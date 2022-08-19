Indiana’s New Abortion Ban May Drive Some Young OB-GYNs to Leave a State Where They’re Needed

Read full article on original website
A Republican Lawmaker Said “Not Her Body, Not Her Choice” Before Indiana Passed A Near-Total Abortion Ban
“The body inside of the mom’s body is not her body. Not her body, not her choice,” said Rep. John Jacob, an anti-abortion extremist who wanted to remove exceptions for rape and incest from the bill.
Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations
Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
‘What about my life?’: Girl, 12, makes impassioned speech in defense of abortion in front of West Virginia legislature saying ‘if a man does unspeakable things to me am I to birth another child?’
A 12-year-old gave a speech at the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday in opposition to new legislature outlawing abortion in the state. She spoke as The House passed a bill to ban abortion in the state, where it is currently legal up up to 20 weeks post-fertilization, allowing for limited exemptions for medical emergencies and complications but not for rape or incest.
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"
"Texas: @GregAbbott_TX stayed at a fundraiser for 3 hours following the Rob Elementary School shooting— and lied about it. While Uvalde was counting bodies, Abbott was counting dollars." Olivia Julianna.
Pregnant woman in Louisiana forced to choose between carrying a fetus that lacks a skull or travel out of state
A woman who learned her fetus lacks a skull and a pregnant teen with no parents find themselves trapped in a maze of state abortion regulations in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision earlier this summer.
Woman describes how she was 'humiliated' at a Walgreens as autoimmune patients become collateral damage in the US abortion crackdown
Methotrexate, a drug used to treat arthritis, lupus, IBD, and more, is being restricted across the US because it can cause abortions.
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Governor DeSantis Suggests That Doctors “Need To Get Sued” for Providing Gender-Affirming Care to Florida’s Kids
Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a press conference on August 3 announcing Florida's new initiative to support fentanyl addicts and their families, Governor Ron DeSantis also chose to discuss the topic of "gender-affirming care" (in air quotes), provided to transgender kids by Floridian doctors.
A pharmacist who refused to fill a woman's emergency contraceptive prescription did not violate her rights, Minnesota jury rules
"I can't help but wonder about the other women who may be turned away," the plaintiff Andrea Anderson said.
Massachusetts became the 18th state to outlaw Black hair discrimination. Here's the tangled history of the CROWN Act.
45% of Black school girls have experienced hair discrimination and Black women are 1.5 times more likely to be sent home from the workplace because of their hair.
"Barbaric" Texas abortion ban turned one woman's wanted pregnancy into a "dystopian nightmare"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Reproductive healthcare advocates on Tuesday recoiled at a harrowing report describing how one Texas woman's wanted pregnancy became a "dystopian nightmare" after she suffered potentially deadly complications but was still initially denied lifesaving care under the state's extreme abortion ban.
Black Mother Says She Was Denied Abortion Despite Baby's Fatal Condition
'It’s hard knowing that ... you know I’m carrying it to bury it,' expectant mother Nancy Davis said.
