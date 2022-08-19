Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte Unlimited
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill and Carrboro Homes Earns Statewide Design Awards
A pair of homes, one in Chatham County and another in Carrboro, recently earned statewide recognition for their modernist designs. NC Modernist, which is a nonprofit and website based in Durham, named the Domeck Residence design by ThoughtCraft Architects as first place winner of the George Matsumoto Prize. The annual jury award is a top honor for modernist residential architecture and is named after one of the founding faculty members of North Carolina State’s College of Design.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Hillsborough Murder, Student Parking Scam
In today’s news: officials investigate a fatal shooting in Hillsborough, Chapel Hill police warn about a campus parking scam, and local advocacy groups mark 75 years.
chapelboro.com
On The Heels
chapelboro.com
Georgia Authorities Arrest Man in Connection to Recent Orange County Murder
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in the recent murder outside Hillsborough — with several other agencies assisting in finding the suspect. A release from the office on Monday afternoon said Uriel Garcia Garcia was found in Statesboro, Georgia after being sought regarding the murder of 26-year-old Ulises Guadalupe Vasquez. Agents from the Southeastern United States Marshals Task Force of Georgia, in cooperation with the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force, assisted with the arrest.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Murder Arrest, Mall Redevelopment, Drake Maye
In today’s news: a suspect is arrested for a murder in Hillsborough, University Place preps for redevelopment, and Drake Maye gets the call.
chapelboro.com
Hillsborough: Margaret Hauth Retiring, Remembering Michael Malone, and More
Hillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, August 23rd. She discussed Assistant Town Manager Margaret Hauth’s upcoming retirement, remembering author Michael Malone, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Developers Plan for Demolition of University Place’s South End This Fall
Nearly three years since submitting their first application to the Town of Chapel Hill, the owners of University Place mall say we’re not far from seeing some major redevelopment begin — perhaps as soon as this fall. University Place and its owner company, Ram Realty, completed an initial...
chapelboro.com
Durham Man Wins $250,000 From Scratch-Off Ticket
Juan Garcia of Durham won a $250,000 prize from a $5 scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Tuesday morning. The lottery shared a release saying Garcia bought the lucky ticket from University Market on West Chapel Hill Street in Durham and collected his prize on Monday. After required state and federal taxes, Garcia will take home $177,526.
chapelboro.com
Local NAACP, League of Women Voters Chapters Prepare for 75th Anniversaries
This fall, two active organizations in the community are celebrating their 75th anniversaries: the Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP and the League of Women Voters of Orange, Durham and Chatham Counties. In Chapel Hill and Carrboro, the NAACP chapter is known for being a critical voice in local activism – helping organize...
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Murder Suspect Captured, 75th Anniversary for Organizations, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the 5:00 news, including a murder suspect from Hillsborough captured in Georgia, the 75th Anniversary for the local NAACP and League of Women Voters, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Adopt-A-Pet: Emmet
This week on Adopt-A-Pet, meet Emmet, from Independent Animal Rescue!. Emmet is an affectionate and inquisitive cat, just over a year old, who has some fantastic tiger-style stripes and a big heart! Aaron Keck had a great time meeting him in the 97.9 The Hill studio, and here’s what IAR has to say about this little guy:
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police Arrest 21-Year-Old on Child Incident Liberties Charges
A Chapel Hill resident is facing three felony charges in connection to alleged indecent liberties with a child. Chapel Hill Police arrested Zahkhil Taylor during the early morning hours of Tuesday. A spokesperson for the police department confirmed a warrant was out for the 21-year-old’s arrest in connection to an investigation that began in 2020.
chapelboro.com
UNC’s Tori Hansen Named ACC Soccer Defensive Player of the Week
The UNC women’s soccer team’s defense has put opponents on notice so far this season. Through two preseason and two regular season matches, the team has yet to concede a single goal. And after 3-0 and 2-0 wins over No. 11 Tennessee and UNC-Wilmington, respectively, senior defender Tori Hansen earned recognition from the conference. Hansen was named the Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.
chapelboro.com
Live and Local with Doriana Spurrell!
Singer-songwriter Doriana Spurrell joined Aaron on Live & Local this week, following the release of her debut EP “Forward.”. Spurrell’s now in college, but she started writing the songs on “Forward” back in high school, around the start of the pandemic. She recorded the EP earlier this year at Carrboro’s Nightsound Studios, with a team of musicians that included her first-ever guitar teacher, Billie Feather. (Spurrell had already been teaching herself guitar before taking lessons, though: she says she started by picking up a guitar and figuring out how to play Green Day’s “Good Riddance.”)
