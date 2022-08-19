Read full article on original website
Calls To Missouri Mental Health Centers Rise 30% After 988 Hotline Launch
State officials say more than 4,000 people called the state’s mental health crisis centers in the month after the national mental health line launched. Separately, North Carolina Health News reports "unsustainable" burdens on emergency rooms by people needing mental health support. During the first month of a national mental...
Data Show Hawaii Is State With Longest Life Expectancy
New data from the CDC show which states have higher or lower life expectancies: West seems best. NBC News notes that the average life expectancy fell by nearly two years in 2020, down to 77 years from almost 79 in 2019. Where should you live to have the longest life...
Judge Says Georgia Can Impose Work Requirements For Medicaid
U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said the Biden administration's revocation of a Trump-era rule limiting Medicaid access shouldn't stand. Also: Stat reports on how North Carolina hospitals justify "thwarting" Medicaid expansion, amid other news. In a victory for Georgia’s Republican governor, a federal judge on Friday reinstated a work...
As Monkeypox Cases Double In LA, California Releases Isolation Guide
The rapid growth in Los Angeles county monkeypox cases happened over the last two weeks. California health officials are responding to the crisis by issuing guidance on isolation, including waiting 48 hours at home after symptoms fade. Other reports show the virus can linger on household surfaces. People recovering from...
Mental Illness A Poor Red Flag For Predicting Mass Shootings: Experts
A report in the New York Times explains how mental health experts are making efforts to show the divide between a clinical mental health diagnosis and the risk of someone becoming a mass shooter. The Parkland school shooting is in the news again. Also, other mental health matters. America’s mass...
California Governor Blocks Safe Injection Site Bill
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that was aimed at preventing drug overdose deaths. Newsom cited worries over "unintended consequences," but the San Francisco Chronicle says officials there may push ahead, anyway. Meanwhile, some are speculating that Newsom's veto is related to a possible run for president. California Gov....
Activist donating signs to schools that say “In God We Trust” in Arabic Signs with the national motto are sprouting up in schools across the state.
Florida Democrats weighing candidates to challenge DeSantis
MIAMI (AP) — Polls have closed across much of Florida on Tuesday as Gov. Ron DeSantis waits to learn the identity of his general election opponent in a matchup that could have presidential implications. Florida Democrats are choosing between Charlie Crist, a 66-year-old Democratic congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor more than a decade ago, and 44-year-old Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who hopes to become the state’s first female governor while leaning into the fight for abortion rights. While most polling places are closed, voting across the Florida Panhandle is scheduled to continue until 8 p.m. EDT. The race is ultimately a debate over who is best-positioned to defeat DeSantis, who emerged from a narrow victory four years ago to become one of the most prominent Republicans in politics. His relatively light touch handling the pandemic and his eagerness to lean into divides over race, gender and LGBTQ rights have resonated with many Republican voters who see DeSantis as a natural heir to former President Donald Trump.
