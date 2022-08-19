Read full article on original website
Two temp positions available
Two temporary positions are available involving light to medium duty work assisting at dog training seminars being held near Little Falls, NY, from September 20-22 & October 18-20. You will be prepared to work outdoors in all types of weather for approximately 6 to 8 hours per day. Experience operating an ATV and having upper body strength is desired. The positions pay $15/hour. If interested, contact Lisa Kane at 610-390-7794 or by email at spotglory@ptd.net.
Concert scheduled at Holy Family Parish for Sep 2nd
The Osanna Chamber Ensemble is excited to announce our upcoming concert ‘Dmitri Bortnyansky–Son of Ukraine (1751-1825) The Music of an Orthodox Classical Church Composer’. By juxtaposing Bortnyansky’s liturgical harmonizations with several of his choral concerti, our next concert program dives into the essence of his compositional thought...
Cazenovia couple to wed
The engagement of Mari Valonis (Dickson City, PA) and Jonny Haines (Sackets Harbor, N.Y.) residents of Cazenovia was announced on Aug. 11, 2022, during a trip to Cape May, N.J. with the Valonis family. Jonny asked for Mari’s hand in marriage while looking for sea glass at Sunset Beach and Mari accepted.
4 Democrats vying for nomination in CNY’s 22nd congressional district
The newly drawn 22nd congressional district includes Onondaga, Madison, and Oneida counties and a small portion of Oswego County. In recent years, the majority of that geographic area has been represented by Republican John Katko. Now, four democrats are fighting to clinch the nomination and turn that seat blue in...
Lifeguards save unconscious infant at Central New York state park, officials say
Western, N.Y. — Four lifeguards will be honored Monday for saving an unconscious 11-month-old boy who was suffering from an allergic reaction last month at a Central New York state park, officials said. On July 5, the four Delta Lake State Park lifeguards were called to a campsite after...
Woodmen's Field Days return to Boonville featuring classic events, activities
BOONVILLE, N.Y. – The Woodsmen’s Field Days returned to Boonville Friday following a two-year break during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gates opened at 8 a.m. on Friday and will continue on, with free admission from 6 to 9 p.m. Events will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m....
CNY Police Officer Moving a Community Both On and Off Duty
A Central New York police officer is moving an entire community whether on or off duty. Jason Crippen is a police officer in the Village of Herkimer. He grew up in the Cooperstown area, graduated from college in 2002, and decided to stay in the area. His impact on the community makes him our First Responder of the week.
Multiple People Stabbed in Fight in Downtown Utica Friday Afternoon
UTICA, NY – At least three people were reportedly stabbed during a fight in downtown...
Ann L. (Rando) Whitney Saturday 1944 – 2022
Ann L. (Rando) Whitney of Sunset Circle passed away on Saturday morning, August 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of her passing. She was born on Feb. 19, 1944, in Herkimer, daughter of the late...
9 Chances To Investigate Terrifying Paranormal History In Upstate New York This October
Everyone has an image of that stereotypical haunted house. One of those exists here in Upstate New York, and this October you have 9 chances to explore it. Hyde Hall in Cooperstown is probably one of the most active paranormal locations in all of New York State. It was built by George Clarke starting in 1817 and over the course of 17 years, it was finished. Named after Clarke’s family home back in England, his goal was to create not just a home, but a complex system of buildings, placed in the middle of a park, and almost completely self-sufficient.
Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: August 21
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. New York State Police have identified the human remains found in a remote area of Morris. Laura L. Rous, 38 years old of Otego, was found August 2nd. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death is ongoing, according to a police media release. Authorities have called this case a murder investigation.
Primary Day Can’t Come Soon Enough After Ugly GOP Campaign
Are you sick of it yet? The Republican Primary for NY-22, the newly drawn Congressional district that aligns Oneida and Madison Counties with Syracuse, has completed early voting and the Primary set for Tuesday, 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.. The race is between Steve Wells from Madison County, and Brandon...
Teen dies after crashing into tree in Otsego County
MARYLAND, N.Y. – A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Otsego County after New York State Police say she went off the road and hit a tree just after noon on Sunday. The teen, whose name has not been released, was driving south on County Highway 42 in the town of Maryland when she crashed.
Montgomery County shelter employee viciously attacked
ROOT – Part of the typical routine at most animal shelters is to make sure dogs get out of their cages every day for exercise. When that happened Monday morning at the Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter in Montgomery County, the result was anything but typical. When an employee of...
Mohawk fire snuffs blazing farm equipment
Firefighters from the town of Mohawk posted dramatic photos of farm equipment on fire
Man drowns in Otsego County river
A man has reportedly drowned in a river in Otsego County. The Otsego County Sheriff's Office said Brian Walley, 43, of Walton, was canoeing with family at the time.
Cortland County woman arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Officers found that Danielle Webster, 23, was involved in a physical altercation with two adult victims. The altercation took place in front of a child.
4 Delta Lake lifeguards honored for saving infant's life
It was a slow and rainy day on July 5. Most of the campers had already returned home from the Fourth of July weekend and the beach was empty. It seemed like it would be a slow day until 11:30 a.m. That’s when a frantic 911 call was received about an 11-month-old child not breathing at the campground. Chief lifeguard Olivia Smith was the first lifeguard to the child.
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in upstate New York identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy doesn’t deserve the spotlight (Your Letters)
Articles glossed over Portnoy’s treatment of women. It’s really distressing to me that Syracuse.com continues to post stories featuring Dave Portnoy (”Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings,” Aug. 19, 2022). Giving this individual any attention for so-called pizza expertise is a slap in the face to the brave women that came out to stand against him.
