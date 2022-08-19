Police apply tourniquet after man shot in leg on Ritter Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — Police officers applied a tourniquet overnight to a shooting victim on the near east side.

IMPD says a man was walking north on N. Ritter Avenue near N. 19th Street at around 12:15 a.m. when he was shot in the leg by an unknown person.

The man’s condition was critical when responding officers arrived, so police applied a tourniquet to his leg. His condition has been upgraded to serious but stable.

IMPD responds to shooting victim found on N. Ritter Avenue.

IMPD says they are looking into any surveillance cameras in the area to provide insight on a potential suspect.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.