Complex
Dr. Dre Says Family Was Called to Say ‘Last Goodbyes’ at Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm
Dr. Dre has revealed just how close he came to dying after suffering a brain aneurysm last year. TMZ reported at the time that Dr. Dre was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and taken to the ICU. Sources said Dre was “stable and lucid,” and shortly thereafter, a statement was released on his Instagram saying he was “doing great” and would be “out of the hospital and back home soon.”
nypressnews.com
Shingles: The key sensation that precedes the telltale rash – It’s a ‘main’ symptom
Known as varicella-zoster, the virus that causes chickenpox stays inside of your body. As years pass, you might not give too much thought to it but the very virus can trigger shingles. Although shingles are characterised by a rash, there’s one warning sign that precedes the telltale bumps. While...
khn.org
Study Hints Heart Health Issues Linked To Early Brain Aging
A study reported by the Press Association connects poor cardiovascular health at age 36, among other risk factors, to a prematurely aged brain later in life. Other media outlets report on heart health news, including links between energy drink use and heart problems. By estimating people's brain age from scans,...
verywellhealth.com
Gout: Causes, Symptoms, Treatment, and Prevention
Gout is a painful type of inflammatory arthritis characterized by sudden, severe attacks of pain, swelling, tenderness, and redness in one or more joints. Gout can affect any joint but most often affects the big toe. Gout attacks occur suddenly. They can wake you up in the middle of the...
khn.org
Data Show Hawaii Is State With Longest Life Expectancy
New data from the CDC show which states have higher or lower life expectancies: West seems best. NBC News notes that the average life expectancy fell by nearly two years in 2020, down to 77 years from almost 79 in 2019. Where should you live to have the longest life...
khn.org
Mental Illness A Poor Red Flag For Predicting Mass Shootings: Experts
A report in the New York Times explains how mental health experts are making efforts to show the divide between a clinical mental health diagnosis and the risk of someone becoming a mass shooter. The Parkland school shooting is in the news again. Also, other mental health matters. America’s mass...
khn.org
Polio Spread Reminds Us The Oral Vaccine Has Rare Risks
Media outlets report on how wild poliovirus is circulating because of a very rare circumstance where the disease can spread from oral vaccines that contain live versions of the disease. Reports detail the timeline of the New York case, and other polio-related news. In a surprising twist in the decades-long...
khn.org
Researchers Use AI To Spot Early Parkinson’s Signs In Breath Patterns
Though the research is in early stages, it builds on work by James Parkinson, whose name is now linked to the disease. Separately, Stat reports a surprising advance made in ALS research using spinal fluid in mice. Electrical-stimulation memory boosting and kidney disease are also in the news. James Parkinson...
khn.org
As Monkeypox Cases Double In LA, California Releases Isolation Guide
The rapid growth in Los Angeles county monkeypox cases happened over the last two weeks. California health officials are responding to the crisis by issuing guidance on isolation, including waiting 48 hours at home after symptoms fade. Other reports show the virus can linger on household surfaces. People recovering from...
khn.org
Another Reason To Exercise? It May Help Lower Covid Risks
A new study finds that people who engage in regular physical activity have a lower risk of developing covid or becoming seriously ill. Regular physical activity could lower the likelihood of adverse COVID-19 outcomes, according to a study published Monday in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. In the peer-reviewed analysis of data from 16 global studies that included more than 1.8 million adults, the researchers found that those who engaged in regular physical activity had a lower risk of infection, hospitalization, severe COVID-19 illness and COVID-19-related death as compared with their inactive peers. (Fracassa and Vaziri, 8/22)
khn.org
Viewpoints: Teens Should Be Able To Get Vaccinated If They Choose; Crisis Pregnancy Centers Should Be Illegal
Opinion writers weigh in on vaccines, abortion rights, covid and monkeypox. Los Angeles Times: Vaccines Are Safe. So Why Shouldn't Teens Be Able To Get Them On Their Own?. Parents rightfully have oversight of most of their children’s healthcare. But as vaccine misinformation has spread in recent years, they don’t always act in their kids’ best interests. False information proliferating on social media has incorrectly linked vaccines to autism, infertility and even death. (8/19)
khn.org
Judge Says Georgia Can Impose Work Requirements For Medicaid
U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said the Biden administration's revocation of a Trump-era rule limiting Medicaid access shouldn't stand. Also: Stat reports on how North Carolina hospitals justify "thwarting" Medicaid expansion, amid other news. In a victory for Georgia’s Republican governor, a federal judge on Friday reinstated a work...
khn.org
Calls To Missouri Mental Health Centers Rise 30% After 988 Hotline Launch
State officials say more than 4,000 people called the state’s mental health crisis centers in the month after the national mental health line launched. Separately, North Carolina Health News reports "unsustainable" burdens on emergency rooms by people needing mental health support. During the first month of a national mental...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Spotlight on dry eye: Create a process, offer packages
In my practice's tertiary, referral dry eye center, we create a customized treatment plan selected from a number of therapeutic options and tailored to achieve the best outcomes for each individual patient—no matter the severity of their disease. We use everything from device-based procedures (ie, TearCare System [SightSciences], Systane...
International Business Times
Butter Sold At Wegmans In These States Recalled Over Listeria Risk
Certain tubs of butter sold at Wegmans stores are being recalled because of a possible Listeria risk. The affected products were available in seven states and Washington, D.C. The problem with the recalled tubs of "Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter" is that they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the company announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.
Healthline
Ask the Expert: Psoriatic Arthritis and Muscle Pain
Does psoriatic arthritis cause muscle pain and weakness?. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic, inflammatory musculoskeletal disorder in people with psoriasis. Patients with PsA often complain of muscle pain and weakness. There are several reasons people with psoriatic arthritis can have muscle pain and weakness. Immobility. PsA causes pain and...
CBS News
New Pennsylvania historical marker celebrates work of the McAllister family
In 1796, John McAllister opened America's first optical shop in Philadelphia. He was famous for selling custom eyeglasses to Thomas Jefferson and others.
MedicalXpress
An apple a day on doctors' orders keeps ill health away
Fresh fruit and vegetables prescribed by doctors could be an effective way to improve the health of Australians with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study published today in the Journal of Nutrition. Researchers at The George Institute for Global Health and UNSW Sydney found that people with type...
