonk and Swansea, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office. On February 4, 2020, Swansea...
ABC6.com
Commuters brace for month-long Orange line shutdown
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Commuters are bracing for the month-long Orange line shutdown. The T is working to complete 5 years worth of construction in the 30-day shut down on the Orange line, which began Friday, August 19th and 9 pm. The Orange line closure is focused on improving...
WRTA Service Changes Go Into Effect on August 27
WORCESTER - The WRTA is making bus route changes starting this weekend. The changes are scheduled to go into effect on Aug. 27 and include routes 1 and 3, 5 and 6, 8 and 25, 12, 14 and the shuttle between Southbridge, Dudley and Webster. To review the upcoming service...
Bear spotted in multiple Mass. communities, captured and set free on Sunday
NORTH READING, Mass. — A black bear, believed to be spotted in multiple Massachusetts communities in recent weeks, was captured and relocated to a wooded area in a north shore town on Sunday. North Reading Police received reports around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning that a bear was attacking chickens...
