DUI Accused Found Guilty by Jury after Prosecutor Notes Accused May be ‘Truthful,’ but Needs New Friends

Photos: (Cover) Evidence Collected / (In Story ) Photos of the Scene. Originally Published By: Amador County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “On August 5, 2022, at approximately 12:58 am, a deputy was patrolling the area of North Main Street in Jackson, when he attempted a traffic enforcement stop of an Acura SUV being driven by a known wanted suspect. The suspect failed to stop and led the deputy on a pursuit northbound on North Main Street and onto Jackson Gate Road. A responding deputy was able to position himself ahead of the pursuit and successfully deploy spike strips, deflating both front tires of the vehicle. The pursuit continued across Highway 49, onto Martell Road and then westbound on Highway 88. The suspect then drove into the Save Mart parking lot and continued behind the buildings to the southwest corner of the complex, where he stopped the vehicle and fled on foot into the field adjacent to Walmart. Numerous deputies chased the suspect until he was eventually caught and arrested behind a residence on Arroyo Place.

AMADOR COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO