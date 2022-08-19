Alden MacLean “Bob” Walsh, of Vicksburg, passed away on August 18, 2022, at River Region Hospital after a short illness. He was 83. Bob was born January 7, 1939, in Everett, Massachusetts, to Alden and Deborah Walsh. He graduated from Everett High School in 1958 and joined the US Army shortly after, serving as an MP. He moved to Vicksburg in the early seventies, and was retired from Grand Gulf Nuclear Power Plant. He loved his family and friends, he loved to golf, he loved to joke, he loved his USA Today crossword puzzles, he loved his little place on Biggers Court and he loved the Boston Red Sox.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO