ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Telegraph

Publix-anchored retail center attracting new businesses sells for $12M in Warner Robins

By Becky Purser
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

A Publix-anchored shopping center in Warner Robins that’s attracting new businesses has sold for $12 million.

The 80,675-square-foot Publix at Gunn Battle at 6015 Watson Blvd. in Warner Robins near U.S. 41 is home to several retailers, including Waxing the City, a new personal waxing service, that’s now open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RS69B_0hNA9YZR00
A Publix-anchored shopping center in Warner Robins that’s attracting new businesses has sold for $12 million. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

Also, Mavis Tires & Brakes is going up on an outparcel of the shopping center next to the Waffle House. Workers for Buford-based Dooley Mack Constructors were on site Thursday.

Additionally, Sol Azteca Mexican Grill is gearing up to open in the former spot of Mama Mia Restaurant and Pizzeria, an Italian restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23umgA_0hNA9YZR00
Sol Azteca Mexican Grill has signage up at the former space of Mama Mia’s in the Publix at Gunn Battle shopping center. Becky Purser/bpurser@macon.com

The retail center was recently acquired in a joint venture between Forge Capital Partners, commercial real estate investment and investment management company, and The Sembler Company, a real estate company, according to a news release.

JLL Capital Markets, a professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management, represented the owner, Atlanta-based Garner Group, in the sale.

“Publix at Gunn Battle is a dynamic, grocery-anchored retail center that boasts a unique mix of shop tenants combined with a high-performing Publix,” Brad Buchanan, JLL Atlanta managing director of capital markets, said in the release.

“The property is well-positioned for long term success given the population growth within the immediate area.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PvwXd_0hNA9YZR00
The Publix at Gunn Battle shopping center in Warner Robins sells for $12 million. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

The retail center has 3.5 million square feet of retail space and a visibility of more than 27,000 vehicles passing by daily along Watson Boulevard, according to the release. The center is about seven miles from Robins Air Force Base and two miles from Interstate 75.

Publix at Gunn Battle is also home to Posh Paws 2 Grooming, Republic Finance, Colossal Fitness, Mariner Finance, The Naturalista, Gunn Nutrition and Passion Nails, which has doubled its space since first opening.

Meanwhile, Cluck N Waffles restaurant recently closed in the retail center, with plans to reopen in Macon. Also, the signage for One Night Stand Catering is still up in the shopping center with its owners still looking for a new space, according to their business Facebook page.

The shopping center is located within the city of Warner Robins but has a Byron mailing address.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P6Dow_0hNA9YZR00
A Mavis Tires & Brakes is going up on an out parcel at the Publix at Gunn Battle shopping center in Warner Robins near Watson Boulevard and U.S. 41. The Publix at Gunn Battle at 6015 Watson Blvd. is within the city limits of Warner Robins but has a Byron mailing address. Workers for Buford-based Dooley Mack Constructors were on site Thursday. Becky Purser/The Telegraph
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z6wU2_0hNA9YZR00
Waxing the City, which offers personal waxing services, opens in the Publix at Gunn Battle shopping center. The center sold this week for $12 million. Becky Purser /The Telegraph

Comments / 1

Related
13WMAZ

Houston County Department of Drivers Services gets building upgrades

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The next time you go to renew your driver's license, you can expect a better picture, with Houston County Department of Drivers Services' new upgrades. The Department of Driver Services Commissioner Spencer R. Moore and members of Houston County joined for a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially reopen a newly-remodeled driver licensing center in Warner Robins.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins searching for competent finance director for city

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)-- H-I-R-I-N-G: It’s a word that Mayor LaRhonda Patrick is far too familiar with as she tries to fill several city jobs. "Many cities around the state are having the same issue with finding and recruiting fresh qualified candidates and we're not exempt from that," Mayor Patrick said.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Publix#Commercial Real Estate#Shopping Center#Fitness#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Commercial Property#Warner Robins#Mavis Tires Brakes#The Waffle House#Dooley Mack Constructors#Italian#Forge Capital Partners#The Sembler Company#Jll Capital Markets#Garner Group
southgatv.com

Scott announces mobile office hours

TIFTON, GA -U.S. Representative Austin Scott (GA-08) today announced upcoming mobile offices in counties throughout Georgia’s Eighth District. During these events, staff from Rep. Scott’s District Offices will be able to offer constituents individual assistance with several federal issues, including Medicare, Social Security, immigration and passports, the IRS, and veterans’ benefits. Those who have questions on these and other federal issues are encouraged to come by anytime during these hours and meet privately with staff.
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

City of Dublin names Josh Powell city manager

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Dublin has named Josh Powell its city manager. Powell, who’s been serving as acting city manager since December, worked for the city as an attorney before taking on the position. As acting city manager, Powell has already combined several departments to...
DUBLIN, GA
wgxa.tv

Store clerk injured during robbery in East Macon, suspect at large

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies are looking for a suspect who robbed an East Macon convenience store at gunpoint. According to the sheriff's office, the robbery happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday at the T Mart located at 1208 Jeffersonville Road. Deputies say an armed man came into...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Body found in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins Police are investigating after a body was found over the weekend. A post on the department’s Facebook page said the body of a deceased female was found in the 600 block of South Pleasant Hill Road. The female has no outward...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Man shot on Jeffersonville Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man was shot on Jeffersonville Road Saturday night, just before 10 p.m. In a statement by Bibb County Public Affairs, deputies responded to a report of a person firing multiple shots in the area. When they arrived, they found that a 40-year-old man had been...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Watchdog group calls out Laurens Co. hospital for violating federal healthcare rule

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The watchdog website PatientRightsAdvocate.org, in their latest publication, is calling out a middle Georgia hospital for not fully complying with federal law. PatientRightsAdvocate.org is a non-profit organization that tracks upfront healthcare prices. The group issues a semi-annual hospital price transparency compliance report. This report was...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
5K+
Followers
120
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy