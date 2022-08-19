Oconee Co takes center stage for GOP and Democrats
Governor Brian Kemp, state Attorney General Chris Carr, and northeast Georgia congressional candidate Mike Collins are among the scheduled speakers at Saturday’s Republican Party gathering in Oconee County: the GOP’s 10th District Barbecue Bash is set for 6 o’clock tomorrow evening at the Oconee County Civic Center in Watkinsville.
Democratic candidates for House and Senate seats spoke last night in Watkinsville: Mokah Johnson is challenging Republican state Rep Houston Gaines; Jeff Auerbach is running against Representative Marcus Wiedower, and Andrew Ferguson is trying to unseat Athens state Senator Bill Cowsert. They spoke to Oconee County Democrats in a session that took place at the Oconee County Chamber of Commerce.
