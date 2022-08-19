Read full article on original website
Related
wbrz.com
First African American Major with BRPD passes away at 91
BATON ROUGE - Moses Evans Sr., a trailblazer and pioneer for African American equality in Baton Rouge, has died at 91, a family member told WBRZ Monday morning. Evans Sr., born in 1931, was a Slaughter native and served in the Korean War where he earned the Occupation and National Defense Services medals, The Advocate reports in its obituary. He later served in the Air Force Reserves stationed in New Orleans. When he returned home, Evans Sr. attained his G.E.D. from Northwestern High School and afterward decided to become a police officer.
African American Mass returns to St. Joseph Cathedral
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Office of Black Catholics held its 25th annual African American Mass this morning. The service took place at St. Jospeh Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge. The first African American Mass was held at Southern University in August of 1994. The church service was postponed...
pelicanpostonline.com
Darrow Community Center rededicated in honor of former councilman
Darrow Community Center is being rededicated in honor of a citizen who gave so much and significantly impacted the community. Joseph U. Pierre Sr., known to many as “Mr. Joe” or Ulysses, was born February 8, 1934, to Theophile Pierre and Blanche Ganier Pierre. He was a native of Welcome, Louisiana and later became a resident of Darrow, Louisiana. In 1972, he was elected to the Ascension Parish Police Jury and later the Ascension Parish Council, representing District 3.
theadvocate.com
'We're both over the moon excited': Trina Edwards on her engagement to John Alario
Long time state legislator John Alario, 78, popped the question, and as she said she would, Trina Edwards, widow of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, accepted Alario's proposal of marriage. "We haven't picked a date or made any decisions yet," Edwards said regarding the engagement. "We are both over-the-moon excited." Edwards...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Aug. 24, 2022
As a 1976 Denham Springs High graduate, I like to keep in touch with my classmates — something that happens on Facebook every day. In recent years, most of my posts have been about by illness and pets. I decided to announce the latest news in my journey in...
theadvocate.com
Burger King franchisee looking for 300 workers for southwest Louisiana locations
The Burger King locations in southwest Louisiana are looking for employees to fill 300 positions. GPS Hospitality, the franchisee for the eight Lafayette locations and 29 others in Acadiana and the Lake Charles area, is holding a online job fair until 9 p.m. Tuesday to help fill the positions. The company is looking for 50 managers and 250 team members immediately, company officials announced.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge hospital awarded Level One trauma center status
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical has been verified as a Level One adult trauma center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), making it the first in the region and third in the state of Louisiana. “This is a big deal for...
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Louisiana charter schools must serve everyone, including low-income students
Louisiana has moved strongly in the direction of charter schools, but too often, these public schools aren't sufficiently serving students of all income levels. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week showing that 18.5% of authorized charter schools are not enrolling enough children from economically disadvantaged homes. Waguespack looked at 108 charter schools serving almost 66,000 students and found that more than 1 in 5 schools failed to meet admission rules aimed at ensuring full access at least once during the past six years.
theadvocate.com
‘This is all politics’: How a little-known board became Baton Rouge's police reform battleground
For Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, the road to overhauling a force reeling from the shooting of Alton Sterling four years ago has led time and again to an obscure city board that plays a crucial role in how and whether officers get disciplined. The five-member Baton Rouge Municipal...
Louisiana woman shot 4 times at friends home recalls ordeal; says they are no longer friends
Zalaya Fryer, 18, was shot four times last week at the Himbola Apartments in Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: There's a lot to worry about from Mother Nature, even in a pause in hurricanes
We’re not trying to jinx anything, but we’re as happy as anyone that this has been so far a very quiet hurricane season for the Gulf Coast. But there is no question that people are right to worry about what will happen during the traditionally more active months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BRPD investigation underway after downtown fight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB has confirmed the Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a fight led to one of its officers using a taser to break up the altercation. In a video obtained by WAFB, the officer appears to use a taser once while responding to a...
brproud.com
BRPD investigates viral video showing fight in downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that an investigation is underway after a video circulated on social media showing a fight that broke out in downtown Baton Rouge over the weekend. The NAACP Baton Rouge Branch released the following statement:. “We were notified of...
theadvocate.com
New CFO at Our Lady of the Lake, new doctors at Baton Rouge General, Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health
-- Mel Collins has been elected as president of NPC Services. Collins served as NPC’s facility manager since 2004, managing day-to-day operations and administration, operations staff and coordination of contracted services. Collins succeeds Bill Dawson, who retired after 36 years. He earned a bachelor's in civil engineering from LSU.
WAFB.com
Officer investigated for use of force
Ascension Parish Council votes to ban the sale of controversial product kratom. Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana to ban the sale of the controversial herbal supplement kratom. Man accused of fatally hitting woman with his car after high-speed chase fails to show up for court. Updated:...
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake earns Level I trauma center status. Here’s how they got there.
In 2005, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center received a rush of trauma patients as Hurricane Katrina unleashed its wrath on Louisiana. The Lake was overwhelmed, recalled Dr. Tomas Jacome, the hospital’s trauma medical director. At the time, the hospital hadn’t even thought about pursuing any trauma certification from the American College of Surgeons, let alone Level I, the organization’s top status.
theadvocate.com
Around Ascension for Aug. 24, 2022
As a longtime resident of Ascension Parish, I try to keep in touch with old friends — something that happens on Facebook every day. In recent years, most of my posts have been about by illness and pets. I decided to announce the latest news in my journey in...
theadvocate.com
A true family restaurant: For 44 years, customers have flocked to LeBlanc's for good food and fellowship
Her name has changed from LeBlanc to Waguespack, but it doesn't matter. Everyone still knows her as Ms. Barbara, the lady who always sits at the corner table at LeBlanc's Drive Inn. That is, when she's not taking orders behind the counter or helping out at the grill in the kitchen.
theadvocate.com
'Hospital within a hospital': Baton Rouge General honors Black nurses for work in segregation era
When Baton Rouge General Hospital relocated to the Florida Boulevard location in the 1950s, some nurses say there was more than one hospital on-site. In keeping with racial attitudes of the time, one section called Four South was exclusively for Black patients and staffed exclusively by Black nurses. On July 27, the hospital recognized those nurses for the work they performed in difficult circumstances, including Earl Dean Joseph, 91, who was part of the first group hired.
Comments / 13