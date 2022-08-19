The Spirit of Jasper Train welcomes all to climb aboard a first-class excursion and experience the past in a time when traveling by rail was an exciting, elegant experience. The Spirit of Jasper Train schedule is available to pick an excursion and sit back and enjoy the rhythm of the rails on the restored passenger train cars. They offer multiple excursions, from Ride & Dine, Pizza and Beer Ride & Dine, Chocolate, Wine & Dine, and the Fall Foliage Ride & Dine. The choice of adventure one wishes to take lies within the individual. Each excursion departs from the Jasper Train Depot and takes on an 18-mile, round-trip dining experience.

JASPER, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO