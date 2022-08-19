Ellie and Gary Toczko opened Nimble Hill Winery in 2007, taking a piece of land that had historically been an orchard and dairy farm and eventually planting 10 acres of vines. In time, they added the brewery, one of the first if not THE first to produce both in the state, the start of a trend that has picked up momentum over the past few years as an increasing number of Pa. wineries make multiple products.

