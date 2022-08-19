ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

First African American Major with BRPD passes away at 91

BATON ROUGE - Moses Evans Sr., a trailblazer and pioneer for African American equality in Baton Rouge, has died at 91, a family member told WBRZ Monday morning. Evans Sr., born in 1931, was a Slaughter native and served in the Korean War where he earned the Occupation and National Defense Services medals, The Advocate reports in its obituary. He later served in the Air Force Reserves stationed in New Orleans. When he returned home, Evans Sr. attained his G.E.D. from Northwestern High School and afterward decided to become a police officer.
African American Mass returns to St. Joseph Cathedral

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Office of Black Catholics held its 25th annual African American Mass this morning. The service took place at St. Jospeh Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge. The first African American Mass was held at Southern University in August of 1994. The church service was postponed...
Darrow Community Center rededicated in honor of former councilman

Darrow Community Center is being rededicated in honor of a citizen who gave so much and significantly impacted the community. Joseph U. Pierre Sr., known to many as “Mr. Joe” or Ulysses, was born February 8, 1934, to Theophile Pierre and Blanche Ganier Pierre. He was a native of Welcome, Louisiana and later became a resident of Darrow, Louisiana. In 1972, he was elected to the Ascension Parish Police Jury and later the Ascension Parish Council, representing District 3.
Around Livingston for Aug. 24, 2022

As a 1976 Denham Springs High graduate, I like to keep in touch with my classmates — something that happens on Facebook every day. In recent years, most of my posts have been about by illness and pets. I decided to announce the latest news in my journey in...
Burger King franchisee looking for 300 workers for southwest Louisiana locations

The Burger King locations in southwest Louisiana are looking for employees to fill 300 positions. GPS Hospitality, the franchisee for the eight Lafayette locations and 29 others in Acadiana and the Lake Charles area, is holding a online job fair until 9 p.m. Tuesday to help fill the positions. The company is looking for 50 managers and 250 team members immediately, company officials announced.
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences

HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
LOUISIANA STATE
BRPD investigation underway after downtown fight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB has confirmed the Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a fight led to one of its officers using a taser to break up the altercation. In a video obtained by WAFB, the officer appears to use a taser once while responding to a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRPD investigates viral video showing fight in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that an investigation is underway after a video circulated on social media showing a fight that broke out in downtown Baton Rouge over the weekend. The NAACP Baton Rouge Branch released the following statement:. “We were notified of...
Officer investigated for use of force

Ascension Parish Council votes to ban the sale of controversial product kratom. Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana to ban the sale of the controversial herbal supplement kratom. Man accused of fatally hitting woman with his car after high-speed chase fails to show up for court. Updated:...
Our Lady of the Lake earns Level I trauma center status. Here’s how they got there.

In 2005, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center received a rush of trauma patients as Hurricane Katrina unleashed its wrath on Louisiana. The Lake was overwhelmed, recalled Dr. Tomas Jacome, the hospital’s trauma medical director. At the time, the hospital hadn’t even thought about pursuing any trauma certification from the American College of Surgeons, let alone Level I, the organization’s top status.
Around Ascension for Aug. 24, 2022

As a longtime resident of Ascension Parish, I try to keep in touch with old friends — something that happens on Facebook every day. In recent years, most of my posts have been about by illness and pets. I decided to announce the latest news in my journey in...
'Hospital within a hospital': Baton Rouge General honors Black nurses for work in segregation era

When Baton Rouge General Hospital relocated to the Florida Boulevard location in the 1950s, some nurses say there was more than one hospital on-site. In keeping with racial attitudes of the time, one section called Four South was exclusively for Black patients and staffed exclusively by Black nurses. On July 27, the hospital recognized those nurses for the work they performed in difficult circumstances, including Earl Dean Joseph, 91, who was part of the first group hired.

