Indianapolis, IN

Police apply tourniquet after man shot in leg on Ritter Avenue

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Police officers applied a tourniquet overnight to a shooting victim on the near east side.

IMPD says a man was walking north on N. Ritter Avenue near N. 19th Street at around 12:15 a.m. when he was shot in the leg by an unknown person.

Third person charged in connection with Muncie triple slaying

The man’s condition was critical when responding officers arrived, so police applied a tourniquet to his leg. His condition has been upgraded to serious but stable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3inI72_0hNA8Pah00
IMPD responds to shooting victim found on N. Ritter Avenue.

IMPD says they are looking into any surveillance cameras in the area to provide insight on a potential suspect.

Comments / 0

 

