Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wuzr.com
Curb Work Starts Vincennes’ Fall Infrastructure Work Today
The fall paving season for the City of Vincennes begins today. The work will include paving and other infrastructure work across the City. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague gives the first project the City’s paving contractor will begin today as curb work on First Street. Along with the curb work, various roads will be resurfaced in the coming weeks. The work is being funded through the second round of Community Crossing Matching Grant money earmarked for Vincennes.
wuzr.com
Vincennes Board of Works Approves Foundation Contract for Washington Avenue Rebuild
The Vincennes Board of Works has approved the contract for Phase Two of the Washington Avenue project. The second phase will run from Emison Avenue southward to Saint Clair Street. Phase One covers Washington Avenue from Belle Crossing to Emison. The contract agreement was with INDOT as part of the overall future contract.
wuzr.com
Road Work Planned Early Next Month for SR 257 in Pike County
Indiana Department of Transportation crews will close State Road 257 near Velpen for three days next month. Starting around Wednesday, September 7TH, the road will close for pipe replacements that will affect the state road. The three-day window for completion is weather allowing. The INDOT detour will use State Road...
wuzr.com
Touch Up Work on Main Street Phase One Less Than Expected
Even though there is a potential delay on Main Street’s developing phases, there is some good news on the project’s completed phase. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague told the City’s Redevelopment Commission some good news about recurring work on Main Street Phase One. Sprague expected a full-scale...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Crews in Jasper to shut down West 13th Street
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews in Jasper will be shutting down West 13th Street to replace a storm sewer Monday. That’s between Emily Street and Altmeyer Road and includes the intersection of Kuebler Place. The closure should be in place by 8 a.m. That will be blocked through Thursday.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Road closure planned for State Road 257
Pike County — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 257 near Velpen, Indiana. Beginning on or around Wednesday, September 7, crews will close State Road 257 between State Road 56 and Velpen. The closure will allow for pipe replacement operations. During the closure, crews will be replacing three pipes under the roadway. Work is expected to take three days to complete, depending on the weather.
wuzr.com
Vincennes City, VCSC Board Meeting Previews
The Vincennes City Council and Board of Works will hold their second August sessions later today and tonight at City Hall. The Board of Works will gather first at 5:00 p.m. Board business includes two requests for use of the Riverfront Pavilion, and a request for the annual United Way Chili Cook-Off. Vincennes City Council will gather at 6:00. Their top agenda item is confirming a Knox County Area Plan Commission act concerning a new Vincennes housing area.
wamwamfm.com
New Speed Limit From Old Wheatland to S.R. 550
The speed limit from Old Wheatland Road to State Road 550 will be increased. Knox County Commissioners heard the request from the Sheriff’s Department because of speeding vehicles driving in that area. After much discussion, the commissioners agreed to set the new limit at 45 miles per hour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
vincennespbs.org
Knox County landmark needs some love
A local landmark may be in need of a little help. Indiana Landmarks released its annual list of the 10 most endangered landmarks in the state. Officials say these places face many problems including abandonment, neglect, or owners who don’t have the money for repairs. In Vincennes, the Knox...
wuzr.com
Last of Set of Closures on US 150 to Start Wednesday
IN-DOT advises US 150 will be closed between Shoals and Prospect in Martin County beginning Wednesday for a structure replacement project. 150 will be closed about 2 ½ miles east of State Road 550. Work is expected to be completed by mid-September. Residents will have access up to the...
wuzr.com
Knox County in Top Half of State Unemployment Rankings for July
Knox County has moved into the top half of the state’s unemployment rankings — but is still well below the state average. The County is 42nd in the state in unemployment at 3.2% for July; the state’s rate is 3.5%. Daviess County has the lowest rate in the area at 2.6%.
Free rain barrel pickup on Wednesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – Evansville’s Storm Water Management Department is once again partnering with Coca-Cola to offer free rain barrels. A news release says starting at 10 a.m. on August 24, 80 rain barrels will be available for pickup in the “Back 40” parking lot of the Civic Center Complex. The barrels will be given away […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – August 22, 2022
Speeding: Kyle Batson; Meetkumar K. Patel; Mary L. Krueger; Paige A. Murphy; Trevor J. Hubert; Vincent D. Schultz, Jr.; Daniel L. Fathergill; Jesse R. Horn; Morgan B. Maske; Cameron W. Rice; Grant T. Hoffman; Riley K. Rynkowski; James P. Gardner; Mark A. Waldron; Mercedes L. Long; Tristan R. English; Jennifer E. Eakes; Evan P. Buechlein; Daniel R. Singleton; Jade Heistand; Holly N. Blevins; Krista K. Hurley; Bren Miller; Caleb Mulzer; Jaw T. Paw; Ayleigh D. Brown; Timothy L. Durbin; Town Henry Ellis; Jose R. Dos Santos, Jr.
14news.com
Newburgh wine bar looking for new owners
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - After four years, ‘The Wine Down’ owners are looking for a buyer for their building. According to a social media post, the owners say they have new grandchild to celebrate and a four-year-old grandchild they’d like to spend time with. They say in...
wevv.com
West side Evansville arcade expanding this fall
The "High Score Player Two: Classic Arcade" on Evansville's west side will be powering up this fall. Owners of the west side based business will be expanding, doubling in size to include more games. Along with over a dozen new classic arcade games, there will be an additional room added...
Historic building at risk of the leaving Evansville skyline
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Experts say Evansville is at risk of losing one of its most prominent historic buildings. Indiana Landmarks released their annual list of the ten most endangered landmarks, and Evansville’s Hulman Building & Garage made the list. Since its construction in 1929, the 10-story commercial building has dominated Evansville’s downtown skyline. Indiana […]
visitduboiscounty.com
Choo-Choo All aboard The Spirit of Jasper
The Spirit of Jasper Train welcomes all to climb aboard a first-class excursion and experience the past in a time when traveling by rail was an exciting, elegant experience. The Spirit of Jasper Train schedule is available to pick an excursion and sit back and enjoy the rhythm of the rails on the restored passenger train cars. They offer multiple excursions, from Ride & Dine, Pizza and Beer Ride & Dine, Chocolate, Wine & Dine, and the Fall Foliage Ride & Dine. The choice of adventure one wishes to take lies within the individual. Each excursion departs from the Jasper Train Depot and takes on an 18-mile, round-trip dining experience.
vincennespbs.org
Ambulance services in jeopardy in Martin County
Another southern Indiana county finds itself in control of its ambulance service. Martin County Commissioners announced that as of Monday, Martin County EMS will no longer provide ambulance services in the county. Martin County EMS is under the same ownership as Knox County EMS, which used to provide emergency services...
wuzr.com
VCSC 2023 Budget Unveiled at Last Night’s Session
Vincennes Community Schools officials have released a first draft of the planned budget for 2023. The actual budget is estimated around $31.4 million, with just over $19.7 million in the Education Fund, and nearly $5 million in debt service. The Operations fund will contain just over $4.2 million, with $2.5 million in the Rainy Day Fund.
House destroyed, one person hospitalized from fire
One person was hospitalized and a home considered a total loss after a fire in Sullivan County on Monday. The fire happened in the 2700 block of E County Road 575 N.
Comments / 0