Davison (Mich.) standout wrestler Josh Barr saw his recruitment as at least a 10-15-year decision that will take him beyond college and into the fray for world and Olympic titles. With that block of time in mind, he said he prioritized people and relationships as he navigated the recruiting process and ultimately landed on Penn State, just as much for his future teammates and coaches as the Nittany Lions’ astounding run of success at the NCAA and senior world level.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO