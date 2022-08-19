ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shots fired in US schools spiked dramatically last year, gun violence report finds

By Claire Thornton, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uSKyY_0hNABrkx00

No school year in the U.S. in nearly a decade saw as much gunfire as the 2021-2022 academic calendar, a report released Friday shows .

The report was published by Everytown For Gun Safety, a nonpartisan group advocating against gun violence. It shows the last school year, between Aug. 1 and May 31, saw 193 incidents of gunfire, more than doubling the total of the previous year.

For the report, Everytown tracked data going back to the 2013-2014 school year. No other school year had more than 75 incidents of gunfire. The 2021-2022 incidents led to 59 deaths and 138 injuries, Everytown reported.

“We don’t have to live this way, our children and educators sure as hell shouldn’t die this way," said Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, which is part of Everytown For Gun Safety.

The authors of the report found most shootings are perpetrated by a student or former student at a school. Because of this, most shootings can be prevented just by keeping guns out of the hands of students , the authors said.

"The hopeful news is that, much of this gunfire, it is actually preventable," said Sarah Burd-Sharps, senior director of research at Everytown.

School gun violence happens with 'distressing frequency'

The report says homicides, assaults, suicides and suicide attempts make up nearly 60% of all gun violence at schools.

Mass shootings, which Everytown defines as four or more people being by a shooter, make up less than 1% of all incidents, but they account for a disproportionate number of deaths and injuries.

All students involved in mass shootings and self-harm incidents in schools were current or former students, according to the report.

AN ALL-TIME HIGH: Gunfire on school grounds is at historic high in the US

Taking care of students who are in distress and keeping guns locked up are the best ways to prevent shootings and save lives, the report says.

"Everyone" who interacts with students needs better resources to intervene and connect students experiencing a crisis with help, the report recommends. The recently passed Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which President Joe Biden signed in June, includes funding for mental health services for families and schools.

Guns usually come from home

The report lays out how easy access to guns at home is one of the biggest factors leading to shootings, and how securely storing guns at home is one of the simplest ways to prevent students from bringing them to school.

At least 5.4 million children lived in a home with at least one unlocked and loaded firearm in 2021, the group's data shows.

Over the past two years, Moms Demand Action has focused on getting local school boards to enact policies requiring students to be sent home with instructions about how to safely secure firearms .

NEW RESEARCH: The NRA made it hard to study gun violence for decades. Now the floodgates are open.

In December 2021, the group's efforts led to school boards in Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon, Texas and Vermont passing secure firearms awareness policies impacting more than two million students .

“It comes down to keeping guns out of schools in the first place," Watts said. "So it’s not a reactive measure, like a drill, is a proactive measure to keep guns out of the hands of students and out of schools.”

This month, California's legislature passed the first law of its kind requiring schools to inform families of the state's firearm storage laws .

Shooters 'nearly always exhibit advanced warning signs'

Many school shootings, including suicides, are preventable because students who bring guns to school intending to harm themselves or others almost always show warning signs, Burd-Sharps said.

Often, when a student shows worrisome signs, like saying they want to hurt someone, for example, other kids "say nothing because they're concerned that the repercussions for that child are going be drastic and immediate and not supportive and nurturing, but immediately disciplinary," Burds-Sharps said.

RUN, HIDE, FIGHT: School shooter drills can be traumatic, but do they work?

Adults in schools also need to connect the dots between how a student is acting in the classroom and whether they have access to guns at home, Watts said.

She said parents of students "who are in crisis" need to be directly asked questions like, "Your child is struggling and displaying concerning behavior – do they have easy access to guns in the home?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W42L4_0hNABrkx00
A student helps block the classroom door with furniture during a mock lockdown drill at Moody High School in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Jan. 22, 2013. Rachel Denny Clow/Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Drills don't help students

Secure gun storage, talking about warning signs and simply ensuring school doors and gates are locked are evidence-based steps to keep guns and shooters out of school, the report says.

School shooting drills, especially those that replicate what it would feel like if there was a real active shooter or intruder , are "exactly the opposite" of what schools should be doing to prevent tragic events.

A study from Everytown and the Georgia Institute of Technology found drills, which can include fake gunfire and masked actors, caused "alarming and sustained" increases in "depression, stress, anxiety, and fear of death" among students, parents, and teachers.

“I am scared for them every single day, and let’s be clear, it’s not just gun violence, it’s also the active shooter drill that simulate gun violence," Watts said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shots fired in US schools spiked dramatically last year, gun violence report finds

Comments / 10

Related
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Vermont State
CBS Baltimore

Dealers rush to sell ghost guns before new rules take effect

With just days remaining until new federal rules will effectively ban so-called ghost guns on Aug. 24, many companies are scrambling to sell parts needed to make the largely untraceable firearms — and gun enthusiasts continue to build them.In April, President Joe Biden announced new regulations that will treat ghost guns — which can be made from parts bought online or with 3D printers — like any other firearms sold in the U.S.Typical firearms must include a serial number that lets law enforcement trace them if they're used in a crime, but ghost guns don't have serial numbers. Also, anyone...
POLITICS
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Sacramento

Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases

South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#School Shootings#Violent Crime#Everytown For Gun Safety#Moms Demand Action#Associated Press#Northeastern University
CBS News

Sheriff: 85 arrests in California-Florida drug flight scheme

MIAMI - Eighty-five people have been arrested and millions of dollars in illicit drugs seized in a smuggling operation that used checked bags on commercial flights from California to Florida. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference on Friday that the drugs were hidden in luggage on...
POLK COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FTC
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

582K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy