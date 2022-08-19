More students return to class today as schools stagger their start dates

Many area schools across the Miami Valley returned to the classroom this week but with staggering start dates.

Today three area school districts will welcome back more of their students to the classroom.

In Greene County, Xenia Community Schools welcomed back junior and seniors today. Preschool and kindergarten will start on August 22.

In Montgomery County, Kettering City Schools are set to have junior and seniors return to the classroom. Next week Kettering will have preschool and kindergarten start.

>> Back to School: Start dates for local districts

Oakwood City Schools have elementary students returning to the classroom. Grades 1-6 have their first day today, and preschool and kindergarten will start on August 22.

News Center 7′s Dontre Drexelius spoke with Oakwood Superintendent Kyle Ramey and asked him about the future of students, parents, and staff about Covid-19 restrictions.

“We support and institute the Alice training in particular, and we have our safety officers in the building. throughout the summer they were walking through I know I’ve seen them several times in the first couple of days, it’s going to continue to do that as well. So, we have lots of safety. we do quite a bit with social-emotional awareness and making sure that we support our students because the key to safety in our opinion, it’s about the relationships and making sure that the students feel safe, that they’re willing to say something if they see something,” Ramey said.

