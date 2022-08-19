Read full article on original website
Names Released in ISU Fatal Crash
The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office today released the names of three persons killed and two injured early Sunday morning when their vehicle ran off State Road 46 in Riley and struck a tree. Killed in the crash were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois, 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio.
Vincennes Board of Works Approves Foundation Contract for Washington Avenue Rebuild
The Vincennes Board of Works has approved the contract for Phase Two of the Washington Avenue project. The second phase will run from Emison Avenue southward to Saint Clair Street. Phase One covers Washington Avenue from Belle Crossing to Emison. The contract agreement was with INDOT as part of the overall future contract.
Trickle of Filings Reported by KC Clerk
A trickle of candidates have filed for school board races in Knox County’s three public school districts. Three people — Pat Hutchison, Kolby Kerzan, and Lynne Bobe — are running for at-large seats on the Vincennes Community School Board. The other two filings are for districts in the South Knox school district, as Eric Carter has filed in South Knox District A, and Jess Watjen will run in District D. All school board filers will be up for election in November.
Vincennes City, VCSC Board Meeting Previews
The Vincennes City Council and Board of Works will hold their second August sessions later today and tonight at City Hall. The Board of Works will gather first at 5:00 p.m. Board business includes two requests for use of the Riverfront Pavilion, and a request for the annual United Way Chili Cook-Off. Vincennes City Council will gather at 6:00. Their top agenda item is confirming a Knox County Area Plan Commission act concerning a new Vincennes housing area.
Edwin Ray, 63, Vincennes
Edwin Vincent Ray, “Eddie Boo”, 63, of Vincennes, went to his heavenly home on August 18, 2022. Ed was born in Vincennes, Indiana to the late Mary Antoinette Ray and Melvin Vincent Ray on April 30, 1959. Ed was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Vincennes...
Suicide prevention walk date set
Knox County’s annual Suicide Prevention Walk is set for on Saturday, September 17 at the Vincennes University’s Outdoor Track,. Raising awareness for mental health, suicide prevention, and the importance of seeking support is the goal of the walk. The walk Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. Participants can pick...
Pastor Jay Howder, 61, Bruceville
Pastor Jay Howder, 61, of Bruceville, IN joined his Lord and Savior August 17, 2022, surrounded by the love of his friends and family. Born Jack Howder Jr. on January 29, 1961 in Vincennes, the son of Jack Sr. and Sylvia L. Webber Howder. He was a 1979 graduate of North Knox High School and served a 4-year apprenticeship for his plumbing and HVAC license. He opened and operated Howder Plumbing Heating and Air from 2001 to 2012 and continued his career as manager of J.E. Shekell Inc. in Vincennes until his retirement in 2020. He married Jana Stewart on Oct 26, 1984 and they made their life together for nearly 38 years. Jay served as Pastor of the Bunker Hill Church for many years and was a devout Christian, devoted husband, father, son, brother, and was Poppy to his grandchildren. Jay was active in LAM, served on the board of trustees of the Arthur Foundation and was a self-proclaimed PHD ( Poop-Handling Doofus). He was loved for his humor, never meeting a stranger, and his loving ways with everyone he met.
ISU Footballers In Fatal Crash Near Riley
Three Indiana State University students are dead after a fiery single-car crash early Sunday in Riley in Vigo County. The university says all five people in the car were believed to be students and the group included several football players. The school added that authorities are still investigating. Police say...
VCSC 2023 Budget Unveiled at Last Night’s Session
Vincennes Community Schools officials have released a first draft of the planned budget for 2023. The actual budget is estimated around $31.4 million, with just over $19.7 million in the Education Fund, and nearly $5 million in debt service. The Operations fund will contain just over $4.2 million, with $2.5 million in the Rainy Day Fund.
Road Work Planned Early Next Month for SR 257 in Pike County
Indiana Department of Transportation crews will close State Road 257 near Velpen for three days next month. Starting around Wednesday, September 7TH, the road will close for pipe replacements that will affect the state road. The three-day window for completion is weather allowing. The INDOT detour will use State Road...
Carlisle Man Arrested on DUI Charge
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Carlisle man yesterday following a traffic stop in Knox County. Deputies stopped a vehicle driven by 53 year-old Cory Carson. During the stop, authorities found Carson allegedly driving with a contntrolled substance in his body. Carson was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5,000 bond.
