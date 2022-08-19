Fire Marshal investigating Waldorf fire

Waldorf, MD- The Office of the State Fire Marshal-Southern Region is investigating a fire at a home on Greystone Circle in Waldorf, MD that happened early Thursday morning.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

The Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department received the assignment at 7:46 a.m. and responded with fifty personnel. When crews arrived they discovered the fire had been extinguished. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

According to the preliminary report, a neighbor observed smoke coming from the back of the house and alerted the occupant, allowing them to safely exit the home. The fire was extinguished by the use of a garden hose prior to the arrival of the fire department. The report estimates the damage at $20,000.00.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6833.