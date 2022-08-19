ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

PennLive.com

Meet the Mid-Penn’s high school football players with college offers (8/23/22)

Football recruiting is always a hot-button topic when it comes to the Mid-Penn Conference. And plenty of scholarship offers have poured in during the spring and summer months. Below is a quick glance at the conference players who have either fielded offers or made their verbal commitments to play at the next level. The earliest a player can sign for their scholarship is Dec. 21.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State wrestling commit Josh Barr’s fit with the Lions program goes beyond his skills on the mat

Davison (Mich.) standout wrestler Josh Barr saw his recruitment as at least a 10-15-year decision that will take him beyond college and into the fray for world and Olympic titles. With that block of time in mind, he said he prioritized people and relationships as he navigated the recruiting process and ultimately landed on Penn State, just as much for his future teammates and coaches as the Nittany Lions’ astounding run of success at the NCAA and senior world level.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Upper Allen wins Cal Ripken 8U World Series championship, finishes tournament unbeaten

Upper Allen left little doubt during their run to the Cal Ripken baseball title game that it was the best team in the field. In the 8U player pitch championship game, it capped the tournament with another convincing win, beating Chelmsford, Mass., 10-0 in five innings to take home the World Series title. Upper Allen won all six games it played in the World Series tournament in Cherry Hill, N.J., with four decided by 10 runs or more.
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, PA
FOX 43

Middletown football plays scrimmage despite hazing investigation

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Middletown High School played their Saturday morning scrimmage against Northern High School while also facing scrutiny over a current hazing investigation. FOX43 spoke to recently named acting coach, Robert Brodish, at the game. Brodish was made promoted to he lead for the upcoming season following former head coach Scott Acri's resignation on Monday, Aug. 15.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Cedar Cliff’s Taylor Ferraro makes her college pick

Taylor Ferraro is one of the top two-sport athletes in the Mid-Penn, and she’s hoping to find similar success in the college ranks. And Monday the Cedar Cliff standout told PennLive that she will take her talents to the “City of Brotherly Love” to continue her soccer career at Penn.
CAMP HILL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania participant in LLWS defeats Metro Region champ in LLWS

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Mid-Atlantic region champion Hollidaysburg (PA) survived another elimination game on Monday as they defeated Metro Region's Massapequa (NY) 7-1 in the Little League World Series at Lamade Stadium. Hollidaysburg will take on either Great Lakes champion Hagerstown (IN) or Southeast champion Nolensville (TN) on Tuesday afternoon. The...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
1017thepoint.com

HAGERSTOWN LITTLE LEAGUERS RIDE WITH MAJOR LEAGUERS

(Williamsport, PA)--Once again Monday afternoon, Hagerstown’s attention will be focused to the east as its Little League team plays in the second game of the World Series in Pennsylvania. Hagerstown will take on a team from Tennessee representing the Southeast at 3 o’clock. On Sunday, the team got to ride buses with the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox when those two Major League teams arrived to play. Monday afternoon’s game will air on ESPN.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg defeats New York 7-1, will play again Tuesday

UPDATE: Continuing to fight their way through the elimination bracket, Hollidaysburg will play either Great Lakes champion Hagerstown, Indiana, or Southeast champion Nolensville, Tennessee on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 3 p.m. at Lamade Stadium. The game will be available on ESPN. Below is the original story. WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — After a thrilling 7-5 win […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. pizza place is closing amid union talks: ‘We are truly heartbroken’

A pizza shop has announced that they will be closing both of their locations in midtown Harrisburg. A post on the Knead Instagram page today reads that “we are truly heartbroken to announce that we’ve made the difficult decision to permanently close both Knead Slice Shop and Knead Market effective immediately (August 23, 2022), regardless of the outcome or the occurrence of the requested union election.”
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Middletown Area School District students involved in hazing removed from team pending investigation

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown School District has removed the students involved in the hazing incident from mid-August from the football team and considered canceling the football season entirely. Releasing new details on Monday, the school describes an incident involving Middletown football players happening during a practice. “Middletown Area School District will not tolerate hazing, […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Chocolate Avenue Grill (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
HERSHEY, PA
