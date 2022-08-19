DUI Accused Found Guilty by Jury after Prosecutor Notes Accused May be ‘Truthful,’ but Needs New Friends

Read full article on original website
davisvanguard.org
Accused Claims He Tried to Surrender Himself – Twice; Judge Tells Him to Try Again
WOODLAND, CA – An accused sat in Yolo County Superior Court last week awaiting the hearing of his case in front of the Honorable David W. Reed. It was just for a suspended license and a violation of his probation—but he had failed to follow a court order, and that elevated the problem.
FBI launches investigation into Antioch Police Department
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Eight officers at the Antioch Police Department are the focus of a federal investigation, according to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe. Thorpe said at a press conference on Monday that a total of eight officers, all patrol officers, are currently the focus of an FBI and Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office […]
Paradise Post
Twist in macabre Northern California case: Body in chair apparently left there by son
In a twist on an already strange case, a body believed to have been sitting for years in a Northern California home was apparently left there by the dead man’s son, the Calaveras County sheriff’s office reported. The macabre discovery made headlines last week: A deputy who went...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Disobeying a court order, disturbing the peace, more
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Aug. 13. Kimberly Eileen Crow, 52, was arrested at 1:59 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen property and...
Pittsburg man gets 5 years for selling fentanyl that killed former classmate
PITTSBURG – An Eastern Contra Costa County man has been sentenced to over five years in federal prison for selling pills laced with fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a former classmate, federal prosecutors said.Northern California U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds' office announced Monday that 23-year-old Gage Pascoe of Pittsburg received a 68 month sentence, along with five years of supervised release. Earlier this year, Pascoe pleaded guilty to the charge of distributing fentanyl.Court document said on the night of June 16, 2020, the former classmate came to Pascoe's house to buy oxycodone pills. He sold her 13 "M30" pills,...
Boyfriend convicted in 2020 killing of Rancho Cordova woman
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man is now facing up to life in prison after he was convicted of killing a Rancho Cordova woman in 2020. The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that Nicholas Brynelson was convicted of the first-degree murder of Jong Hee Park. According to...
KCRA.com
Family calls for justice 5 years after unsolved murder of North Highlands man
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A family is still searching for answers five years after the unsolved murder of a man at his North Highlands home. The family gathered at Tetotem Park in Antelope on Sunday, just one day before the five-year-anniversary of Terry McCauley's death. "Our lives will never...
crimevoice.com
Two Arrested After Police Chase in Amador County
Photos: (Cover) Evidence Collected / (In Story ) Photos of the Scene. Originally Published By: Amador County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “On August 5, 2022, at approximately 12:58 am, a deputy was patrolling the area of North Main Street in Jackson, when he attempted a traffic enforcement stop of an Acura SUV being driven by a known wanted suspect. The suspect failed to stop and led the deputy on a pursuit northbound on North Main Street and onto Jackson Gate Road. A responding deputy was able to position himself ahead of the pursuit and successfully deploy spike strips, deflating both front tires of the vehicle. The pursuit continued across Highway 49, onto Martell Road and then westbound on Highway 88. The suspect then drove into the Save Mart parking lot and continued behind the buildings to the southwest corner of the complex, where he stopped the vehicle and fled on foot into the field adjacent to Walmart. Numerous deputies chased the suspect until he was eventually caught and arrested behind a residence on Arroyo Place.
Yuba County woman allegedly assaulted by DoorDash delivery driver
LINDA, California — A Yuba County woman says she was sexually assaulted by a delivery driver working for DoorDash. The company says the driver has been removed from their platform, but the victim is still in shock. Lydia Breitenfeldt ordered lunch to her Linda home Friday afternoon. She says...
Proud Boy member confronts fellow San Juan School Board candidate
FAIR OAKS — A member of the Proud Boys, who is also a San Juan School Board candidate, and self-described "alpha male" got into a confrontation with another candidate at a park in Fair Oaks.The exchange between San Juan Unified School Board candidates Ben Avey and Jeffrey Perrine was captured on video.Perrine is getting very close to Avey on the video before he is physically pushed back by another man watching the exchange.In the video, Perrine can be heard saying, "Just so you know bro, you're scared of me for a reason, and I'm not going to go away.""It was...
CBS News
Former Elk Grove High coach found not guilty by jury of molesting underage girl
A former Elk Grove High School coach who was on trial for allegedly molesting a young girl has been found not guilty. On February 19, 2022, Thomas Rossow, 67, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a misdemeanor charge related to inappropriate physical contact with an underage girl, according to a news release sent out by the sheriff's office.
CBS News
Victim of Sacramento hit-and-run collision Saturday identified
SACRAMENTO — A man who was killed in a hit-and-run vehicle crash early Saturday has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Albert Tam of Sacramento. Just after midnight, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court regarding reports of an injured person laying in the roadway, according to police.
abc10.com
5-year-old killing of Terry McCauley in North Highlands still unsolved
It's been five years since the killing of Terry McCauley in North Highlands. His family still seeks answers and closures in the Sacramento County homicide.
Stockton police seize 55 pounds of meth in traffic stop
(BCN) — Two men were arrested last week in Stockton after officers allegedly found 55 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle valued at approximately $110,000, police said. Norberto Sanchez, 39 of Ceres and Cesar Osuna, 40, of Los Angeles, were arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail in connection with the narcotics located […]
KCRA.com
Man killed in Stockton triple shooting known for working at food truck
STOCKTON, Calif. — Close friends of a mankilled in a triple shooting in Stockton on Friday say many in the community knew him because he worked at a popular food truck. Terry Toerurn, 36, loved working at Johnny Wokker food truck, according to its owner. "Being around positivity, I...
crimevoice.com
Pair arrested in connection to alleged armed robbery in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — On Saturday night, August 13, a clerk at a food and liquor store called to report that two men had just robbed the store at gunpoint. Their getaway car was a Honda Accord. Officers arrived and began looking for any available evidence, as well as collecting statements...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa man sentenced to 16 years after 2 friends overdose on meth
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa man who operated a drug house has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison after two men died from overdoses as a result of ingesting narcotics at his residence, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. Toby Rosa, 50, was found...
Five arrested in Petaluma saturation patrol
PETALUMA - Five drivers were arrested Friday night and early Saturday during a DUI saturation patrol by the Petaluma Police Department.The arrests were made between the hours of 10:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday.Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, police said.The Petaluma Police Department has made 170 DUI arrests since January 1, 2022. During the same period in the previous year, 93 DUI arrests were made.
2 Men Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yuba County (Yuba County, CA)
According to the news release by the California Highway Patrol’s Yuba-Sutter, a motor vehicle collision occurred on Sunday afternoon. The officials stated that a 39-year-old Sacramento man was [..]
goldcountrymedia.com
Commentary: Gun buybacks - Ignoring cost/benefit ratios can be deadly
Whenever you hear, “If we save just one life …,” brace yourself. Chances are excellent you are about to hear a thoroughly illogical ignoring of the relationship between benefits vs. costs. Benefits generally come with a cost, and that cost can be severe. When I read the...
