ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Massive atlas moth spotted for first time in US, officials say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLd4U_0hNABNiV00

SEATTLE — Entomologists want Washington state residents to look out for an invasive flying insect – and considering its size, it would be hard to miss.

According to KIRO-TV, a University of Washington professor spotted an atlas moth in the Seattle suburb of Bellevue last month. The massive moths are among the world’s largest, with wingspans reaching nearly 10 inches, experts said.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture received a report of the sighting, believed to be the first in the United States, on July 7, according to KIRO. Entomologists there identified the specimen and sent it to their counterparts at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where officials confirmed that it was an atlas moth, the news station reported.

“This is a ‘gee-whiz’ type of insect because it is so large,” Sven Spichiger, a managing entomologist for the WSDA, said in a statement about the moths, which typically live in parts of Asia.

“This is normally a tropical moth,” he added, according to a WSDA blog post. “We are not sure it could survive here.”

USDA scientists are now trying to determine whether the specimen was a “one-off escapee” or part of a larger group that has made a home in Washington, Spichiger said.

Karla Salp, a USDA spokesperson, told KIRO that while a single caterpillar likely wouldn’t do much harm, an infestation could lead to the defoliation of apple and cherry trees in the area, ultimately impacting trade.

If you see one of the moths in Washington state, take a photo and send the image to pestprogram@agr.wa.gov, officials said.

“The moths do not pose a public health threat and thus can safely be photographed, handled and collected,” the WSDA said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 men convicted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, delivering swift verdicts in a plot that was broken up by the FBI and described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
State
Washington State
City
Bellevue, WA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

College students return to campus without access to abortion

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — (AP) — Students returning to college are confronting a new reality in states such as Texas, Ohio and Indiana: Abortion, an option for an unplanned pregnancy when they were last on campus, has since been banned, often with few exceptions. Students said they've made changes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moths#Atlas#University Of Washington#Wsda#Usda
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

USA Mullet Championships: Wisconsin claims winners in kids, teen divisions

Wisconsin is famous for its cheesehead sports fans. On Sunday, the state rocked its locks claimed a different kind of hair-raising distinction. Two of the winners from the 2022 USA Mullet Championships hail from the Badger State. Emmitt Bailey, 8, of Menomonie, won the kids division, while Cayden Kershaw, of Wausau, placed first in the teen division, WITI-TV reported.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital

DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Instagram
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fentanyl overdoses jump in two metro counties

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Fentanyl is a problem all over the metro Atlanta area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Sunday, August 21, marks the Drug Enforcement Administration National Prevention and Awareness Day. Cobb & Douglas Public Health recently began tracking fentanyl-related overdoses and officials...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Missing hiker found dead after being swept away by Zion National Park floodwaters

SPRINGDALE, Utah — Searchers found the body of missing hiker, Jetal Agnihotri, late Monday in southern Utah’s Zion Nation Park, park officials confirmed. The 29-year-old Arizonan was swept off her feet by floodwaters as she hiked through The Narrows on Friday, prompting a four-day search extending beyond the park’s southern border, KSL-TV reported.
UTAH STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
178K+
Followers
123K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy