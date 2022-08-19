ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Pa. winery, brewery has built reputation as a place to visit and relax

Ellie and Gary Toczko opened Nimble Hill Winery in 2007, taking a piece of land that had historically been an orchard and dairy farm and eventually planting 10 acres of vines. In time, they added the brewery, one of the first if not THE first to produce both in the state, the start of a trend that has picked up momentum over the past few years as an increasing number of Pa. wineries make multiple products.
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection invites public comment on Draft 2022 State Water Plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) released the draft 2022 Pennsylvania State Water Plan, which identifies regional and statewide water resources priorities and recommends statewide and legislative actions to address those priorities. Pennsylvanians are invited to review the draft plan, as well as...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Fishing#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Fishing License#License Fee
cranberryeagle.com

Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania

MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
PennLive.com

Get a drone’s eye view of Walmart’s new ‘high-tech consolidation center’: video

Walmart recently opened another large warehouse in central Pennsylvania this month located in North Lebanon Township. The new 400,000-square-foot facility located at 1625 Heilmandale Road is considered a “high-tech consolidation center” that will employ about 500 people initially, with about 1,000 people eventually working at the facility at full capacity.
NORTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Second charge of animal cruelty filed against Pa. city controller

WILKES-BARRE — A second animal cruelty charge was filed against Darren Snyder, for allegedly kicking one of his dogs earlier this month near his downtown residence. Wilkes University’s police department on Aug. 11 filed a summary charge against Snyder, the elected Wilkes-Barre City Controller, based on information provided by the same witness for the first set of more serious offenses.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. women eclipse men in voter registration since Supreme Court abortion decision

PHILADELPHIA — The voter registration envelope had been sitting in Kiera Coyle’s bedroom for months when her cellphone started blowing up that Friday in June. Coyle, an 18-year-old from Willow Grove, had been interested in voting but just hadn’t gotten around to it, busy preparing to leave for college, babysitting for a local family and making trips to the Jersey Shore.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

A new area code is coming to Pennsylvania soon

If you live in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania, you may soon find yourself dialing a new set of numbers to make a call. A new area code, 835, will join the existing 610 and 484 area codes in the region beginning Sept. 2, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
176K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy