Mother Intentionally Starves 4-Year-Old To Death As She Feeds Other ChildrenMary HolmanNew York City, NY
Why is There a Dog Statue in NYC's Central Park? Meet Balto, the Heroic Siberian HuskyNew York CultureNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Masseria Caffè: The Local Coffee Shop Offering an Italian Café ExperienceCarlos L.Manhattan, NY
Nausea: A Hardcore Anarchist Rock Band Born In AmericaTyler Mc.New York City, NY
thechiefleader.com
Program will put low-income New Yorkers on path to construction careers
The city is launching a training initiative that will provide opportunities for low-income residents in long-term careers in the construction and industrial sectors. The program, called the New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers (PINCC), will recruit nearly 2,300 New Yorkers who live in Housing Authority buildings or receive benefits from the Human Resources Administration to participate in apprenticeship training programs for eventual placement in union jobs.
New York Provides Million For Food Assistance
There is a program called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). It helps people in different states afford groceries. New York recently allocated more money to its SNAP program.
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
No more Covid quarantines, test-to-stay for NY schools, Hochul says
New York — Students in New York schools will no longer have to stay home if they’re exposed to Covid-19 during the upcoming school year, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. “The days of sending an entire classroom home because one person was symptomatic or tests positive, those days are over,” Hochul said during a press conference in New York City. “Children are safe in clasrooms. When they’re not in classrooms and the learning stops, the traditional learning stops, it can be devastating to the well-being of those children.”
How NYC landlords continue to use a rent law loophole to spike regulated rents
Georgina Christ, 72, in front of her East Village apartment Despite a crackdown on how landlords can charge for regulated apartments, delays in state regulations allow building owners to “Frankenstein” apartments together to dramatically raise rents. [ more › ]
manhattantimesnews.com
Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August $234 millones de dólares adicionales en prestaciones de SNAP para agosto
Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August. All households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment later this month, totaling roughly $234 million for New York State. As announced by...
accountingtoday.com
New York enhances SALT cap workaround for pass-throughs
New York State is expanding a tax break that allows smaller companies to circumvent the $10,000 limit on state and local tax deductions from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, similar to a workaround also being permitted in some other high-tax states. The legislation, which was passed by the...
Million Dollar Winning Powerball Ticket Was Sold in New York
No one won the $90 million Powerball jackpot but someone did win the million dollar prize, matching all five numbers. And the winning ticket was sold in New York. Was it you?. The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, August 22 drawing were:. 12-27-34-55-67 +9. The winning ticket matched the 5...
Gov. Hochul announces new COVID-19 guidelines for schools in New York State
New COVID-19 guidelines for the 2022-23 school year are set to be issued for school districts across New York State sometime Monday afternoon, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Read more here:
The New York Primary That’s Turned Into a ‘Horror Show’
It took an off-the-cuff tweet from a California congressman to encapsulate how ugly New York City’s most contested Democratic primary has become.Last week, Daniel Goldman, a leading contender to win Tuesday’s primary in New York’s 10th Congressional District, tweeted out an ad touting his top qualification for office: his experience as House Democrats’ lead counsel during the 2019 impeachment of Donald Trump.In response, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA)—a key participant in the impeachment investigation and a friend of Goldman’s—tweeted, “looks great. Bullshit desperate ad from Mondaire.”The Mondaire in question was Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY), also a competitor in this primary. He...
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
fox5ny.com
Mayor Adams addresses quality of life concerns in NYC
While crime continues to be a major concern in New York City, quality of life issues are becoming an increasing concern for some residents. FOX 5 NY asked Mayor Eric Adams about what's being done to address those concerns.
beckersspine.com
4 HSS surgeons among top 10 for hip, knee replacement in New York
Four orthopedic surgeons from Hospital for Special Surgery — Alexander McLawhorn, MD; Geoffrey Westrich, MD; Amar Ranawat, MD; and Peter Sculco, MD — are ranked among the top 10 physicians for hip and knee replacement in New York, based on patient volume and experience, according to rankings authority Dexur.
wrvo.org
Citing inflation, New York health insurance rates will increase by 10%
Health insurance rates for over a million New Yorkers are going up nearly 10% next year. Citing inflation, state regulators approved insurance rate increases for the health care plans in the individual and small group markets. The state Department of Financial Services, which approved the new rates, said health insurance...
Farewell, New York and California! Wealthy Americans are Moving to States with Lower Taxes
When the taxes get tough the rich get going -- to states with more lenient tax policies. According to new research from SmartAsset, since the onset of the pandemic, Americans earning $200,000 or more...
Texas gov busing asylum seekers to NYC may unintentionally offer them stronger safety nets
A group of people from Central and South America seeking asylum wait in line to be helped by mutual aid volunteers outside of Port Authority early on Wednesday, August 10. The group of 80-100 traveled from Texas by bus. NYC Immigration courts grant asylum at dramatically higher rates than courts in Texas, offering asylum seekers an unexpected silver lining. [ more › ]
CNBC
'For a whole week, I was just breaking down': How 3 renters are coping with the record-breaking cost of rent in New York City
New York City rent is notoriously unreasonable, and this year it hit an all-time high. In June, citywide median asking rent reached $3,500, a 35% increase from last year, according to a report by StreetEasy. Manhattan has the highest median rent right now at $4,100, but that doesn't mean the...
multihousingnews.com
Douglaston Begins Leasing Manhattan High-Rise
Construction on the 60-story building was subject to a $415 million loan. Douglaston Development has commenced the leasing of 3Eleven, a 60-story, 938-unit mixed-income rental community located at 601 W. 29th St., in Manhattan’s Chelsea district. The firm developed the $600 million project alongside Lalezarian Properties and Ares Management Corp. The building’s construction was subject to a $415 million loan, according to Yardi Matrix data.
Two Unclaimed Lottery Tickets Worth $8,000,000 Soon to Expire in New York City, Jackson Heights
NEW YORK, NY – Attention Jackson Heights and Upper Manhattan: Two unclaimed winning New York...
NYC weather: A warmer-than-normal winter? More intense snowstorms? Forecasters issue latest predictions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island may experience warmer-than-normal temperatures this winter while precipitation levels are likely to be around average, forecasters said. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) seasonal outlook, released late last week, gives New York City between a 40% and 50% chance to have higher temperatures than typically experienced between December and February.
