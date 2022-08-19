ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

St. Mary’s County Teachers And School Support Staff To Be Honored During Concert at Leonardtown Wharf

By Town of Leonardtown
 4 days ago
Leonardtown, MD— The summer of music continues when the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival presents another exciting concert featuring The Flippin’ Eyelids and Doc Lohn On the Water’s Edge at the Leonardtown Wharf on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Come celebrate the end of summer (we’ll have bubbles, chalk, beach balls and hula hoops on hand for summertime fun!), and help us collect supplies for local students (this family-friendly concert is FREE and open to the public, but your donations to local schools are appreciated).

Doc Lohn kicks off the evening performing a variety of hits from rock and country to standards and blues from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. Then The Flippin’ Eyelids take the stage to thrill the crowd with their high-energy take on popular classic rock, modern music, oldies and dance tunes from 5:20 p.m. – 7 p.m. In between the sets (starting at 5 p.m.), the Town of Leonardtown and major event sponsor Jimmy Hayden of RE/MAX 100 and Homes for Heroes will hold a special ceremony in honor of St. Mary’s County Teachers and school support staff.

Local St. Mary’s County teachers and the often-overlooked support staff (bus drivers, cafeteria aides, maintenance workers, etc.) for our county schools are invited to attend to be a part of this special ceremony that will include words from the St. Mary’s County Board Member, Mary Washington, and a special prize drawing were over $400 in gifts and prizes (donated by Jimmy Hayden and caring local Leonardtown businesses including root, SUP & Fitness, Wharfside Wellness Massage Therapy, David’s Florals, Reflexology with Ruth, SPICE Studio, Fenwick Street Used Books and the Crazy for Ewe Yarn Store), will be given to honor these vital members of our community (advance registration for the gift drawing is closed, but county teachers and support staff may still register at the event before 4:30 p.m.).

In addition to the live music and merriment, attendees will be able to purchase and enjoy tasty eats from the Auxiliary of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, award-winning wine from the Port of Leonardtown Winery, beer from the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, and sweet treats from the Frog Town Ice Cream Shop.

Attendees will be able to join in the fun by land or water – catch FREE shuttle rides from the Leonardtown Trolley provided by Patuxent Transportation from Leonardtown Square down to the Wharf (the trolley is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. throughout the day), or pull up to the Town’s new slips and enjoy the music with friends right from your boat. Land lovers, please bring your own lawn chair or blanket for your comfort.

Join us for an amazing afternoon of music On the Water’s Edge at the Leonardtown Wharf this Saturday. Then look for other exciting concerts around Town from the Leonardtown Square to the Port of Leonardtown Winery through October 2022 and be sure to join us for a fabulous summer of music in Leonardtown!

For a complete list of music in Leonardtown visit: VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownMusicFest .

The On the Water’s Edge music series at the Leonardtown Wharf (part of the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival) is sponsored by Jimmy Hayden of RE/MAX 100 and Homes for Heroes. Other concerts around Leonardtown, including the Leonardtown Square and Port of Leonardtown Winery, are presented by the Leonardtown Arts & Entertainment District, Marrick Homes, Quality Built Homes, Olde Towne Insurance, the County Times, Port of Leonardtown Winery, and other valued sponsors.

To view a full list of sponsors for the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival go to: VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownMusicFest

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
