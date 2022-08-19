Do you own a home near a top ranked school in Horry County or plan to? We have the list.

SC School report card, put out by the South Carolina Department of Education, shows an overall rating for school and district performance each year.

Horry County, the third largest school district in the state, scored above the state average in a number of key metrics in the 2020-21 SC Report Card, which is based on the 2019-2021 school year.

Here is a breakdown of those metrics below.

Horry County schools overall rating in English and Math

The SC School report card collected data on Horry County student scores on the SC Ready end-of-year assessments. The SC School Report Card for 2020-21 shows both an overall rating and an end-of-year assessment rating.

Students who take the end-of-year assessments can receive the following scores:

Does not meet expectations

Approaches expectations

Meets expectations

Exceeds expectations

For English Language Arts, here’s how Horry County students scored overall in comparison to the state:

Horry County: 48.9% of students met or exceeded expectations

South Carolina average: 42.6% of students met or exceeded expectations.

For mathematics, Horry County students scored above the state for an overall rating.

Horry County: 42.5% of students met or exceeded expectations

South Carolina average: 37.3% of students met or exceeded expectations

Horry County student scores on end-of-year assessments

English Language Arts end-of-year assessments focuses on reading and writing skills. 3rd graders through 8th graders take these assessments at the end of the year. Horry County students scored higher by a little less than 10% of the state’s average scores on the English Language Arts exam.

Horry County: 70.5%

South Carolina: 63%

For the Algebra 1 end-of-year assessment, Horry County students scored more than 10% higher than that of the state’s average scores.

Horry County: 70.5%

South Carolina: 46.8%

Horry County School District graduation rate

In the 2020-21 school year, the graduation rate for Horry County students was a little bit lower than the state’s graduation rate. The graduation rate is the number of students receiving a standard high school diploma in four years.

Horry County: 82.7%

South Carolina: 83.3%

Top ranked schools in Horry County

Greatschools.org is a nonprofit organization that ranks schools based on academic performance and equity , which refers to how well a school serves academic development to groups of disadvantaged students. If a school receives a good rating, a 7-10 on the scale, it means that disadvantaged students are doing well.

This organization does not use the SC School report card data in their metrics, but rather has it’s own scale. It also includes both private and public schools in it’s data.

Here are the top five elementary schools in Horry County:

Here are the top five Middle schools in Horry County:

Here are the top five high schools in Horry County:

Editors note: This story was updated to reflect that the end-of-course assessment ratings are not given a letter score, but rather a scoring on whether or not a student does not meet, approaches, meets or exceeds expectations. (Updated at 2:46 p.m. on July 19, 2022.)