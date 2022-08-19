Darrow Community Center is being rededicated in honor of a citizen who gave so much and significantly impacted the community. Joseph U. Pierre Sr., known to many as “Mr. Joe” or Ulysses, was born February 8, 1934, to Theophile Pierre and Blanche Ganier Pierre. He was a native of Welcome, Louisiana and later became a resident of Darrow, Louisiana. In 1972, he was elected to the Ascension Parish Police Jury and later the Ascension Parish Council, representing District 3.

DARROW, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO