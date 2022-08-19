Publix-anchored retail center attracting new businesses sells for $12M in Warner Robins

A Publix-anchored shopping center in Warner Robins that’s attracting new businesses has sold for $12 million.

The 80,675-square-foot Publix at Gunn Battle at 6015 Watson Blvd. in Warner Robins near U.S. 41 is home to several retailers, including Waxing the City, a new personal waxing service, that’s now open.

Also, Mavis Tires & Brakes is going up on an outparcel of the shopping center next to the Waffle House. Workers for Buford-based Dooley Mack Constructors were on site Thursday.

Additionally, Sol Azteca Mexican Grill is gearing up to open in the former spot of Mama Mia Restaurant and Pizzeria, an Italian restaurant.

Sol Azteca Mexican Grill has signage up at the former space of Mama Mia's in the Publix at Gunn Battle shopping center.

The retail center was recently acquired in a joint venture between Forge Capital Partners, commercial real estate investment and investment management company, and The Sembler Company, a real estate company, according to a news release.

JLL Capital Markets, a professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management, represented the owner, Atlanta-based Garner Group, in the sale.

“Publix at Gunn Battle is a dynamic, grocery-anchored retail center that boasts a unique mix of shop tenants combined with a high-performing Publix,” Brad Buchanan, JLL Atlanta managing director of capital markets, said in the release.

“The property is well-positioned for long term success given the population growth within the immediate area.”

The retail center has 3.5 million square feet of retail space and a visibility of more than 27,000 vehicles passing by daily along Watson Boulevard, according to the release. The center is about seven miles from Robins Air Force Base and two miles from Interstate 75.

Publix at Gunn Battle is also home to Posh Paws 2 Grooming, Republic Finance, Colossal Fitness, Mariner Finance, The Naturalista, Gunn Nutrition and Passion Nails, which has doubled its space since first opening.

Meanwhile, Cluck N Waffles restaurant recently closed in the retail center, with plans to reopen in Macon. Also, the signage for One Night Stand Catering is still up in the shopping center with its owners still looking for a new space, according to their business Facebook page.

The shopping center is located within the city of Warner Robins but has a Byron mailing address.

A Mavis Tires & Brakes is going up on an out parcel at the Publix at Gunn Battle shopping center in Warner Robins near Watson Boulevard and U.S. 41.