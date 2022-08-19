ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, OH

More students return to class today as schools stagger their start dates

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
Many area schools across the Miami Valley returned to the classroom this week but with staggering start dates.

Today three area school districts will welcome back more of their students to the classroom.

In Greene County, Xenia Community Schools welcomed back junior and seniors today. Preschool and kindergarten will start on August 22.

In Montgomery County, Kettering City Schools are set to have junior and seniors return to the classroom. Next week Kettering will have preschool and kindergarten start.

Oakwood City Schools have elementary students returning to the classroom. Grades 1-6 have their first day today, and preschool and kindergarten will start on August 22.

News Center 7′s Dontre Drexelius spoke with Oakwood Superintendent Kyle Ramey and asked him about the future of students, parents, and staff about Covid-19 restrictions.

“We support and institute the Alice training in particular, and we have our safety officers in the building. throughout the summer they were walking through I know I’ve seen them several times in the first couple of days, it’s going to continue to do that as well. So, we have lots of safety. we do quite a bit with social-emotional awareness and making sure that we support our students because the key to safety in our opinion, it’s about the relationships and making sure that the students feel safe, that they’re willing to say something if they see something,” Ramey said.

WHIO Dayton

Police: Man impersonates parent at Xenia school, planned to abduct child

XENIA — A man is in jail after police say he pretended to be a parent at a school “open house” event in Xenia with the intent to kidnap a child. Xenia Police said Reid Duran, 35, of Fairborn, went into St. Brigid School Monday night during a beginning of the school year “open house” event and pretended to be a parent of one of the children attending the event.
XENIA, OH
Fox 19

Mold delays return to classroom at Warren County school district

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The start of the school year has been delayed for some students in the Wayne Local School District due to mold in classrooms. Students at the district’s high school and junior high school are not expected to be back in the classroom until next week. Some parents, meanwhile, are asking for more transparency about the mold issues.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Meet Smitherman & Martinez, the faces of student government

President Isaac Smitherman and Vice President Yulia Martinez were elected to the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG) last March after weeks of vigorous campaigning in all corners of campus. Smitherman, an environmental engineering student, and Martinez, a computer science student, ran a platform that focused on creating an equitable college experience for all students, emphasizing the importance of sustainability and working directly with UC’s higher administration to actively voice the needs of the entire student body. The News Record sat down with the pair to discuss the significance of SG and their plans for the upcoming school year.
CINCINNATI, OH
Urbana Citizen

Habitat house taking shape in Mechanicsburg

Habitat For Humanity Champaign County Ohio (HFHCCO) is building its 12th home after the village of Mechanicsburg gifted a lot to Habitat at 141 E. Race St. Volunteer help is most appreciated. “We are thankful for the many churches, businesses, and individuals who come forward to assist in building our...
MECHANICSBURG, OH
WSOC Charlotte

Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital

DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
INDIANA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Survey shows nurses continue to leave health care field

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — New numbers show staff shortages in health care continue to get worse. Jennifer McDermott has been in nursing for 20 years, but she recently decided it was time to take a break. “I still love nursing, but to be a bedside nurse, I’m not sure...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Dayton, OH
