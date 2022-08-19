Ridgefield Raptors land 10 players on All-West Coast League teamsUpdated 3 hours ago

Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: New trial for Tigard doctor's convicted killer begins this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to toxinsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
WWEEK
Day Trip: Playing Tourist Across the Border in Vancouver, Wash.
Ah, Vancouver. If it’s not being confused with the city in Canada, it’s constantly compared to Portland. And yet, there’s no better thing to do when you’re on the Washington side of the Columbia River than to look back at Oregon, and boy, does Vancouver know it. The city’s business and tourist energy is focused hard on its waterfront, which offers both a great view of Mount Hood and the hills of Forest Park.
Dead shark washes ashore in Washington, used for dissection
A dead, 12-foot thresher shark washed ashore near the Cranberry Beach on the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington Wednesday and the Seaside Aquarium said the corpse served as an opportunity for an impromptu dissection.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Portland, OR in 2022
Portland is a famous food destination that knows its way around sushi for its access to high-quality seafood and Japanese foods. The fresh fish and seafood from the nearby Pacific Ocean go well with Portland’s distinctive edginess and traditional Japanese cooking methods to create a wide range of sushi restaurants like no other. So, if you can’t get enough sushi, you will have limitless choices in Portland foodie city. From the casual Japanese pubs to the high-end dine-in restaurants and sustainably sourced ingredients, here is a review of the 20 best sushi restaurants in Portland, OR in 2022.
Grand Ronde tribal leader on revitalizing Oregon City
The Willamette Falls Legacy Project is re-imagining the downtown area of Oregon City. The Willamette Falls is the second-largest waterfall by volume in America, trailing only Niagara Falls.
Channel 6000
No fear, summer isn’t going anywhere in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For those of you loving this type of summer weather, it’s sticking around Portland for some time. After a slightly cooler Saturday, conditions are expected to be a touch warmer heading into our Sunday. A layer of morning clouds will be there to start...
August heatwave tests new Oregon rule for workers
When a record-breaking heat wave settled over the Pacific Northwest, it didn’t take long for high temperatures to test the effectiveness of new state safety rules aimed at addressing the effects of climate change on both indoor and outdoor workers. As temperatures exceeded 95 degrees Fahrenheit for more than...
KATU.com
SpaceX Starlink satellites shine bright in the Northwest sky
PORTLAND, Ore — Did you see them? People all over the Northwest are sharing pictures and videos of the SpaceX Starlink-55 satellites that flew over Oregon and Washington earlier this evening. We’d love to see your pictures and videos. Send them to KATU via our Chime In portal.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Portland
Are you new to Portland and looking for somewhere to eat?. Or maybe you love Italian food and want to find new places to enjoy it. Whatever the case, I have taken it upon myself to be your friendly guide. Portland is an amazing city famous for its vibrant food,...
Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and more
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Aug. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding.
Dezeen
Mass-timber office in Portland is world's largest commercial Living Building
Mass-timber framing, compostable toilets and a rooftop photovoltaic array are among the sustainable features in PAE Living Building, an Oregon office building that was designed and partly funded by US studio ZGF Architects. Named after one of its key tenants – the engineering firm PAE – the building is located...
Beagles rescued from breeding facility arrive to Oregon, Washington shelters
Beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived to shelters in Washington and Oregon looking for new homes.
Portland man who helped smuggle about $2.5 million worth of Oregon-grown marijuana out of state sentenced to federal prison camp
A 40-year-old man who smuggled about $2.5 million worth of Oregon-grown marijuana out of state in large hand-built crates was sentenced Monday to nearly five years in a federal prison camp. Kyle Cerkoney and two friends shipped more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana across the country to places including New...
quikreader.com
Woman dies after falling while hiking in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge
A woman died after she fell 100 feet while hiking in the Columbia River Gorge, outside Portland, Oregon, on Friday afternoon, authorities said. Link: www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/hiker-dies-falling-hiking-columbia-river-gorge-oregon-rcna44042.
kptv.com
PPB identifies Vancouver man as victim in SE Portland shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a victim killed in a southeast Portland shooting. Police say Scott Joseph Tovar, 40, of Vancouver, was found dead at East Burnside Street and Southeast 127th Avenue on Aug. 17 just after 8 p.m. A medical examiner later confirmed...
WWEEK
Portland Skateboarder Wanted on Graffiti Charges Turns Himself In
A professional Portland skateboarder turned himself in this morning after police issued a warrant for his arrest over the weekend. Emile Laurent is also allegedly a graffiti artist. In a press release, police accused him of causing over $10,000 in damage. They searched his house earlier this year and found...
Officials ID woman who fell and died at Multnomah Falls
The woman who fell to her death while hiking at Multnomah Falls on Friday has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
Man involved in two Portland shootings arrested in Auburn, Wash.
AUBURN, Wash. — A man was arrested on Friday near Seattle after several 911 calls reporting a driver pointing a weapon at other drivers on Interstate 5 in the Vancouver area, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said that troopers in the area responded just after 12:00 p.m. to...
Portland man jailed on federal drug charges; Porsche 911 seized
A Portland man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison and five years of supervision upon his release today for conspiring to traffic more than 2,200 pounds of black-market cannabis around the country.
Bears spotted at Sandy River Delta; Forest Service issues warning
The U.S. Forest Service is warning anyone heading to the Sandy River Delta that bears have been sighted in the area recently.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tuna boats arrive today, August 20 at Port of Garibaldi; Oregon Tuna Classic in Progress this weekend
What we’ve all been waiting for – tuna season is here. Fishing boats will arrive after being out to sea with their cargo holds full. Catch your share of tuna starting tomorrow at Port of Garibaldi and other fishing ports on Oregon’s north coast before captains steer back to the ocean.
