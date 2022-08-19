Read full article on original website
Football recruiting is always a hot-button topic when it comes to the Mid-Penn Conference. And plenty of scholarship offers have poured in during the spring and summer months. Below is a quick glance at the conference players who have either fielded offers or made their verbal commitments to play at the next level. The earliest a player can sign for their scholarship is Dec. 21.
Defending your home field is a bit different in golf than in other sports. But on Monday, Greencastle-Antrim did just that. The Blue Devils won the Colonial Division matchup in Greencastle, topping Waynesboro by seven strokes with a tally of 332.
Davison (Mich.) standout wrestler Josh Barr saw his recruitment as at least a 10-15-year decision that will take him beyond college and into the fray for world and Olympic titles. With that block of time in mind, he said he prioritized people and relationships as he navigated the recruiting process and ultimately landed on Penn State, just as much for his future teammates and coaches as the Nittany Lions’ astounding run of success at the NCAA and senior world level.
Upper Allen left little doubt during their run to the Cal Ripken baseball title game that it was the best team in the field. In the 8U player pitch championship game, it capped the tournament with another convincing win, beating Chelmsford, Mass., 10-0 in five innings to take home the World Series title. Upper Allen won all six games it played in the World Series tournament in Cherry Hill, N.J., with four decided by 10 runs or more.
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Middletown High School played their Saturday morning scrimmage against Northern High School while also facing scrutiny over a current hazing investigation. FOX43 spoke to recently named acting coach, Robert Brodish, at the game. Brodish was made promoted to he lead for the upcoming season following former head coach Scott Acri's resignation on Monday, Aug. 15.
Taylor Ferraro is one of the top two-sport athletes in the Mid-Penn, and she’s hoping to find similar success in the college ranks. And Monday the Cedar Cliff standout told PennLive that she will take her talents to the “City of Brotherly Love” to continue her soccer career at Penn.
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature more on the role Parker Washington will play in the Lions offense and a preview of the linebacker position, which replaces two key starters from a year ago. Andrew Destin from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has more on Penn State’s plans for Washington...
SPRING RUN, Pa. — We’ve seen a few drivers pull double-duty, racing two divisions in a single night but how about three? Yes, three. We can easily call here a 'Jill of all Trades' racing a modified, a late model and a 305 sprint car. Chambersburg’s Alyssa Rowe...
For the second consecutive round, Hollidaysburg dug in at the Little League World Series and kept its long championship hopes alive. Overcoming a lengthy rain delay, Hollidaysburg parlayed five RBIs by Chase Link and a combined four-hitter by Brody Dull and reliever Aspen Anderson to defeat Massapequa (N.Y.) 7-1 Monday at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport.
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Mid-Atlantic region champion Hollidaysburg (PA) survived another elimination game on Monday as they defeated Metro Region's Massapequa (NY) 7-1 in the Little League World Series at Lamade Stadium. Hollidaysburg will take on either Great Lakes champion Hagerstown (IN) or Southeast champion Nolensville (TN) on Tuesday afternoon. The...
(Williamsport, PA)--Once again Monday afternoon, Hagerstown’s attention will be focused to the east as its Little League team plays in the second game of the World Series in Pennsylvania. Hagerstown will take on a team from Tennessee representing the Southeast at 3 o’clock. On Sunday, the team got to ride buses with the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox when those two Major League teams arrived to play. Monday afternoon’s game will air on ESPN.
Thunderstorms surrounded Williamsport Sunday, which caused an interruption at the Little League World Series. As a result, Pennsylvania champion Hollidaysburg returns to action at 11 a.m. Monday. Hollidaysburg will attempt to avoid elimination for the second time when its meets Metro Region rep Massapequa (N.Y.) at Lamade Stadium. ESPN will...
UPDATE: Continuing to fight their way through the elimination bracket, Hollidaysburg will play either Great Lakes champion Hagerstown, Indiana, or Southeast champion Nolensville, Tennessee on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 3 p.m. at Lamade Stadium. The game will be available on ESPN. Below is the original story. WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — After a thrilling 7-5 win […]
If you are putting together a list of quality Maryland wineries worth visiting, make sure you include Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard in Dickerson. It’s about a 45-minute drive northwest of Washington D.C., and around an hour’s drive west of Baltimore. From Harrisburg, it’s a little more than an hour and a half ride south.
A pizza shop has announced that they will be closing both of their locations in midtown Harrisburg. A post on the Knead Instagram page today reads that “we are truly heartbroken to announce that we’ve made the difficult decision to permanently close both Knead Slice Shop and Knead Market effective immediately (August 23, 2022), regardless of the outcome or the occurrence of the requested union election.”
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown School District has removed the students involved in the hazing incident from mid-August from the football team and considered canceling the football season entirely. Releasing new details on Monday, the school describes an incident involving Middletown football players happening during a practice. “Middletown Area School District will not tolerate hazing, […]
A road-killed deer in Upper Mifflin Township in Cumberland County tested positive for chronic wasting disease, leading to an expansion of Disease Management Area 2 farther east to include more of Adams, Cumberland and York counties. The always-fatal CWD affects members of the deer family, including white-tailed deer and elk....
Students in the Derry Township School District returned to school today. The Hershey area students were one of three Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining two Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today.
A former Fortune 500 company executive who lost his job during the COVID pandemic has launched a full-service barbecue restaurant in Carlisle. This summer, Aaron Warner opened Official BBQ LLC at 848 N. Hanover St., an extension of his nearly two-year-old mobile barbecue operation. A grand opening will be held on Aug. 26 with live music.
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
