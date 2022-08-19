ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

‘Inside your County Government’ podcast celebrates ‘Nonprofit Day’

By College of Southern Maryland
 4 days ago
To celebrate National Nonprofit Awareness Day on Aug. 17, Charles County Government’s ‘Inside Your County Government’ podcast to hear Community Engagement Coordinator Doria Fleisher chat with College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Nonprofit Institute Senior Consultant Cara Fogarty and Melvin Brennan, chief executive officer at United Way of Southern Maryland about everything from starting a nonprofit and supporting a nonprofit, to the amazing benefits that nonprofits bring to our community.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CSM lifts COVID-19 vaccine requirement immediately

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Board of Trustees voted Aug. 19, 2022 to lift the college’s current COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The trustees reached this decision based on numerous factors, including the Center for Disease Control (CDC) issuing new federal guidelines loosening virus protocols and erasing the distinction among people based on vaccination status. Also contributing to […]
LA PLATA, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Leonardtown Summer Music Festival Presents: Josh Airhart & The Foundation At Port Of Leonardtown Winery

Leonardtown, MD— The Town of Leonardtown and the Port of Leonardtown Winery are excited to present Josh Airhart & The Foundation in concert at the Winery, located at: 23190 Newtowne Neck Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650, on Saturday, August 27th from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Josh is an accomplished singer/songwriter who performs a wide range of pop, rock and […]
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Interact Club Teens Win an Array of Awards

The Interact Club of Charles County is a service club based on the principles of service, fellowship, diversity, integrity, and leadership. The Interact Club, which is made up of students ages 12-18, is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Charles County. Meeting at the Neighborhood Creative Arts Center (NCAC) and advised by Georgia Bonney, the […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

New program seeks to expand makerspaces across the state

“Makerspaces” can be many things at once: part classroom, part community center, part art studio, a part workshop where hobbyists can tinker, and even part business incubator and co-working space. They can also be a powerful tool for economic growth, community revitalization, creating jobs, and developing the state’s manufacturing workforce. Now, there is a new […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CSM student Monique Reed is recognized as one of Top 50 Student Hackers worldwide

“Coding is really messy, and I live for the mess because I have learned that the most beautiful things come from messes,” shared CSM student Monique Reed, who was named one of the nation’s ‘Top 50 Hackers of 2022’ by Major League Hacking (MLH), the official student hackathon league. “Hackathons have really given me a chance to embrace […]
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Department of Recreation & Parks Announces the 26th Annual Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament

LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks is pleased to announce the 26th Annual Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament (formerly known as the Scott Verbic Golf Tournament) to be held Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at the Wicomico Shores Golf Course. The event has generated over $185,000 in its 25-year history. Proceeds from the event support the […]
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

TEDCO Announces Inaugural Tech Fair in September

COLUMBIA, Md. (August 10, 2022)—TEDCO, Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies, will host a free Tech Fair starting at 9:00 am on September 12, 2022, at the Hotel at the University of Maryland. TEDCO created the fair to connect entrepreneurs and small business owners in any industry from Maryland’s underserved communities to technology companies, resources, […]
MARYLAND STATE
