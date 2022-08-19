Read full article on original website
Related
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi expands availability of Naloxone to prevent opioid overdoses
As part of continued efforts to reduce overdose deaths, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has extended and expanded the statewide Naloxone standing order that permits pharmacists to dispense the opioid reversal medication naloxone without a prescription from doctors or other medical practitioners. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg District celebrates 149th anniversary
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District commemorated 149 years of service to the nation and recognized distinguished personnel service with Founder’s Day at district headquarters on Aug. 18. Vicksburg District Commander Col. Christopher Klein recognized 154 employees with five to 45 years of service. This year’s special...
Vicksburg Post
Department of Mental Health to Host Meetup in Vicksburg on Wednesday
The Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH), in conjunction with A Clear Path and Warren Yazoo Behavioral Health Services, is hosting a Mental Health Meetup at the Warren County -Vicksburg Public Library, 700 Veto Street, on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The free event will give Mississippians the opportunity to learn more about the mental health resources available in their communities.
Vicksburg Post
FAITH OF OUR FOREFATHERS: Program to discuss Methodism, Newitt Vick
In the early 1800s, Newitt Vick, a Methodist circuit rider, came to Warren County and settled in the area then called The Walnut Hills. He later built a plantation and a Methodist church on his property and had a vision for the town that would one day bear his name on the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson Free Press
A Dream Continued in the Mississippi Delta
JACKSON — Dr. William Laurence Lackey III stood in the center aisle of a bus chartered by the Poor People's Campaign just outside of Tchula, Miss., on March 23, 2019. At 6-feet-4-inches tall, he towered over the passengers, singing blues tunes, sharing anecdotes and pointing out relevant historical markers as they appeared along dusty Mississippi Delta roads. Next to the road, brown drainage water kissed the bottom of some mobile homes and completely swallowed those closer to the Mississippi River basin. There are no signs of residents.
Local doctor warns neighbors of fentanyl dangers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Health officials are raising awareness to the drastic deaths from fentanyl. A local doctor spoke about the prevalence of fentanyl, including how to prevent and reverse overdoses. Sunday, August 21 marks Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day. The synthetic opioid is easily acquired, addictive and is the leading cause of death among […]
Report: Absent fathers cost Mississippi taxpayers millions
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White released a new report that shows Mississippi taxpayers will see an additional $700 million of current and future spending obligations as a result of fatherlessness. “Mississippians know that engaged fathers are critical for the well-being of children,” said White. “The added discipline and income that […]
Vicksburg Post
OUTLOOK: KISSES WITH WOLVES: Vicksburg’s Alaina Fordice spends summer at wolf sanctuary
Alaina Fordice had an encounter this summer she will never forget. While working for an adventure and service-based travel camp for teens called The Road Less Traveled, the Vicksburg native had the opportunity to be part of Mission: Wolf, a solar-powered nature center that provides sanctuary for unwanted captive-born wolves and horses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vicksburg Post
Alden MacLean “Bob” Walsh
Alden MacLean “Bob” Walsh, of Vicksburg, passed away on August 18, 2022, at River Region Hospital after a short illness. He was 83. Bob was born January 7, 1939, in Everett, Massachusetts, to Alden and Deborah Walsh. He graduated from Everett High School in 1958 and joined the US Army shortly after, serving as an MP. He moved to Vicksburg in the early seventies, and was retired from Grand Gulf Nuclear Power Plant. He loved his family and friends, he loved to golf, he loved to joke, he loved his USA Today crossword puzzles, he loved his little place on Biggers Court and he loved the Boston Red Sox.
WLBT
Greyhound services no longer returning passengers to Jackson bus station
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re planning on taking a Greyhound bus out of Jackson soon, don’t plan on coming back inside the city limits. On Friday, August 19, Charlene Hendrix purchased a Greyhound bus ticket to go visit her sister in Birmingham, Alabama. According to her itinerary,...
WAPT
Doctor explains health risks associated with citywide boil water notice
JACKSON, Miss. — The citywideboil water alert in Jackson has impacted residents' wallets and it also presents health hazards. The Health Department issued the notice due to high levels of turbidity or cloudiness in the water. That cloudiness can contain disease-causing organisms and one local pediatrician says it doesn't take much for the unsafe water to affect a person's health.
Vicksburg Post
Bobby Jo McConnell
Bobby Jo McConnell of Vicksburg passed away August 22, 2022, at home. She was 81. Bobby Jo was born on August 3, 1941, in Yazoo City, MS, to George and Josephine Moses. She graduated from Yazoo City High School and attended Ole Miss where she walked in the parade of beauties. After returning to Yazoo City, she married Robert McConnell with whom she shared three children and a 61-year marriage. In 1968, they settled in Vicksburg where they owned and operated Rivertown Beverages and Rivertown Lincoln-Mercury and Toyota.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why doctors say you should heed boil water notices
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Jackson enters into its fourth week under a citywide boil water notice, businesses and homes have been affected during this time. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) issued the boil water notice due to high levels of turbidity in the water. They said the water could contain organisms that […]
Mississippi Insight for Aug. 21, 2022: Thompson and Fudge
Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-2nd District) speaks one-on-one with 122 News' Byron Brown about the Jan. 6 and Mar-a-Lago probes, the Inflation Reduction Act, his criticisms about Jackson's water crisis management and more. Also, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge visits Jackson.
Vicksburg Post
June Marie Rooks
June Marie Rooks, a Vicksburg native, passed away on August 11, 2022, in Ridgecrest, CA. She was 72. June was born on May 18, 1950, to Fred Rooks and Georgia Washington Rooks. A noted physicist and research scientist, June was a graduate of Rosa A. Temple High School (1969), Jackson State University (1973) and Southern Illinois University (1978). She started her career with the United States Navy in 1979 at the Naval Air Weapons Station at China Lake, CA retiring in 2019.
Vicksburg Post
Playmakers 2022: Vicksburg’s Caleb Bryant is one of Mississippi’s best
Editor’s note: This story appears in the 2022 edition of “Playmakers,” The Vicksburg Post’s annual football preview magazine. “Playmakers” is included in The Post’s weekend print edition and e-editions on Aug. 20, on sale now, and is also be available at the newspaper’s office at 1106 Washington St. in downtown Vicksburg.
WAPT
Creeks jump banks, cars hydroplane as Mississippi drenched in rain
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — Some areas of Central Mississippi are expected to seeseveral inches of rain before this week's wet weather lets up. The heavy rain has forced various creeks around the Jackson area out of the banks. In some cases, the creek water has poured onto roads like State Street, just a few blocks from Meadowbrook, where drivers plowed through the high water.
earnthenecklace.com
Jailen Leavell Leaving WJTV: Where Is the Mississippi Reporter Going?
Central Mississippi was where Jailen Leavell began his broadcasting career and earned immense popularity among WJTV viewers. And now, this young journalist is moving on to the next step of his career. Jailen Leavell announced he is leaving WJTV in August 2022. His followers naturally want to know where the journalist is going next and if his new job is taking him away from Jackson. Leavell still has one last broadcast at 12 News, and he’s answered most of his viewers’ questions.
bobgermanylaw.com
Terry, MS - Police Investigating Death of Antonio Wade Near Morgan Dr
Terry, MS (August 20, 2022) - An adult male pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, August 13th. The Terry Police Chief said that the incident took place near Morgan Drive and the Interstate 55 Frontage Road in Terry. The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene.
jacksonadvocateonline.com
Fired Lexington police chief exposed in racist recording had a checkered past in law enforcement
Throughout his career in law enforcement, Sam Dobbins patrolled the streets of Mississippi with impunity, despite a history of racist remarks and policing, a reputation for violence and allegations he nearly beat a man to death. On July 20, the Lexington Board of Alderman voted Sam Dobbins out as Lexington...
Comments / 0