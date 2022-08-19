Fill up and save. Here are the best places to get gas in Macon right now.

The latest report from GasBuddy stated that gas prices may soon rise again.

“Wholesale gasoline prices having bounced back up some 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “That means the decline in average prices could wrap up soon.”

Currently, the national average is $3.93 and Georgia’s average is $3.47, according to AAA .

The most expensive places to get gas in Georgia include:

Savannah: $3.60

Hinesville-Fort Stewart: $3.59

Atlanta: $3.52

Brunswick: $3.45

Macon: $3.43

That’s right, Macon is the fifth highest place in the Peach State to get gas. But don’t fret, we’ve got good news.

Here are the cheapest places to fill up your tank in Macon:

BP at 815 Shurling Dr.: $3.00

Sunoco at 3855 Broadway: $3.13

Sam’s Club at 4701 Log Cabin Dr.: $3.14

Circle K at 4314 Pio Nono Ave.: $3.24

Raceway at 5127 Mercer University Dr.: $3.29

Download the GasBuddy app to stay updated about the best places to get gas near you.