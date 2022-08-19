Read full article on original website
Curb Work Starts Vincennes’ Fall Infrastructure Work Today
The fall paving season for the City of Vincennes begins today. The work will include paving and other infrastructure work across the City. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague gives the first project the City’s paving contractor will begin today as curb work on First Street. Along with the curb work, various roads will be resurfaced in the coming weeks. The work is being funded through the second round of Community Crossing Matching Grant money earmarked for Vincennes.
Knox County in Top Half of State Unemployment Rankings for July
Knox County has moved into the top half of the state’s unemployment rankings — but is still well below the state average. The County is 42nd in the state in unemployment at 3.2% for July; the state’s rate is 3.5%. Daviess County has the lowest rate in the area at 2.6%.
Vincennes Board of Works Approves Foundation Contract for Washington Avenue Rebuild
The Vincennes Board of Works has approved the contract for Phase Two of the Washington Avenue project. The second phase will run from Emison Avenue southward to Saint Clair Street. Phase One covers Washington Avenue from Belle Crossing to Emison. The contract agreement was with INDOT as part of the overall future contract.
Vincennes City, VCSC Board Meeting Previews
The Vincennes City Council and Board of Works will hold their second August sessions later today and tonight at City Hall. The Board of Works will gather first at 5:00 p.m. Board business includes two requests for use of the Riverfront Pavilion, and a request for the annual United Way Chili Cook-Off. Vincennes City Council will gather at 6:00. Their top agenda item is confirming a Knox County Area Plan Commission act concerning a new Vincennes housing area.
Suicide prevention walk date set
Knox County’s annual Suicide Prevention Walk is set for on Saturday, September 17 at the Vincennes University’s Outdoor Track,. Raising awareness for mental health, suicide prevention, and the importance of seeking support is the goal of the walk. The walk Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. Participants can pick...
ARPA Requests Coming Into KC Commissioners
The Knox County Commissioners are seeking more requests for part of a $3.1 million slice of American Rescue Plan Act — or ARPA — funding. The first requests include an over half-million dollar proposal from the Vincennes YMCA. Commissioner Trent Hinkle says that request was one of three...
ISU Footballers In Fatal Crash Near Riley
Three Indiana State University students are dead after a fiery single-car crash early Sunday in Riley in Vigo County. The university says all five people in the car were believed to be students and the group included several football players. The school added that authorities are still investigating. Police say...
Sports Recap for Tuesday, 8/23
The Vincennes Lincoln Tennis team downed Evansville Reitz yesterday 4-1. Winning for the Alices was Gus McCrary at number one singles,. Luke Hall at number three singles and the number one doubles team of Jayden Ray and Cayden McCrary and the number two team of Joel Sanders and Jaret Goff.
VCSC 2023 Budget Unveiled at Last Night’s Session
Vincennes Community Schools officials have released a first draft of the planned budget for 2023. The actual budget is estimated around $31.4 million, with just over $19.7 million in the Education Fund, and nearly $5 million in debt service. The Operations fund will contain just over $4.2 million, with $2.5 million in the Rainy Day Fund.
Last of Set of Closures on US 150 to Start Wednesday
IN-DOT advises US 150 will be closed between Shoals and Prospect in Martin County beginning Wednesday for a structure replacement project. 150 will be closed about 2 ½ miles east of State Road 550. Work is expected to be completed by mid-September. Residents will have access up to the...
Sullivan Speeding Stop Turns Into Drug Arrest
A speeding stop in Sullivan led to the drug arrest of a Terre Haute man. Troopers stopped the vehicle driven by 21 year-old Jakob Carlson. A search of the vehicle turned up 420 grams of marijuana, 71 dosage squares of LSD, and over $2,000 in cash. Carlson is charged with...
Carlisle Man Arrested on DUI Charge
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Carlisle man yesterday following a traffic stop in Knox County. Deputies stopped a vehicle driven by 53 year-old Cory Carson. During the stop, authorities found Carson allegedly driving with a contntrolled substance in his body. Carson was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5,000 bond.
