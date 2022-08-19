ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Curb Work Starts Vincennes’ Fall Infrastructure Work Today

The fall paving season for the City of Vincennes begins today. The work will include paving and other infrastructure work across the City. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague gives the first project the City’s paving contractor will begin today as curb work on First Street. Along with the curb work, various roads will be resurfaced in the coming weeks. The work is being funded through the second round of Community Crossing Matching Grant money earmarked for Vincennes.
VINCENNES, IN
Road Work Planned Early Next Month for SR 257 in Pike County

Indiana Department of Transportation crews will close State Road 257 near Velpen for three days next month. Starting around Wednesday, September 7TH, the road will close for pipe replacements that will affect the state road. The three-day window for completion is weather allowing. The INDOT detour will use State Road...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
Touch Up Work on Main Street Phase One Less Than Expected

Even though there is a potential delay on Main Street’s developing phases, there is some good news on the project’s completed phase. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague told the City’s Redevelopment Commission some good news about recurring work on Main Street Phase One. Sprague expected a full-scale...
VINCENNES, IN
Vincennes, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Vincennes, IN
Crews in Jasper to shut down West 13th Street

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews in Jasper will be shutting down West 13th Street to replace a storm sewer Monday. That’s between Emily Street and Altmeyer Road and includes the intersection of Kuebler Place. The closure should be in place by 8 a.m. That will be blocked through Thursday.
JASPER, IN
Road closure planned for State Road 257

Pike County — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 257 near Velpen, Indiana. Beginning on or around Wednesday, September 7, crews will close State Road 257 between State Road 56 and Velpen. The closure will allow for pipe replacement operations. During the closure, crews will be replacing three pipes under the roadway. Work is expected to take three days to complete, depending on the weather.
PIKE COUNTY, IN
Vincennes City, VCSC Board Meeting Previews

The Vincennes City Council and Board of Works will hold their second August sessions later today and tonight at City Hall. The Board of Works will gather first at 5:00 p.m. Board business includes two requests for use of the Riverfront Pavilion, and a request for the annual United Way Chili Cook-Off. Vincennes City Council will gather at 6:00. Their top agenda item is confirming a Knox County Area Plan Commission act concerning a new Vincennes housing area.
VINCENNES, IN
New Speed Limit From Old Wheatland to S.R. 550

The speed limit from Old Wheatland Road to State Road 550 will be increased. Knox County Commissioners heard the request from the Sheriff’s Department because of speeding vehicles driving in that area. After much discussion, the commissioners agreed to set the new limit at 45 miles per hour.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
#Asphalt#Urban Construction#Vincennes City#Main Street Phases#Kerns Excavating
Knox County landmark needs some love

A local landmark may be in need of a little help. Indiana Landmarks released its annual list of the 10 most endangered landmarks in the state. Officials say these places face many problems including abandonment, neglect, or owners who don’t have the money for repairs. In Vincennes, the Knox...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Last of Set of Closures on US 150 to Start Wednesday

IN-DOT advises US 150 will be closed between Shoals and Prospect in Martin County beginning Wednesday for a structure replacement project. 150 will be closed about 2 ½ miles east of State Road 550. Work is expected to be completed by mid-September. Residents will have access up to the...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
Free rain barrel pickup on Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – Evansville’s Storm Water Management Department is once again partnering with Coca-Cola to offer free rain barrels. A news release says starting at 10 a.m. on August 24, 80 rain barrels will be available for pickup in the “Back 40” parking lot of the Civic Center Complex. The barrels will be given away […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Spencer County Court News – August 22, 2022

Speeding: Kyle Batson; Meetkumar K. Patel; Mary L. Krueger; Paige A. Murphy; Trevor J. Hubert; Vincent D. Schultz, Jr.; Daniel L. Fathergill; Jesse R. Horn; Morgan B. Maske; Cameron W. Rice; Grant T. Hoffman; Riley K. Rynkowski; James P. Gardner; Mark A. Waldron; Mercedes L. Long; Tristan R. English; Jennifer E. Eakes; Evan P. Buechlein; Daniel R. Singleton; Jade Heistand; Holly N. Blevins; Krista K. Hurley; Bren Miller; Caleb Mulzer; Jaw T. Paw; Ayleigh D. Brown; Timothy L. Durbin; Town Henry Ellis; Jose R. Dos Santos, Jr.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
Newburgh wine bar looking for new owners

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - After four years, ‘The Wine Down’ owners are looking for a buyer for their building. According to a social media post, the owners say they have new grandchild to celebrate and a four-year-old grandchild they’d like to spend time with. They say in...
NEWBURGH, IN
West side Evansville arcade expanding this fall

The "High Score Player Two: Classic Arcade" on Evansville's west side will be powering up this fall. Owners of the west side based business will be expanding, doubling in size to include more games. Along with over a dozen new classic arcade games, there will be an additional room added...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Historic building at risk of the leaving Evansville skyline

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Experts say Evansville is at risk of losing one of its most prominent historic buildings. Indiana Landmarks released their annual list of the ten most endangered landmarks, and Evansville’s Hulman Building & Garage made the list. Since its construction in 1929, the 10-story commercial building has dominated Evansville’s downtown skyline. Indiana […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Choo-Choo All aboard The Spirit of Jasper

The Spirit of Jasper Train welcomes all to climb aboard a first-class excursion and experience the past in a time when traveling by rail was an exciting, elegant experience. The Spirit of Jasper Train schedule is available to pick an excursion and sit back and enjoy the rhythm of the rails on the restored passenger train cars. They offer multiple excursions, from Ride & Dine, Pizza and Beer Ride & Dine, Chocolate, Wine & Dine, and the Fall Foliage Ride & Dine. The choice of adventure one wishes to take lies within the individual. Each excursion departs from the Jasper Train Depot and takes on an 18-mile, round-trip dining experience.
JASPER, IN
Ambulance services in jeopardy in Martin County

Another southern Indiana county finds itself in control of its ambulance service. Martin County Commissioners announced that as of Monday, Martin County EMS will no longer provide ambulance services in the county. Martin County EMS is under the same ownership as Knox County EMS, which used to provide emergency services...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
VCSC 2023 Budget Unveiled at Last Night’s Session

Vincennes Community Schools officials have released a first draft of the planned budget for 2023. The actual budget is estimated around $31.4 million, with just over $19.7 million in the Education Fund, and nearly $5 million in debt service. The Operations fund will contain just over $4.2 million, with $2.5 million in the Rainy Day Fund.
VINCENNES, IN

