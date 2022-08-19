Read full article on original website
Penn State’s Parker Washington hanging tight in the slot; linebacker is the question mark of Lions defense, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature more on the role Parker Washington will play in the Lions offense and a preview of the linebacker position, which replaces two key starters from a year ago. Andrew Destin from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has more on Penn State’s plans for Washington...
2022 Penn State Nittany Lions season betting preview, betting odds and predictions
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Penn State Nittany Lions climbed up to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 poll last season with a 5-0 straight up and...
Penn State wrestling commit Josh Barr’s fit with the Lions program goes beyond his skills on the mat
Davison (Mich.) standout wrestler Josh Barr saw his recruitment as at least a 10-15-year decision that will take him beyond college and into the fray for world and Olympic titles. With that block of time in mind, he said he prioritized people and relationships as he navigated the recruiting process and ultimately landed on Penn State, just as much for his future teammates and coaches as the Nittany Lions’ astounding run of success at the NCAA and senior world level.
Hollidaysburg remains alive in Williamsport
Weather played another role at the Little League World Series in Williamsport Monday, but the Pennsylvania team from Hollidaysburg remained alive with a 7-1 win over the team from Long Island. They will meet the team from Indiana out of the Great Lakes Region today. Indiana fell to an unbeaten Tennessee 5-2 Monday.
ESPN
Father of injured Little League World Series player says he has chance for full recovery
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- The father of the Little League World Series player who seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk in the dorms said there is a chance his son can make a full recovery when he returns home to Utah. Jace Oliverson told The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania participant in LLWS defeats Metro Region champ in LLWS
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Mid-Atlantic region champion Hollidaysburg (PA) survived another elimination game on Monday as they defeated Metro Region's Massapequa (NY) 7-1 in the Little League World Series at Lamade Stadium. Hollidaysburg will take on either Great Lakes champion Hagerstown (IN) or Southeast champion Nolensville (TN) on Tuesday afternoon. The...
Three new statues unveiled in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three new statues were unveiled Sunday evening in Williamsport’s Market Square, including the 43r President of the United States. It’s part of a milestone anniversary of the Little League World Series. To celebrate 75 years of the Little League World Series, the Williamsport Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce unveiled 3 […]
How to Watch Hollidaysburg at Little League World Series (8/22/22): Free live stream, channel, time
Thunderstorms surrounded Williamsport Sunday, which caused an interruption at the Little League World Series. As a result, Pennsylvania champion Hollidaysburg returns to action at 11 a.m. Monday. Hollidaysburg will attempt to avoid elimination for the second time when its meets Metro Region rep Massapequa (N.Y.) at Lamade Stadium. ESPN will...
Little League parents deal with travel troubles, expense
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — There are always lots of fans cheering at the Little League World Series. But during each game, one group always stands out — the players' families. Many parents spend a good portion of their summers traveling with their kids playing in tournaments with the...
Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos
Students in the Derry Township School District returned to school today. The Hershey area students were one of three Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining two Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today.
Another (Predictable and Preventable) Bunk Bed Injury
I read with horror and sadness about another child who was severely injured from falling off a elevated bunk bed that had no bedrail or guardrail. This time it happened to a young child, Easton Oliverson, who was playing in the Little League World Series. Horror and sadness because this was a totally predictable and totally preventable incident because there were no rails on the elevated bunk bed this child fell from. This happened during the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The child suffered a head injury as the fall punctured an artery which caused bleeding on the brain and he needed a piece of skull removed during emergency brain surgery. Some encouraging news came Wednesday, KSTU reports, as Easton was awake, off of oxygen assistance, talking and sitting up in a chair.
New eye doctor joins UPMC Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Dr. Wesley Adams is the latest member of the Opthalmology team at UPMC Williamsport. Before joining UPMC, Dr. Adams worked with Rocky Mountain Eye Center, Salida and Alamosa, Colorado. “Our eye health is something we may take for granted until we have an injury or medical issue affecting the eyes or our vision,” said Dr. Adams. “When concerns arise, it’s essential to have access to quality care. I’m excited to join the team in Williamsport and help extend our services to the...
State College
Another 12-Story High-Rise Is in the Works for Downtown State College. It Might Be the Last
A student housing developer has submitted plans for another 12-story, mixed-use building in downtown State College. With a pending zoning change that could be enacted as early as next month, borough officials believe that Landmark Properties’ plans for the 155-foot tall The Mark could be the final high-rise of its kind to be developed in the downtown for the foreseeable future.
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
Another deer-disease management expansion announced by Game Commission
A road-killed deer in Upper Mifflin Township in Cumberland County tested positive for chronic wasting disease, leading to an expansion of Disease Management Area 2 farther east to include more of Adams, Cumberland and York counties. The always-fatal CWD affects members of the deer family, including white-tailed deer and elk....
State College Restaurant Charged
Authorities with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General have charged a State College restaurant/business owner for allegedly failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes. Investigators say Yean Ngan, who owns the Little Szechuan PA, Tea-Time State College, and Little College Food Court, reportedly failed to pay...
No charges filed against teen driver in death of State College cyclist, police say
Advocates called for change and and cycling infrastructure improvements after the 36-year-old was killed in June.
Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg. Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a […]
Way beyond the West Shore: Home remodeling company expands nationwide
The business model for Hampden Township-based West Shore Home is simple -- provide fast, easy and convenient home improvements. It’s a model that proving to be very successful. For example, any central Pennsylvania television viewer has definitely noticed the uptick in West Shore Home commercials.
Number of PA counties at high COVID community levels up to 14. Where the CDC says to mask
See the latest map of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 community levels from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, plus the latest data on new cases and more.
