mylittlefalls.com

Two temp positions available

Two temporary positions are available involving light to medium duty work assisting at dog training seminars being held near Little Falls, NY, from September 20-22 & October 18-20. You will be prepared to work outdoors in all types of weather for approximately 6 to 8 hours per day. Experience operating an ATV and having upper body strength is desired. The positions pay $15/hour. If interested, contact Lisa Kane at 610-390-7794 or by email at spotglory@ptd.net.
mylittlefalls.com

Concert scheduled at Holy Family Parish for Sep 2nd

The Osanna Chamber Ensemble is excited to announce our upcoming concert ‘Dmitri Bortnyansky–Son of Ukraine (1751-1825) The Music of an Orthodox Classical Church Composer’. By juxtaposing Bortnyansky’s liturgical harmonizations with several of his choral concerti, our next concert program dives into the essence of his compositional thought...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
Cazenovia couple to wed

Cazenovia couple to wed

The engagement of Mari Valonis (Dickson City, PA) and Jonny Haines (Sackets Harbor, N.Y.) residents of Cazenovia was announced on Aug. 11, 2022, during a trip to Cape May, N.J. with the Valonis family. Jonny asked for Mari’s hand in marriage while looking for sea glass at Sunset Beach and Mari accepted.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Big Frog 104

CNY Police Officer Moving a Community Both On and Off Duty

A Central New York police officer is moving an entire community whether on or off duty. Jason Crippen is a police officer in the Village of Herkimer. He grew up in the Cooperstown area, graduated from college in 2002, and decided to stay in the area. His impact on the community makes him our First Responder of the week.
HERKIMER, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Ann L. (Rando) Whitney Saturday 1944 – 2022

Ann L. (Rando) Whitney of Sunset Circle passed away on Saturday morning, August 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of her passing. She was born on Feb. 19, 1944, in Herkimer, daughter of the late...
HERKIMER, NY
96.9 WOUR

9 Chances To Investigate Terrifying Paranormal History In Upstate New York This October

Everyone has an image of that stereotypical haunted house. One of those exists here in Upstate New York, and this October you have 9 chances to explore it. Hyde Hall in Cooperstown is probably one of the most active paranormal locations in all of New York State. It was built by George Clarke starting in 1817 and over the course of 17 years, it was finished. Named after Clarke’s family home back in England, his goal was to create not just a home, but a complex system of buildings, placed in the middle of a park, and almost completely self-sufficient.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
CNY News

Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: August 21

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. New York State Police have identified the human remains found in a remote area of Morris. Laura L. Rous, 38 years old of Otego, was found August 2nd. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death is ongoing, according to a police media release. Authorities have called this case a murder investigation.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Teen dies after crashing into tree in Otsego County

MARYLAND, N.Y. – A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Otsego County after New York State Police say she went off the road and hit a tree just after noon on Sunday. The teen, whose name has not been released, was driving south on County Highway 42 in the town of Maryland when she crashed.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Montgomery County shelter employee viciously attacked

ROOT – Part of the typical routine at most animal shelters is to make sure dogs get out of their cages every day for exercise. When that happened Monday morning at the Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter in Montgomery County, the result was anything but typical. When an employee of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WKTV

4 Delta Lake lifeguards honored for saving infant's life

It was a slow and rainy day on July 5. Most of the campers had already returned home from the Fourth of July weekend and the beach was empty. It seemed like it would be a slow day until 11:30 a.m. That’s when a frantic 911 call was received about an 11-month-old child not breathing at the campground. Chief lifeguard Olivia Smith was the first lifeguard to the child.
WESTERNVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy doesn’t deserve the spotlight (Your Letters)

Articles glossed over Portnoy’s treatment of women. It’s really distressing to me that Syracuse.com continues to post stories featuring Dave Portnoy (”Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings,” Aug. 19, 2022). Giving this individual any attention for so-called pizza expertise is a slap in the face to the brave women that came out to stand against him.

