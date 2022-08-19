ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PennLive.com

Penn State wrestling commit Josh Barr’s fit with the Lions program goes beyond his skills on the mat

Davison (Mich.) standout wrestler Josh Barr saw his recruitment as at least a 10-15-year decision that will take him beyond college and into the fray for world and Olympic titles. With that block of time in mind, he said he prioritized people and relationships as he navigated the recruiting process and ultimately landed on Penn State, just as much for his future teammates and coaches as the Nittany Lions’ astounding run of success at the NCAA and senior world level.
wbut.com

Hollidaysburg remains alive in Williamsport

Weather played another role at the Little League World Series in Williamsport Monday, but the Pennsylvania team from Hollidaysburg remained alive with a 7-1 win over the team from Long Island. They will meet the team from Indiana out of the Great Lakes Region today. Indiana fell to an unbeaten Tennessee 5-2 Monday.
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania participant in LLWS defeats Metro Region champ in LLWS

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Mid-Atlantic region champion Hollidaysburg (PA) survived another elimination game on Monday as they defeated Metro Region's Massapequa (NY) 7-1 in the Little League World Series at Lamade Stadium. Hollidaysburg will take on either Great Lakes champion Hagerstown (IN) or Southeast champion Nolensville (TN) on Tuesday afternoon. The...
WBRE

Three new statues unveiled in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three new statues were unveiled Sunday evening in Williamsport’s Market Square, including the 43r President of the United States. It’s part of a milestone anniversary of the Little League World Series. To celebrate 75 years of the Little League World Series, the Williamsport Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce unveiled 3 […]
atlantainjurylawyerblog.com

Another (Predictable and Preventable) Bunk Bed Injury

I read with horror and sadness about another child who was severely injured from falling off a elevated bunk bed that had no bedrail or guardrail. This time it happened to a young child, Easton Oliverson, who was playing in the Little League World Series. Horror and sadness because this was a totally predictable and totally preventable incident because there were no rails on the elevated bunk bed this child fell from. This happened during the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The child suffered a head injury as the fall punctured an artery which caused bleeding on the brain and he needed a piece of skull removed during emergency brain surgery. Some encouraging news came Wednesday, KSTU reports, as Easton was awake, off of oxygen assistance, talking and sitting up in a chair.
NorthcentralPA.com

New eye doctor joins UPMC Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — Dr. Wesley Adams is the latest member of the Opthalmology team at UPMC Williamsport. Before joining UPMC, Dr. Adams worked with Rocky Mountain Eye Center, Salida and Alamosa, Colorado. “Our eye health is something we may take for granted until we have an injury or medical issue affecting the eyes or our vision,” said Dr. Adams. “When concerns arise, it’s essential to have access to quality care. I’m excited to join the team in Williamsport and help extend our services to the...
State College

Another 12-Story High-Rise Is in the Works for Downtown State College. It Might Be the Last

A student housing developer has submitted plans for another 12-story, mixed-use building in downtown State College. With a pending zoning change that could be enacted as early as next month, borough officials believe that Landmark Properties’ plans for the 155-foot tall The Mark could be the final high-rise of its kind to be developed in the downtown for the foreseeable future.
fox8tv.com

State College Restaurant Charged

Authorities with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General have charged a State College restaurant/business owner for allegedly failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes. Investigators say Yean Ngan, who owns the Little Szechuan PA, Tea-Time State College, and Little College Food Court, reportedly failed to pay...
WTAJ

Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg. Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a […]
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

