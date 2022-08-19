ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

Fire Marshal investigating Waldorf fire

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
 4 days ago
Waldorf, MD- The Office of the State Fire Marshal-Southern Region is investigating a fire at a home on Greystone Circle in Waldorf, MD that happened early Thursday morning.

The Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department received the assignment at 7:46 a.m. and responded with fifty personnel. When crews arrived they discovered the fire had been extinguished. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

According to the preliminary report, a neighbor observed smoke coming from the back of the house and alerted the occupant, allowing them to safely exit the home.  The fire was extinguished by the use of a garden hose prior to the arrival of the fire department.  The report estimates the damage at $20,000.00.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6833.

DC News Now

Head-on collision sends 5 to hospital

SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Five people had to go to the hospital Monday after a head-on collision involving two vehicles in East Silver Spring. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service tweeted about the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of University Blvd. All five victims suffered non […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Human remains found in wood line near National Harbor in Oxon Hill

OXON HILL, Md. — An investigation is underway after human remains were found near National Harbor in Oxon Hill Monday morning, according to authorities. The Maryland National-Capital Park Police, Prince George's County Division said officers received a call around 11 a.m. for a report of a decomposed body. Officers...
OXON HILL, MD
