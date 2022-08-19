Read full article on original website
Pa. winery, brewery has built reputation as a place to visit and relax
Ellie and Gary Toczko opened Nimble Hill Winery in 2007, taking a piece of land that had historically been an orchard and dairy farm and eventually planting 10 acres of vines. In time, they added the brewery, one of the first if not THE first to produce both in the state, the start of a trend that has picked up momentum over the past few years as an increasing number of Pa. wineries make multiple products.
Another deer-disease management expansion announced by Game Commission
A road-killed deer in Upper Mifflin Township in Cumberland County tested positive for chronic wasting disease, leading to an expansion of Disease Management Area 2 farther east to include more of Adams, Cumberland and York counties. The always-fatal CWD affects members of the deer family, including white-tailed deer and elk....
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection invites public comment on Draft 2022 State Water Plan
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) released the draft 2022 Pennsylvania State Water Plan, which identifies regional and statewide water resources priorities and recommends statewide and legislative actions to address those priorities. Pennsylvanians are invited to review the draft plan, as well as...
Swimming, other water activities suspended at central Pennsylvania park
Noting water conditions “susceptible to harmful algal blooms” in Pinchot Lake, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has suspended water activities in the 340-acre lake in Gifford Pinchot State Park near Lewisberry in York County. People, pets and wildlife can get sick when they come in...
Pennsylvania city ‘sort of’ makes washing cars illegal | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pa. nursing home workers at 24 facilities send out notices to strike
Nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in the state voted Monday to send unfair labor practice strike notices for the companies’ failures to provide information about agency staffing and costs, and for not bargaining in good faith. SEIU Healthcare PA, a union that represents health care...
wtae.com
Workers at two dozen nursing home facilities in Pennsylvania announce plan to strike
PITTSBURGH — Nursing home workers at two dozen facilities in Pennsylvania are expected to begin a strike on Sept. 2. This follows a vote on Monday among workers from three of the biggest chains in the commonwealth: Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare.
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
WFMZ-TV Online
$20 million in federal funds for Pennsylvania preservation of streams, farmland
(The Center Square) – A grant program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will send $20 million to Pennsylvania to restore streams in central Pennsylvania and preserve farmland. The funding is part of a $200 million initiative, the Regional Conservation Partnership Program, “to address on-farm, watershed, and regional natural...
Pa. man accused of illegally obtaining $16K in COVID-19 relief funds
WILLIAMSPORT – A Union County man has been accused of illegally receiving more than $16,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. Todd M. Bubnis, 50, of Mifflinburg, was charged Tuesday in U.S. Middle District Court with wire fraud. A signed plea agreement was filed simultaneously. Bubnis is accused of claiming he...
cranberryeagle.com
Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania
MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
Medical marijuana patients; concert reviews; Little League updates: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 82; Low: 67. Thunderstorms. Store shooting: The Walmart store in Swatara Township closed early yesterday after a shooting involving two people who know each other, police say. Shoppers said they abandoned their carts and started running. Medical marijuana: A court has ordered the Wolf administration to reveal how many...
State limits hunting guns allowed in park where teen was fatally shot
Center-fire and rim-fire rifles and handguns are now prohibited for hunting in four state parks in the southeastern region of Pennsylvania, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said this past week. Among the areas affected is Nockamixon State Park in Bucks County, where 18-year-old Jason Kutt was fatally...
Two central Pa. men identified as victims of West Virginia plane crash: report
Two men who died in a plane crash in West Virginia were Lancaster County residents, according to reports. LancasterOnline said 32-year-old Dwayne K. Weaver and 30-year-old Wesley K. Martin have been identified by their families to the outlet as two of the three people on the plane at the time of the crash.
Get a drone’s eye view of Walmart’s new ‘high-tech consolidation center’: video
Walmart recently opened another large warehouse in central Pennsylvania this month located in North Lebanon Township. The new 400,000-square-foot facility located at 1625 Heilmandale Road is considered a “high-tech consolidation center” that will employ about 500 people initially, with about 1,000 people eventually working at the facility at full capacity.
Six local counties under Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine order; here’s what that means
Six counties in our area are currently under a spotted lanternfly quarantine order. That means certain businesses need to get a permit to move objects that can become infested with the invasive species out of the area. The counties under the quarantine order are Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Indiana, Washington and...
Second charge of animal cruelty filed against Pa. city controller
WILKES-BARRE — A second animal cruelty charge was filed against Darren Snyder, for allegedly kicking one of his dogs earlier this month near his downtown residence. Wilkes University’s police department on Aug. 11 filed a summary charge against Snyder, the elected Wilkes-Barre City Controller, based on information provided by the same witness for the first set of more serious offenses.
Pa. women eclipse men in voter registration since Supreme Court abortion decision
PHILADELPHIA — The voter registration envelope had been sitting in Kiera Coyle’s bedroom for months when her cellphone started blowing up that Friday in June. Coyle, an 18-year-old from Willow Grove, had been interested in voting but just hadn’t gotten around to it, busy preparing to leave for college, babysitting for a local family and making trips to the Jersey Shore.
$76M worth of bees; college dream comes true; poll results: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. High: 84; Low: 66. Partly sunny, thunderstorms. Able to go: A student with cerebral palsy has overcome a personal-aide shortage – and a year of doubt – to live at Messiah University at last. Political opinions: We have...
A new area code is coming to Pennsylvania soon
If you live in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania, you may soon find yourself dialing a new set of numbers to make a call. A new area code, 835, will join the existing 610 and 484 area codes in the region beginning Sept. 2, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
