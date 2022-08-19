Read full article on original website
Related
PennLive’s Keystone Elite: These 11 defensive linemen could be the best in Pa. in 2022
There are some big, bad dudes patrolling the front lines of Pennsylvania high school football defensive units on Friday nights. From pass rushers to run stuffers to guys who can do it all, there are some special athletes playing defensive line that have colleges working overtime to get them on campus.
$76M worth of bees; college dream comes true; poll results: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. High: 84; Low: 66. Partly sunny, thunderstorms. Able to go: A student with cerebral palsy has overcome a personal-aide shortage – and a year of doubt – to live at Messiah University at last. Political opinions: We have...
suburbanonesports.com
North Penn Trio Playing Collegiate Football
On Thursday, May 26, 2022, North Penn seniors Jalen Edwards, Darren Miller & Levi Carroll were recognized for continuing their football careers at the collegiate level. Levi Carroll – West Chester University (Football) Final list of colleges:. West Chester, Shippensburg, Bloomsburg. “I chose West Chester because it’s close to...
Pennsylvania city ‘sort of’ makes washing cars illegal | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pa. champ Hollidaysburg continues to heat up at Little League World Series
For the second consecutive round, Hollidaysburg dug in at the Little League World Series and kept its long championship hopes alive. Overcoming a lengthy rain delay, Hollidaysburg parlayed five RBIs by Chase Link and a combined four-hitter by Brody Dull and reliever Aspen Anderson to defeat Massapequa (N.Y.) 7-1 Monday at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport.
Pennsylvania Peach Whiskey from Tröegs and Wigle is back. How and when to get it.
August in Pennsylvania means end of summer, back to school and - juicy peaches. The fruit is featured in the newest release from Tröegs Independent Brewing and Wigle Whiskey - the have again teamed up to release Pennsylvania Peach Whiskey. And, $1 from every bottle will be donated to...
Penn State commit Joey Schlaffer ready to do his best Tyler Warren impression for Exeter Township
Joey Schlaffer has studied the Tyler Warren tape and he is more than ready to follow in that guy’s footsteps. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos
Students in the Derry Township School District returned to school today. The Hershey area students were one of three Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining two Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pa. nursing home workers at 24 facilities send out notices to strike
Nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in the state voted Monday to send unfair labor practice strike notices for the companies’ failures to provide information about agency staffing and costs, and for not bargaining in good faith. SEIU Healthcare PA, a union that represents health care...
Upper Allen wins Cal Ripken 8U World Series championship, finishes tournament unbeaten
Upper Allen left little doubt during their run to the Cal Ripken baseball title game that it was the best team in the field. In the 8U player pitch championship game, it capped the tournament with another convincing win, beating Chelmsford, Mass., 10-0 in five innings to take home the World Series title. Upper Allen won all six games it played in the World Series tournament in Cherry Hill, N.J., with four decided by 10 runs or more.
Pa. winery, brewery has built reputation as a place to visit and relax
Ellie and Gary Toczko opened Nimble Hill Winery in 2007, taking a piece of land that had historically been an orchard and dairy farm and eventually planting 10 acres of vines. In time, they added the brewery, one of the first if not THE first to produce both in the state, the start of a trend that has picked up momentum over the past few years as an increasing number of Pa. wineries make multiple products.
momblogsociety.com
5 Philly Areas Colleges for Your Teen to Consider
Philadelphia has many colleges and universities for your teen to choose from. So, how do you know which ones to consider based on what your teen wants to do? Fret not because we have some darling universities that will make the decision much more straightforward than you think. Learning about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eagles among top 10 most valuable NFL franchises: Forbes
And in anticipation of the regular season, Forbes has released a study which lists the most valuable franchises in the organization with the Philadelphia Eagles landing among the top 10. LISTEN: Eagles fans can hitch a free SEPTA ride after home games this season | Today in Pa. Forbes dives...
Wordle 430: Hints - and the answer - for today’s word puzzle (8/23/22)
Wordle 430 describes a fabric. Wordle is a daily word game owned by the New York Times. Players get six tries to figure out the five-letter word of the day. We have some tips to help you solve today’s puzzle. By now you know that Wordle can be addictive....
Golf.com
These 3 historic (and fun!) golf courses can be played for less than $50
Many golfers dream of absorbing the game’s rich history by driving down Magnolia Lane, attending service in Oakmont’s Church Pew bunker or tugging one of Merion’s signature wicker-basket flagsticks out of the hole. But let’s be honest, for many golfers, those dreams also may never become a...
WINNER: PA Cash 5 Lottery Player In Delco Takes Home $767K
One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery player in Delaware County is going home with $767,567. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for the Sunday, Aug. 21 drawing was sold at Getty Mart on Springfield Road in Clifton Heights, state lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 13-15-16-21-26. The retailer will receive...
Swimming, other water activities suspended at central Pennsylvania park
Noting water conditions “susceptible to harmful algal blooms” in Pinchot Lake, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has suspended water activities in the 340-acre lake in Gifford Pinchot State Park near Lewisberry in York County. People, pets and wildlife can get sick when they come in...
bctv.org
Alvernia welcomes largest class in university history
Nearly 600 first-year and transfer students matriculate for the fall semester. Alvernia University welcomes the third straight largest class of nearly 600 students to campus, many comprising the Alvernia University Class of 2026. “We are honored to yet again serve our largest incoming class in our history as we continue...
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
For Candidate Mehmet Oz, Is Bryn Athyn Really His ‘No Place Like Home’?
Neighbors have spotted Pa. Sen. candidate Dr. Oz jogging on the Pennypack Trail, nonetheless, the depth of his Montgomery County residency is being questioned. Pa. senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s residency in Bryn Athyn has been an issue since he entered the campaign. Julia Terruso addressed the geography issue with some local input in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
176K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0