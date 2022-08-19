ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

North Penn Trio Playing Collegiate Football

On Thursday, May 26, 2022, North Penn seniors Jalen Edwards, Darren Miller & Levi Carroll were recognized for continuing their football careers at the collegiate level. Levi Carroll – West Chester University (Football) Final list of colleges:. West Chester, Shippensburg, Bloomsburg. “I chose West Chester because it’s close to...
WEST CHESTER, PA
Upper Allen wins Cal Ripken 8U World Series championship, finishes tournament unbeaten

Upper Allen left little doubt during their run to the Cal Ripken baseball title game that it was the best team in the field. In the 8U player pitch championship game, it capped the tournament with another convincing win, beating Chelmsford, Mass., 10-0 in five innings to take home the World Series title. Upper Allen won all six games it played in the World Series tournament in Cherry Hill, N.J., with four decided by 10 runs or more.
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, PA
Pa. winery, brewery has built reputation as a place to visit and relax

Ellie and Gary Toczko opened Nimble Hill Winery in 2007, taking a piece of land that had historically been an orchard and dairy farm and eventually planting 10 acres of vines. In time, they added the brewery, one of the first if not THE first to produce both in the state, the start of a trend that has picked up momentum over the past few years as an increasing number of Pa. wineries make multiple products.
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
5 Philly Areas Colleges for Your Teen to Consider

Philadelphia has many colleges and universities for your teen to choose from. So, how do you know which ones to consider based on what your teen wants to do? Fret not because we have some darling universities that will make the decision much more straightforward than you think. Learning about...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Alvernia welcomes largest class in university history

Nearly 600 first-year and transfer students matriculate for the fall semester. Alvernia University welcomes the third straight largest class of nearly 600 students to campus, many comprising the Alvernia University Class of 2026. “We are honored to yet again serve our largest incoming class in our history as we continue...
READING, PA
For Candidate Mehmet Oz, Is Bryn Athyn Really His ‘No Place Like Home’?

Neighbors have spotted Pa. Sen. candidate Dr. Oz jogging on the Pennypack Trail, nonetheless, the depth of his Montgomery County residency is being questioned. Pa. senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s residency in Bryn Athyn has been an issue since he entered the campaign. Julia Terruso addressed the geography issue with some local input in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
