Michael W. Brewer, 81, of Mt. Vernon, formerly of Bicknell, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Michael was born on September 19, 1940 in Bicknell, Indiana to the late Katherine Coats Brewer and Lemuel “Bud” Brewer. Michael served his country in the United States...

BICKNELL, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO