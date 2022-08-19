ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, GA

Oconee Co takes center stage for GOP and Democrats

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qYwph_0hNACR2O00

Governor Brian Kemp, state Attorney General Chris Carr, and northeast Georgia congressional candidate Mike Collins are among the scheduled speakers at Saturday’s Republican Party gathering in Oconee County: the GOP’s 10th District Barbecue Bash is set for 6 o’clock tomorrow evening at the Oconee County Civic Center in Watkinsville.

Democratic candidates for House and Senate seats spoke last night in Watkinsville: Mokah Johnson is challenging Republican state Rep Houston Gaines; Jeff Auerbach is running against Representative Marcus Wiedower, and Andrew Ferguson is trying to unseat Athens state Senator Bill Cowsert. They spoke to Oconee County Democrats in a session that took place at the Oconee County Chamber of Commerce.

©2022 Cox Media Group

IN THIS ARTICLE
WGAU

WGAU

